Arbor Metals Intersects Anomalous Lithium Mineralization up to 0.58% Across 2 Target Zones at Jarnet Lithium Project

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - January 15th, 2026 Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR,OTC:ABRMF, FWB: 432) is pleased to announce assay results from its 2025 Phase 3 diamond drilling program at its wholly owned Jarnet Lithium Project, located in the Corvette Lake Lithium Camp, Eeyou-Istchee Baie-James territory in the Quebec North region. Anomalous lithium was encountered on the Jarnet 2 and Corvette claim blocks.
Several intervals of anomalous lithium was identified within pegmatite dykes.
On the Jarnet 2 claim blocks samples from JAR25-014 (at the northern extent of the Prince Zone) and JAR25-015, were oriented to test an over 200m wide series of pegmatites, both intersected anomalous lithium.
JAR25-014 intersected 1.56m grading 5781ppm (~0.57%) lithium at a depth of 54.7m.
JAR25-015 intersected 1.5m grading 2224ppm (~0.22%) lithium at a depth of 212.06m.
On the Corvette claim blocks samples from JAR25-029, JAR25-030 and JAR25-031 were oriented to test around the contacts between greenstone and peridotite also intersected anomalous lithium. The three mineralized intersections are a series of parallel dykes.
JAR25-031 intersected 1.14m grading 5861 (0.58%) lithium at a depth of 84.86,
JAR25-030 intersected
0.50m grading 1278ppm (~0.12%) lithium at a depth of 73.5m
0.50m grading 5841ppm (~0.58%) lithium at a depth of 130.24m
0.57m grading 2276ppm (~0.22%) lithium at a depth of 203.71m
Table 1 Highlight Lithium Samples
|
Claim Block
|
DDH
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Sample Number
|
Total REE (ppm)
|
LREE (ppm)
|
HREE (ppm)
|
Li (ppm)
|
Jarnet 2
|
JAR25-014
|
54.7
|
56.26
|
1.56
|
145644
|
90.61
|
59.17
|
31.44
|
5781
|
Jarnet 2
|
JAR25-015
|
212.06
|
213.56
|
1.5
|
145218
|
99.41
|
61.96
|
37.45
|
2224
|
Corvette
|
JAR25-031
|
84.86
|
86
|
1.14
|
125344
|
98.17
|
59.55
|
38.62
|
5861
|
Corvette
|
JAR25-030
|
130.24
|
130.74
|
0.5
|
125294
|
92.5
|
56.77
|
35.73
|
5841
|
Corvette
|
JAR25-030
|
203.71
|
204.28
|
0.57
|
125319
|
101.13
|
61.42
|
39.71
|
2276
|
Corvette
|
JAR25-030
|
73.5
|
74
|
0.5
|
125269
|
102.81
|
63.11
|
39.7
|
1278
|
Corvette
|
JAR25-029
|
306.89
|
307.97
|
1.08
|
125253
|
150.44
|
66.41
|
84.03
*Note – Depths for results are as measured in the core box and are down-hole, not true widths.
In addition, several intervals of anomalous REE elements and base metals, such as nickel, copper and molybdenum, were identified.
"The Company is pleased with these results as they continue to demonstrate that the Jarnet Lithium Project has the potential for high-grade lithium in two distinct areas: Jarnet 2 and Corvette," said Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor. "The Company is undertaking a comprehensive data study of the results to refine future diamond drilling programs."
The Company expects its assay results from its Fall 2025 bark sampling program, which was conducted at the Corvette clam block around recent drilling, in Q1 of 2026.
Background
The Phase 3 drilling campaign saw the completion of 10 NQ holes, with a combined drilling length of 2,451 meters. Drilling depths ranged from 137 meters to 462 meters, with approximately 572 samples collected during the program including QA/QC samples. The drilling program was carried out by Muskw Drilling, a local joint venture with the Cree community.
The majority of drillholes encountered numerous pegmatite dykes hosted either by granitoids or gneissose sediments and volcanics. In general, pegmatites were 0.5m to 2.0m in width (to maximums of 23.56m and 36.67m, both in JAR25-032) and constituted about 10% of each drillhole length on average. Pegmatite intervals could reach thicknesses of 10m, up to a maximum of 46.84m in JAR25-019. JAR25-033 passed through a gneissose mafic unit and did not see any pegmatites.
Drill core assay results indicate the presence of localized lithium and rare earth element enrichment, however, Li-enrichment and REE enrichment are not spatially or geochemically coupled. Lithium values are highly variable, ranging from background levels (<50ppm) to locally elevated values up to 5861ppm Li. The distribution of Li values is strongly skewed, with a small number of very high-Li intervals which occur in individual samples, suggesting localized Li enrichment in zones of highly evolved magmatic differentiation in pegmatites or late-stage granitic phases. Additionally, there are several samples with high Li values are associated with elevated Cs, Rb, Ta and Nb, consistent with LCT-type pegmatites.
REE values show a strong LREE dominance, rather than HREE, typical of fractionated felsic systems and suggests control by accessory mineral phases, such as monazite and allanite.
There does not appear to be any meaningful correlation between elevated Li values and REE values, indicating that Li and REE mineralization is controlled by different mineral phases and / or distinct stages of magmatic evolution or fractionation.
Samples were delivered to SGS Laboratories, and arms-length laboratory in Val d'Or, and were analyzed using "GE_ICP90A50 & GE_IMS90A50 Sodium Peroxide Fusion / Combined ICP-OES and ICP-MS Package". Sampling was done without crossing lithological boundaries. Quality control blanks and standards were added during the core logging process, including quartz blanks and CDN-Li-1 and CDN-Li-2 standard reference materials.
Francis R. Newton, PGeo, (OGQ No. 2129), a consultant to Arbor and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.
Arbor is committed to conducting all of its exploration activities with a strong focus on environmental stewardship. The Company adheres to industry-leading environmental guidelines and strives to minimize its environmental footprint. Furthermore, Arbor continues to work collaboratively with local indigenous groups and other stakeholders to ensure that its activities are aligned with the needs and concerns of the communities in which it operates. Arbor is dedicated to responsible resource development and sustainable exploration practices that foster long-term value for both the Company and its stakeholders.
About Arbor Metals Corp.
Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.
The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.
The Kemlee Lake Lithium project is strategically located three kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s Aumacho claim blocks and twelve kilometers south of the Georgia Lake Project. The Project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the Project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.
For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or 403.852.4869, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.
On behalf of the Board,
Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to further exploration of the Jarnet Lithium Project and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.
