Arbor Metals Completes Phase 1 2026 Drilling At Jarnet Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada April 13, 2026 TheNewswire Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR,OTC:ABRMF, FWB: 432) is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1 2026 diamond drilling program at its wholly owned Jarnet Lithium Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly the Corvette Project). A total of 5 holes totaling 1,433 meters were drilled. Samples were sent to ALS Laboratories in Sudbury, Ontario. Results are expected in the near term.
The 2026 Phase 1 drill program was designed to build on promising lithium mineralization identified during the 2025 exploration programs. Drilling efforts were concentrated on the Jarnet 2 claim block, where holes JAR26-37 to JAR26-39 targeted a prominent linear lithium anomaly identified in the 2025 Bark Sampling program. Holes JAR26-40 and JAR26-41 were drilled to build on elevated lithium values from 2025 drilling which yielded several significant lithium-bearing pegmatite intercepts, with the goal of extending both strike and depth of the lithium mineralization identified in the 2025 program.
Hole depths ranged from 189.95 to 337.59 meters, and a total of 700 samples – including QAQC samples – were collected and submitted for analysis at ALS Laboratories in Sudbury, Ontario.
This phase of drilling was performed by Forage et Construction Muskw, a joint venture between Forage Fusion Drilling and the Cree community, represented by Saskounan. Muskw, based in Chisasibi, Quebec, is co-owned and predominantly operated by local and Indigenous stakeholders. Muskw's involvement exemplifies the success of local and Indigenous ownership and reinforces Arbor's commitment to community engagement and economic development in the regions where it operates. Arbor extends its sincere gratitude to Muskw for their expertise, professionalism, and dedication to the project.
"We are thrilled to have completed this important Phase 1 drilling program at the Jarnet Lithium Project," said Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor Metals Corp. "The successful completion of 1,413 meters of drilling is a positive step forward in advancing our lithium exploration efforts. We look forward to receiving the assay results and continuing to explore the potential of this promising project."
Arbor is committed to conducting all of its exploration activities with a strong focus on environmental stewardship. The Company adheres to industry-leading environmental guidelines and strives to minimize its environmental footprint. Furthermore, Arbor continues to work collaboratively with local and Indigenous stakeholders to ensure its activities are aligned with the needs and concerns of the communities in which it operates.
Francis R. Newton, PGeo, (OGQ No. 2129), a consultant to Arbor and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.
About Arbor Metals Corp.
Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.
The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.
The Kemlee Lake Lithium project is strategically located three kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s Aumacho claim blocks and twelve kilometers south of the Georgia Lake Project. The project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.
For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or 403.852.4869, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.
On behalf of the Board,
Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to further exploration and drilling results of the Jarnet Lithium Project and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.
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