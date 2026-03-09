Arbor Metals Commences Phase 1 2026 Drill Program At Jarnet Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada March 9th, 2026 TheNewswire Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR,OTC:ABRMF, FWB: 432) is pleased to announce the commencement of its Phase 1 2026 diamond drilling program at its wholly owned Jarnet Lithium Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly the Corvette Project).1
The Phase 1 program is designed to follow up on encouraging lithium mineralization identified during the Company's 2025 drill programs, which returned several notable lithium-bearing pegmatite intercepts.
Highlights from the 2025 Drill Program2
-
JAR25-014 (Jarnet 2 – Prince Zone) intersected 1.56 metres grading 5,781 ppm Li (~0.57% Li) at 54.7 metres depth
-
JAR25-015 (Jarnet 2) intersected 1.5 metres grading 2,224 ppm Li (~0.22% Li) at 212.06 metres depth
-
On the Corvette claim blocks, holes JAR25-029, JAR25-030, and JAR25-031 intersected anomalous lithium values within a series of parallel pegmatite dykes located along greenstone–peridotite contacts
The five-week Phase 1 program will consist of approximately 2,200 metres of diamond drilling across eight drill holes from four drill setups. Drilling will focus primarily on Jarnet 2, while also testing high-priority targets at Firebird, Corvette, and St. Pierre that were identified during earlier exploration campaigns.
"We are excited to begin the 2026 drilling campaign at Jarnet following the encouraging lithium results obtained during our 2025 program," said Mark Ferguson, President of Arbor Metals Corp. "The Phase 1 program is designed to expand on these results and further test the potential of multiple high-priority targets across the property. With drilling planned at Jarnet 2 and several additional prospective zones, we believe this program represents an important step in advancing the project and unlocking the broader lithium potential within the district."
Environmental Stewardship and Community Engagement
Arbor is committed to conducting its exploration activities in a responsible and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company adheres to strict environmental standards and best practices, including minimizing ground disturbance and ensuring proper site reclamation following exploration activities. Arbor also places strong emphasis on collaborating with local communities, Indigenous Nations, and regional stakeholders in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, maintaining open communication and supporting responsible resource development that benefits all parties involved.
Francis R. Newton, PGeo, (OGQ No. 2129), a consultant to Arbor and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.
About Arbor Metals Corp.
Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.
The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.
The Kemlee Lake Lithium project is strategically located three kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s Aumacho claim blocks and twelve kilometers south of the Georgia Lake Project. The Project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the Project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.
For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or 403.852.4869, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.
On behalf of the Board,
Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to further exploration of the Company's mineral properties and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.
1 The Company cautions that results or discoveries on properties proximate to the Company's properties may not necessarily be indicative if the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.
2 See the Company's news release dated January 15, 2026 for further details.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.