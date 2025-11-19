Arbor Metals Closes $1 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - November 19 th 2025 Arbor Metals Corp. (" Arbor " or the " Company ") (TSXV: ABR,OTC:ABRMF, FWB: 432) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") and has issued 5,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,000. Each Unit consists of one common share, issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.25 until November 19, 2028.
The Company anticipates the proceeds of the Offering being directed towards the continued exploration and development of the Jarnet Lithium Project and the Ernest REE Project, both of which are located in the Province of Quebéc.
In consideration for introducing the investor to the Offering, the Company has issued 500,000 shares and 250,000 non-transferable share purchase warrants (each, a " Finders' Warrant ") to an arms-length party. Each Finders' Warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.25 until November 19, 2028.
All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to restrictions on resale until March 20, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws.
About Arbor Metals Corp.
Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.
The Jarnet and Corvette Lake lithium project s , located in the James Bay region of Quebec. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.
The Kemlee Lake Lithium project is strategically located three kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s Aumacho claim blocks and twelve kilometers south of the Georgia Lake Project. The Project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the Project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.
For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com , or 403.852.4869, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com .
On behalf of the Board,
Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer
