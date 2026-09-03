Arbor Metals Announces Phase 1 2026 Drilling Results at Jarnet Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - September 3rd, 2026 Arbor Metals Corp. ("Arbor" or the "Company") (TSXV: ABR,OTC:ABRMF, FWB: 432) is pleased to announce the results of its Phase 1 2026 diamond drilling program at its wholly owned Jarnet Lithium Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, adjacent to Patriot Battery Metals' Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly the Corvette Project). A total of 5 holes totaling 1433m were drilled earlier this year. Highlights include:
-
307.7 ppm TREE over 1.00 m from 119.00–120.00 m in JAR26-39
-
260 ppm Li over 0.61 m at 227.39–228.00 m in JAR26-37
The Phase 1 2026 diamond drilling program returned 56 samples grading greater than 150 ppm lithium, ranging from 151 ppm to 260 ppm Li and averaging 174.8 ppm Li. Eight samples exceeded 200 ppm Li, with the program's best result of 260 ppm Li over 0.61 m (227.39–228.00 m) in hole JAR26-37. The elevated values occur as tightly clustered samples rather than as coherent continuous intervals.
All 56 elevated samples were returned from greywacke sediments, indicating that lithium enrichment is hosted consistently within the same greywacke unit rather than in discrete pegmatite. JAR26-37 was the most enriched hole, with 19 elevated samples (averaging 186 ppm Li and peaking at 260 ppm Li) between 187.6 m and 296.8 m. JAR26-41 returned 15 elevated samples (averaging 169 ppm Li, peaking at 219 ppm Li) over a broad 17.9–331.4 m depth range, while JAR26-40 returned 10 samples (peak 230 ppm Li), JAR26-38 returned seven samples (peak 190 ppm Li) and JAR26-39 returned five samples (peak 169 ppm Li).
Lithium grades show essentially no correlation with rare earth tenor across these samples, indicating that the lithium and REE systems at Jarnet are decoupled.
|
Hole number
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
Sample Number
|
Li (ppm)
|
Total REE (ppm)
|
LREE (ppm)
|
HREE (ppm)
|
JAR26-37
|
204.50
|
205.00
|
0.50
|
164756
|
210
|
80.3
|
63.3
|
17.0
|
JAR26-37
|
205.50
|
206.00
|
0.50
|
164758
|
230
|
97.5
|
76.7
|
20.7
|
JAR26-37
|
227.39
|
228.00
|
0.61
|
164776
|
260
|
167.7
|
119.2
|
48.5
|
JAR26-37
|
241.62
|
242.20
|
0.58
|
164781
|
211
|
123.8
|
100.4
|
23.5
|
JAR26-37
|
256.82
|
257.40
|
0.58
|
164792
|
201
|
116.4
|
95.5
|
20.9
|
JAR26-37
|
273.75
|
274.25
|
0.50
|
165504
|
216
|
96.1
|
76.6
|
19.5
|
JAR26-40
|
185.83
|
186.33
|
0.50
|
165846
|
230
|
61.2
|
42.9
|
18.4
|
JAR26-41
|
247.43
|
248.00
|
0.57
|
166001
|
219
|
117.7
|
85.5
|
32.2
The Phase 1 2026 program returned 122 reported intervals across the five holes (JAR26-37 through JAR26-41), with total rare earth element (TREE) grades ranging from 95.4 ppm to 307.7 ppm and averaging 166.2 ppm. The best result of the program was 307.7 ppm TREE over 1.00 m (119.00–120.00 m) in hole JAR26-39, which was also notably heavy-rare-earth-rich at 185.0 ppm HREE.
Rare earth mineralization is broadly continuous rather than concentrated in isolated spikes. Of the 122 intervals, 119 (98%) exceeded 100 ppm TREE and 78 exceeded 150 ppm TREE, indicating a pervasive low-grade REE-enriched envelope throughout the drilling. Higher-grade material is more selective: 18 intervals exceeded 200 ppm TREE — eight as standalone composite intervals and 10 as narrow sub-intervals within broader lower-grade zones — while two intervals exceeded 250 ppm TREE and one exceeded 300 ppm TREE.
JAR26-41 was the most consistent hole, contributing six of the 18 intervals above 200 ppm TREE, including 242.3 ppm TREE over 0.57 m. JAR26-40 returned the widest interval above 200 ppm, grading 233.2 ppm TREE over 1.50 m. Most intervals are LREE-dominated, although several — including JAR26-39 (119.00–120.00 m), JAR26-41 (16.37–17.85 m) and JAR26-41 (182.43–182.93 m) — returned strongly HREE-weighted signatures that the Company considers warrant follow-up.
|
Hole number
|
Interval type
|
From (m)
|
To (m)
|
Length (m)
|
TREE (ppm)
|
LREE (ppm)
|
HREE (ppm)
|
JAR26-37
|
151.44
|
152.00
|
0.56
|
226.1
|
181.9
|
44.3
|
JAR26-38
|
84.18
|
85.13
|
0.95
|
203.0
|
173.2
|
29.7
|
JAR26-39
|
57.30
|
58.22
|
0.92
|
209.9
|
185.5
|
24.5
|
JAR26-39
|
119.00
|
120.00
|
1.00
|
307.7
|
122.7
|
185.0
|
JAR26-39
|
143.00
|
143.75
|
0.75
|
249.0
|
183.3
|
65.7
|
JAR26-39
|
185.60
|
186.89
|
1.29
|
214.3
|
112.0
|
102.2
|
JAR26-40
|
41.50
|
43.00
|
1.50
|
233.2
|
210.3
|
22.9
|
JAR26-40
|
incl.
|
41.50
|
43.00
|
1.50
|
233.2
|
210.3
|
22.9
|
JAR26-40
|
133.00
|
133.50
|
0.50
|
245.2
|
228.3
|
16.8
|
JAR26-40
|
188.54
|
189.17
|
0.63
|
205.5
|
187.4
|
18.1
|
JAR26-41
|
16.37
|
17.85
|
1.48
|
232.8
|
84.4
|
148.4
|
JAR26-41
|
68.64
|
69.14
|
0.50
|
223.4
|
206.4
|
17.0
|
JAR26-41
|
72.69
|
73.19
|
0.50
|
216.3
|
197.8
|
18.5
|
JAR26-41
|
73.69
|
74.19
|
0.50
|
228.1
|
211.3
|
16.9
|
JAR26-41
|
81.43
|
82.00
|
0.57
|
242.3
|
210.0
|
32.4
|
JAR26-41
|
146.38
|
146.88
|
0.50
|
207.6
|
187.5
|
20.1
|
JAR26-41
|
182.43
|
182.93
|
0.50
|
273.7
|
99.5
|
174.2
|
JAR26-41
|
258.50
|
259.00
|
0.50
|
200.3
|
171.0
|
29.3
The 2026 Phase 1 drill program was designed to build on promising lithium mineralization identified during the 2025 exploration programs. Drilling efforts were concentrated on the Jarnet 2 claim block, where holes JAR26-37 to JAR26-39 targeted a prominent linear lithium anomaly identified in the 2025 Bark Sampling program. Holes JAR26-40 and JAR26-41 were drilled to build on elevated lithium values from 2025 drilling which yielded several significant lithium-bearing pegmatite intercepts, with the goal of extending both strike and depth of the lithium mineralization identified in the 2025 program.
"Our Phase 1 2026 drill program has given us a substantial new dataset at Jarnet," said Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor. "The program returned a best result of 260 ppm Li over 0.61 m in JAR26-37 and 307.7 ppm TREE over 1.00 m in JAR26-39, together with a broad low-grade rare earth envelope across all five holes. We will use this new data to refine our targeting for the next phase of exploration at Jarnet."
This phase of drilling was performed by Forage et Construction Muskw, a joint venture between Forage Fusion Drilling and the Cree community, represented by Saskounan. Muskw, based in Chisasibi, Quebec, is co-owned and predominantly operated by local and Indigenous stakeholders. Muskw's involvement exemplifies the success of local and Indigenous ownership and reinforces Arbor's commitment to community engagement and economic development in the regions where it operates. Arbor extends its sincere gratitude to Muskw for their expertise, professionalism, and dedication to the project.
Hole depths ranged from 189.95 to 337.59 meters, and a total of 700 samples – including QA/QC samples – were collected and submitted for analysis at ALS Laboratories, an arms-length laboratory located in Sudbury, Ontario. Granitic pegmatites were encountered and sampled across all four drill holes, covering every target area within this program. Sulfide mineralization was also identified in each hole drilled.
Arbor is committed to conducting all of its exploration activities with a strong focus on environmental stewardship. The Company adheres to industry-leading environmental guidelines and strives to minimize its environmental footprint. Furthermore, Arbor continues to work collaboratively with local tribes and other stakeholders to ensure its activities are aligned with the needs and concerns of the communities in which it operates.
Francis R. Newton, PGeo, (OGQ No. 2129), a consultant to Arbor and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.
About Arbor Metals Corp.
Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The Company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes.
The Jarnet, Corvette Lake and St. Pierre lithium projects, located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares. The projects are contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization representing one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.
The Kemlee Lake Lithium project is strategically located three kilometers east of Rock Tech Lithium Inc.'s Aumacho claim blocks and twelve kilometers south of the Georgia Lake Project. The Project shares many geological similarities with the prolific Georgia Lake deposit, including bedrock geology and the presence of massive intrusive dykes. The primary target at the Project will be spodumene-bearing pegmatites hosted in metasediments.
For further information, contact Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer, at info@arbormetalscorp.com, or 403.852.4869, or visit the Company's website at www.arbormetalscorp.com.
On behalf of the Board,
Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to further exploration of the Jarnet Lithium Project and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.
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