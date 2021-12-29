Life Science News Investing News
Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS) today announced that the company will participate in two separate biotech events in January 2022: the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference and the 11 th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event. The Aptose management team will be hosting investor meetings during both events.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference
Date: January 10-13, 2022
Time: Presentations available starting at 7:00 a.m., ET on January 10, 2022
Webcast: Accessible for registered conference attendees via the conference's virtual platform.
Event: 11 th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event
Date: January 5-7, 2022
1x1 Meeting
Requests: 		Register and submit 1x1 meeting requests here.

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage investigational products under development for hematologic malignancies: HM43239, an oral, myeloid kinome inhibitor in an international Phase 1/2 trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and luxeptinib, an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinome inhibitor in a Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies who have failed or are intolerant to standard therapies, and in a separate Phase 1 a/b trial in patients with relapsed or refractory AML or high risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information, please visit www.aptose.com .

For further information, please contact:

Aptose Biosciences Inc. LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Susan Pietropaolo Dan Ferry, Managing Director
Investor Relations 617-430-7576
201-923-2049 Daniel@LifeSciAdvisors.com
spietropaolo@aptose.com


