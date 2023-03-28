Aptose Biosciences to Participate in Cantor's The Future of Oncology Virtual Symposium

ARway.ai Unveils Patent-Pending AI-powered 3D Digital Twin Floor Plan Generation Technology to Capture a Share of the $44 Billion Indoor Navigation Market

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that the company will be participating in Cantor Fitzgerald's The Future of Oncology Virtual Symposium being held April 3-5, 2023, in a virtual format.

The Cantor Healthcare Research team will be hosting a series of insightful fireside chats, panel presentations, and 1x1 meetings during the symposium. Aptose's Chief Medical Officer, Rafael Bejar, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a panel, " Targeted Therapies in AML ."

Cantor's The Future of Oncology Virtual Symposium

Panel Title: Targeted Therapies in AML
Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Time: 12:00 – 12:45 PM Eastern Time
Aptose Speaker : Rafael Bejar, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

About Aptose

Aptose Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing precision medicines addressing unmet medical needs in oncology, with an initial focus on hematology. The Company's small molecule cancer therapeutics pipeline includes products designed to provide single agent efficacy and to enhance the efficacy of other anti-cancer therapies and regimens without overlapping toxicities. The Company has two clinical-stage oral kinase inhibitors under development for hematologic malignancies: tuspetinib (HM43239), an oral, myeloid kinase inhibitor being studied as monotherapy and in combination therapy in the APTIVATE international Phase 1/2 expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and luxeptinib (CG-806), an oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor in Phase 1 a/b stage development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. For more information, please visit www.aptose.com .

