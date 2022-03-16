Life Science News Investing News
Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that Keith Frein, the Company's VP of International Sales, will be presenting and showcasing the Company's patented, research backed Airocide and Scientific Air Management air purification products at Hotels, Restaurants and Catering (HRC) 2022 in London, UK March 21-23, 2022.

Hotels, Restaurants & Catering is the UK's largest and most prestigious business event for hospitality and foodservice professionals and is globally recognized as being at the forefront of innovation and product excellence. Trusted and supported by FEA, The Craft Guild of Chefs, The Caterer, The Staff Canteen, The British Culinary Federation and the Association of Pastry Chefs, the event is forecast to attract over 30,000 visitors of which 80% have purchasing power. HRC's 2020 event was attended by globally recognized brands and decision makers from McDonalds, Hard Rock Café, Pizza Hut, Hilton Hotels, Accor Hotels, NOBU Hotels and Firmdale Hotels to name a few.

Keith Frein, Sterilumen's VP of International Sales, stated, "HRC is the most relevant hospitality show in Europe. As a leading global supplier of air purification and surface disinfection suite of products, we are excited to attend the conference and speak to leaders of hospitality and restaurants about the potential benefits of incorporating our products into their facilities as the world's economy re-opens from the throes of a three-year pandemic. History is a great teacher, so as businesses move forward, incorporating our suite of pathogen elimination products can protect guests, employees and facilities from future business disruptions due to the spread of airborne viruses."

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven, and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/ ; https://sterilumen.com/ ; https://www.airocide.com ; https://kesscience.com ; https://scientificairmanagement.com ; www.airoclean420.com , and https://munnworks.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Applied UV Inc.
Max Munn
Applied UV Interim CEO
max.munn@sterilumen.com

Brett Maas, Managing Principal
Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com
(646) 536-7331

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Latest Press Releases

