Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Applied UV, Inc. a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9:00 am ET to review its financial results.

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 9:00 am ET to review its financial results. Fourth quarter and Year End 2021 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://irdirect.net/AUVI.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Applied UV's management team will host an investor conference call and live webcast on April 7, 2022, at 9:00 am ET. Investors can access the live webcast via a link on Applied UV's web site at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2626/44897. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial +1-877-545-0523 (for domestic calls), or +1-973-528-0016 (for international calls), passcode 651204. A replay of the conference call will be available online on the Applied UV web site, and a dial-in replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-877-481-4010 (for domestic calls) or +1-919-882-2331 (for international calls), replay passcode 44897.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection(TM) applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide(TM) platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide(TM) air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven, and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide(TM) is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide(TM) applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; https://www.airocide.com; https://kesscience.com; https://scientificairmanagement.com; www.airclean420.com, and https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Click here to connect with Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Source

applied uvnasdaq:auviEmerging Tech Investing
AUVI:NSD
Applied UV

Applied UV


Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Campaign Extension for Nasdaq Listed E-Sports Gaming Client

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Campaign Extension for Nasdaq Listed E-Sports Gaming Client

$200,000 Campaign to Build Awareness of New Online Sports Betting Licensing Now Live across the state of Illinois, USA

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Hashoff LLC has launched a new social media content marketing campaign with a Nasdaq listed e-sports and gaming company. The campaign is valued at approximately $200,000 and is focused on promoting brand awareness of the online sports betting regulations which are now legal and live across the state of Illinois, USA.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JustKitchen Enters Singapore Market by Opening Two Ghost Kitchens

JustKitchen Enters Singapore Market by Opening Two Ghost Kitchens

TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z

The Company Opened its Telok and Tampines Locations on April 4, 2022 as Part of an Eight-Location Plan for the Country Within the Next Six Months

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Micro Systems Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, Business Update and Frankfurt Listing

KWESST Micro Systems Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, Business Update and Frankfurt Listing

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) ("KWESST" or the "Company") announces the results of its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in virtual format.

Shareholders approved all the resolutions detailed in the management information circular of the Company dated February 11, 2022, namely:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DGTL Holdings Inc. Provides Corporate Update

DGTL Holdings Inc. Provides Corporate Update

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) (OTCQB: DGTHF) (FSE: D0G) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that it has commenced litigation in the Province of Ontario against Mr. Joel Wright and Mr. Tom Jessiman (the "Defendants"), the two former Co-Chief Executive Officers and Co-Founders, of Hashoff, LLC. ("Hashoff"). DGTL Holdings Inc. alleges that the Defendants made several material misrepresentations during the due diligence stage of DGTL's purchase of Hashoff as well as breaching several material contracts with DGTL. On behalf of the DGTL shareholders, DGTL Holdings Inc. seeks the recovery of all amounts owing as a result of the Defendants' misconduct.

ABOUT DGTL

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CLOUD DX Announces Contract Extension With Canadian Provincial Health Authority

CLOUD DX Announces Contract Extension With Canadian Provincial Health Authority

Cloud DX(TSX.V:CDX) (OTCQX:CDXFF) a leading Canadian provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce the extension of its remote patient monitoring and virtual care contract with a large Canadian Provincial Health Authority.1

This new agreement extends Cloud DX's original contract, from May 2021, with the Provincial Health Authority to provide remote patient monitoring to patients throughout the province until September 30, 2023.

Keep reading...Show less
Top 10 Emerging Technologies to Watch in 2022

Top 10 Emerging Technologies to Watch in 2022

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted businesses in recent years, companies continue to look for new opportunities in emerging technologies and for innovations that can reshape the world.

In its Foresight 2022 report, research and advisory firm Lux Research examines the top tech innovations that it believes will have the greatest impact over the next decade. The report includes a list of the top emerging technologies to watch this year, and Lux Research indicates that they could be key in a post-pandemic world.

A major theme in the report is the rise of technologies that address sustainability across four verticals: climate tech, circular tech, future consumer tech and digital trends.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×