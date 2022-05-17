Life Science NewsInvesting News

Contract Is Part of the US Govt $3.5B National EANS II Program Designed to Provide Funding For Air Purification and Other Supplies For Non-Public Schools

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Sterilumen has been notified that its US Dealer, DA International, has been included in a multi-million dollar contract which will include in its offering, the Company's suite of Airocide™ air purification solutions and other related disinfection supplies to non-public schools throughout the State of Washington.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005199/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

(Graphic: Business Wire)

John F. Andrews, Applied UV's CEO and Director, stated, "We are extremely proud that our Airocide™ air purification suite is one of the products being selected for the offering to the non-public school system throughout the State of Washington. This contract award further demonstrates the strong global brand recognition and the growing end user business case our suite of Airocide™ product offerings commands. We all know the impact that school closures have had on students of all ages. The trust these schools have placed with our Distribution Partner DA International to offer Airocide™ further underscores our commitment to provide best in class air purification solutions that help protect facilities, staffs, and consumers. This is further testament to the efficacy, ease of use and effectiveness of our air purification solutions as the world not only reopens from the throws of this 3-year pandemic, but more importantly, prepares against future airborne pathogens enabling business, schools, governments, and facilities to remain open."

Dave Vaillancourt, DA International's CEO, stated, "We have been an Agent for the Airocide air purification suite for approximately 10 years. When this opportunity to bid on this EANS II contract presented itself, we were both excited and confident about the use of the Airocide™ air purification solutions due to its globally proven effectiveness as well as its use by companies known all around the world. We are thrilled to be partnering with Applied UV expanding the business case use of this proven technology, protecting the State of Washington's non-public school facilities, teachers, administrators, and students who occupy them."

Under the terms of the Contract, DA International will begin offering the Companies patented and globally recognized Airocide™ by Sterilumen product suite of air purification solutions as well as other disinfection related supplies throughout non-public schools in the state of Washington. There are approximately 700 non-public schools located throughout the state and once the initial contract award has been fulfilled, it could be expanded. Together as part of the American Rescue Plan, the Emergency Assistance for Non-Public Schools program (EANS II), the US government has made available over $3.5B of funding to address the educational and business disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which includes improving ventilation systems, including mobile and fixed air purification systems to ensure healthy air in non-public schools and workplaces. DA International was one of four authorized suppliers for each of the three areas (out of 13 areas total) covered by the EANS II tendering process, only one area covers the Airocide products.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following website: https://www.applieduvinc.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

Applied UV Inc.
John F. Andrews
Applied UV CEO, Director
john.andrews@applieduvinc.com

Brett Maas, Managing Principal
Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com
(646) 536-7331

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Applied UVNasdaq:AUVIEmerging Tech Investing
AUVI:NSD
Applied UV

Applied UV


CoinSmart Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results

Coinsmart Financial Inc. ("CoinSmart" or "CFI") (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IIR), a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its condensed  interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and related management discussion and analysis. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at www.coinsmart.cominvest and SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

CoinSmart Financial Inc. (CNW Group/CoinSmart)

CoinSmart's Q1 2022 Highlights 1 :

  • Q1 2022 Gross Revenue reached $4 .2MM growing 15% YoY
  • Over the Counter Trading volume reached $113MM Growing 89 % YoY
  • Registered Users reached over 216,000 growing 191% YoY
  • Assets Under Management (AUM) reached $74 .8MM Growing 99.5% YoY
  • Company Treasury reached approximately $19MM
  • No Debt

Other CoinSmart Q1 2022 Corporate Highlights

  • Acquired over 33,700 new registered users
  • Outperformed overall crypto market by ~9% from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022 (Top 10 crypto exchange trading volume declined by ~37.7% 2 , CoinSmart retail trading volume declined by ~29%)
  • Expanded Retail and Over the Counter Trading to additional European Countries.
  • Launched an API for SmartPay as well as an SDK to make implementation easy for developers. SmartPay is a robust crypto payments processing and invoicing platform.
  • Launched new iOS and Android Mobile Apps.

CoinSmart CEO Justin Hartzman commented :

"Q1 2022 saw continued year over year growth during a quarter that experienced high volatility. I am extremely proud that our team was able to execute and continue growing our user base, ship new products and help the crypto curious enter the market. The decision to not only focus on the retail platform growth but to diversify over a number of business lines has helped our continued YoY growth against the headwinds of a poor macroeconomic environment. Q1 was highlighted by growth in Over the Counter Trading as we acquired new HNWI and institutional clients. We're looking forward to further expansion in crypto payment products and geographies as we move into Q2 2022."

CoinSmart is a leading Canadian-headquartered crypto asset trading platform dedicated to providing customers with an intuitive way for buying and selling digital assets, like Bitcoin and Ethereum. CoinSmart is one of the few crypto asset trading platforms in Canada to be registered as a securities dealer and marketplace with the Ontario Securities Commission. CoinSmart is also one of the first Canadian headquartered trading platforms to have an international presence, accepting customers across 40+ countries at a time when the digital asset industry continues to rapidly expand.

CoinSmart further builds on its mission to make cryptocurrency accessible by providing educational resources tailored to every level of cryptocurrency knowledge and unparalleled 24/7 omni-channel customer support. Offering instant verification, industry leading cold wallet storage, advanced charting with order book functionality and over-the-counter premium services, CoinSmart ensures every client's needs are met with the highest level of quality and care. For more information please visit https://www.coinsmart.com/ .

Connect with CoinSmart: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

_____________________________

1 All figures are preliminary, unaudited and subject to final adjustment.


2 Coingecko Q1 2022 Cryptocurrency Report


SOURCE CoinSmart

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c8355.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

KWESST Appoints Former Chief of Police to Lead the Expansion of the Company's Critical Incident Management Solutions to the Public Safety Market

Digital transformation of public safety enables dynamic operating environment to better address the evolving array of threats and major incidents

KWESST's Critical Incident Management solutions provide first responders with real-time networked situational awareness information that improves safety and incident management

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

JustKitchen Launches Exclusive New Mr. Chili Menu in Taiwan with Mr. Hot Instant Noodle Brand and Celebrity Singer Hsiao Ching-Teng

The Company Also Continues to Expand its Brand Portfolio by Adding Kitsutaya, an Affordable, Family-Oriented, Japanese Menu Easily Accessed by Consumers Through JustKitchen's and Third-Party Food Delivery Apps

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that is has launched Mr. Chili (" Mr. Chili " or the " Brand "), which is an exclusive, delivery-only, spicy noodle menu created in association with the Mr. Hot instant noodle brand in Taiwan . To date, JustKitchen is the first and only ghost kitchen affiliate of Mr. Hot and its celebrity endorser, Jam Hsiao Ching-Teng the famous Taiwanese singer and actor. Additionally, the Company has launched a new curry and don brand, Kitsutaya Curry Donburi (" Kitsutaya ") to appeal to families with children as the menu adds a sweet taste to more traditional curry and don meals at an affordable price point.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

KWESST Advisor and Spokesperson Brandon Tatum to Replace Larry Elder on Salem Radio Network

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) ("KWESST" or the "Company") today announced that the Salem Radio Network has signed KWESST advisor and advocate, Brandon Tatum to replace Larry Elder who announced his retirement from radio on April 3rd. Brandon will also turn the third hour of the radio show into a daily Podcast. He will take over a network show with 387 total affiliates beginning Monday, May 16th.

"We have been so pleased with our collaboration with Brandon who is a widely followed commentator on use of force and is a sincere believer in better tools for law enforcement and personal defense. It is thereby not surprising that Brandon received this honor and was asked to continue the legacy of the great Larry Elder," said David Luxton, Executive Chairman of KWESST.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

DGTL Holdings Inc. Reports Contract Extension with CPG Brands Conglomerate

$180,000 Contract Extension with Nasdaq Listed Leader in CPG Brands Includes Licensing to Flagship Social Analytics Platform, TotalSocial

DGTL Holdings Inc. (TSXV: DGTL) ("DGTL" or the "Company") reports that its wholly owned subsidiary, Engagement Labs has secured a contract extension with a global leader in consumer-packaged goods (CPG). This one (1) year contract extension is valued at over $180,000 and includes licensing to their flagship TotalSocial® PaaS (Platform-as-a Service).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company"), (TSXV:NSCI)(OTCQX:NSCIF)(FRA:1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for healthcare and industrial applications, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 at the Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM Pacific Time. Sean Krakiwsky, CEO of Nanalysis will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors, as well as, in person, 1-on-1 investor meetings over two days

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

