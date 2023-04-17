Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Apple BKC in Mumbai opens for customers this Tuesday

Apple's first retail location in India is one of the company's most sustainable stores yet, offering special Today at Apple sessions featuring local artists and creatives, with a team of more than 100 ready to provide exceptional service for customers

Apple® today previewed Apple BKC, the first Apple Store® in India. Located in Mumbai's bustling Bandra Kurla Complex financial, arts, and entertainment district, Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple® sessions.

"At Apple, our customers are at the center of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai's vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community."

Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series, "Mumbai Rising," running from Tuesday, April 18 — the store's opening day — through the summer. Bringing visitors, local artists, and creatives together, these free sessions featuring Apple products and services will offer hands-on activities that celebrate the local community and culture.

Sessions in the "Mumbai Rising" series include:

  • Music Lab: Deep Listening in Urban Spaces with Sandunes
  • Photo Lab: Portraits of Resistance with Prarthna Singh
  • Design Lab: Every Poster Tells a Story with Boomranng Studio
  • Art Lab: Drawing Homage to Mumbai with Kohla

Participants can register for a Today at Apple session at apple.com/in/today/bkc .

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

Visitors are invited to explore the surrounding display tables and avenues featuring the latest iPhone®, Mac®, iPad®, AirPods®, Apple Watch®, and Apple TV® lineups, as well as accessories like AirTag™. Apple BKC also offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it's most convenient for them.

Apple BKC features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages. They're ready to welcome customers from around the world, helping them learn about Apple products and offering advice on the best options to suit customers' needs, as well as the Apple Trade In program.

Apple has been operating in India for more than 25 years, and as part of its deep commitment to the community, Apple continues its long-term support for the Akanksha Foundation, Barefoot College International, Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF), and others.

Apple BKC opens Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST in Mumbai. Customers are invited to download interactive custom wallpapers, listen to a curated Apple Music® BKC Playlist , and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple sessions .

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

AAPL
Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

How Qualcomm Is Assessing and Managing Its Water Footprint

Qualcomm

As published in Qualcomm's 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report

Qualcomm Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https:investor.qualcomm.comfinancial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http:www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2023 results which will be broadcast live on May 3, 2023 , beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13737571.

Apple will use 100 percent recycled cobalt in batteries by 2025

Industry-leading innovation paves new path for key recycled metals in batteries, magnets, and circuit boards

Apple® today announced a major acceleration of its work to expand recycled materials across its products, including a new 2025 target to use 100 percent recycled cobalt 1 in all Apple-designed batteries. Additionally, by 2025, magnets in Apple devices will use entirely recycled rare earth elements, and all Apple-designed printed circuit boards will use 100 percent recycled tin soldering and 100 percent recycled gold plating.

Floating-Point Arithmetic for AI Inference - Hit or Miss?

Qualcomm

Qualcomm, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Press release picture

OnQ Blog

BlackBerry Introduces Industry-First Integrated Solution to Assure Secure Bi-Directional Response Communications During Cyber Incidents

BlackBerry integrates award-winning CylanceGUARD and BlackBerry AtHoc technologies for "combat-ready" cyber event continuity planning and response

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today announced a new integration that combines the award-winning Managed Detection and Response (MDR) protection of CylanceGUARD ® with secure Critical Event Management (CEM) powered by BlackBerry® AtHoc® . In the event of a cyberattack, organizations that select a CylanceGUARD subscription with AtHoc features will benefit from secure, multi-channel internal and stakeholder communications for incident response actions, with the ability to alert, communicate and collaborate from within the CylanceGUARD platform, even when the usual communications infrastructure is not available.

BlackBerry Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023 Results

Beats quarterly non-GAAP EPS expectations and sets new record for QNX royalty backlog

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023:

