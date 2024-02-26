Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Appia Reports High-Grade Total Rare Earth Oxide Results up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% on Diamond Drill Hole #1 Within Target IV at PCH IAC Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announces results from its 2023 Diamond Drill Hole (DDH) #1 in the NE zone within Target IV at its PCH IAC REE project in Brazil. The exploratory drill hole aimed to assess the continuity of the alkali breccia present through depth, reaching a total depth of 243.25 metres and collar coordinates 480,250.3E 8,193,820.9N (Datum SIRGAS 2000 ZONE 22S). Results have revealed a true thickness of approximately 217 metres, inclined at -63 degrees.

Stephen Burega, President, commented, "The findings from the ionic clay and saprolite weathered profile on PCH-DDH-001 underscore the exceptional potential of the target zone. The weathered profile along the hole extended to approximately 20 meters of true thickness yielding concentrations of 5,548 ppm or 0.55% Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), 1,420 ppm or 0.14% Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO). The results confirm the ultra-high-grade nature of the upper levels, including concentrations reaching up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% TREO, 6,204 ppm or 0.62% MREO, and 2,074 ppm or 0.21% Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO) across 2 metres from a depth of 2 m to 4 m."

Highlights:

  • Composite results across 243.25 metres:
    • 1,901 ppm or 0.19% TREO including 457 ppm or 0.05% MREO, 143 ppm or 0.01% HREO, and 1,757 ppm or 0.18% Light Rare Earth Oxide (LREO).

  • Composite results from 0-22.25 metres:
    • 5,548 ppm or 0.55% TREO including 1,420 ppm or 0.14% MREO, 460 ppm or 0.05% HREO, and 5,099 ppm or 0.50% LREO.

  • Composite results 0-9 metres:
    • 10,247 ppm or 1.02% TREO, 2,672 ppm or 0.27% MREO, 867 ppm or 0.09% HREO, and 9,380 ppm or 0.94% LREO, including:
      • 22,339 ppm or 2.23% TREO, 6,204 ppm or 0.62% MREO, 2,074 ppm or 0.21% HREO, and 20,265 ppm or 2.03% LREO (from 2-4 m).

  • Composite results 25.50-52.00 metres:
    • 2,168 ppm or 0.22 % TREO, 518 ppm or 0.05% MREO, 153 ppm or 0.01% HREO, and 2,015 ppm or 0.20% LREO.
  • Composite results 58.00-140.00 metres:
    • 1,648 ppm or 0.16 % TREO, 378 ppm or 0.04% MREO, 109 ppm or 0.01% HREO, and 1,538 ppm or 0.15% LREO.
  • Composite results 164.30-243.25 metres (EOH):
    • 1,369 ppm or 0.13 % TREO, 329 ppm or 0.3% MREO, 115 ppm or 0.01% HREO, and 1,255 ppm or 0.13% LREO.

"Appia's DDH-001 reveals more than 26 meters with over 2,000 ppm TREO below the saprolite. The mineralized breccia indicates in most of the intervals expected concentration of REE common to carbonatitic rocks that serves as a source for the enrichment in REE found on the ionic clay interval (0 to 22.25 metres). Some samples below 22.25 metres returned grades above 4,000 ppm TREO, offering opportunities for exploratory investigation into the hard rock depths. With over 2,000 metres drilled, the total 2023 drilling campaign consisted of 147 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes, 1 DDH, and over 200 exploratory auger holes, the PCH Project continues to demonstrate significant mineralization and high-grade REE contents, validating our strategic approach," adds Burega.

The Company remains committed to advancing exploration activities at its PCH Project with its ongoing auger drilling program and looks forward to providing updates on the NI-43-101 Technical Report and maiden Mineral Resource Estimate in collaboration with SGS Consultants.

DIAMOND DRILLHOLE PCH-DDH-001 (ASSAY IN PPM, BY SGS LAB)
Interval0-22.25mwith 0-9mwith 2-4m25.50-52m58-140m164.30-243.25m0-243.25m
TREO 5,548 10,247 22,339 2,019 1,648 1,369 1,901
MREO 1,420 2,672 6,204 481 378 329 457
LREO 5,088 9,380 20,265 1,876 1,538 1,255 1,757
HREO 460 867 2,074 143 109 115 143
Magnet REO
Interval0-22.25mwith 0-9mwith 2-4m25.50-52m58-140m164.30-243.25m0-243.25m
Nd2O3 909 1,710 3,956 317 247 208 295
Pr6O11 271 510 1,173 89 74 63 88
Sm2O3 141 264 614 45 36 34 45
Dy2O3 84 159 392 25 17 20 25
Tb4O7 15 28 69 5 3 4 5
Light - LREO
Interval0-22.25mwith 0-9mwith 2-4m25.50-52m58-140m164.30-243.25m0-243.25m
La2O3 1,349 2,471 5,359 499 432 338 477
CeO2 2,559 4,689 9,776 970 785 645 897
Pr6O11 271 510 1,173 89 74 63 88
Nd2O3 909 1,710 3,956 317 247 208 295
Heavy - HREO
Interval0-22.25mwith 0-9mwith 2-4m25.50-52m58-140m164.30-243.25m0-243.25m
Sm2O3 141 264 614 45 36 34 45
Eu2O3 40 75 177 13 10 9 12
Gd2O3 109 206 496 33 26 27 34
Tb4O7 15 28 69 5 3 4 5
Dy2O3 84 159 392 25 17 20 25
Ho2O3 14 27 66 4 3 3 4
Er2O3 35 66 161 11 7 9 11
Tm2O3 4 7 16 1 1 1 1
Yb2O3 18 32 76 6 5 7 7
Lu2O3 2 3 7 1 1 1 1

 

Table 1 - Denotes weighted average chemical assay results of composites DDH samples from Target IV DDH 1. For a full list of assay results, click HERE.

TREO = ([CeO2 ppm] + [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [La2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Pr2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [TbO3 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]). MREO = ([Dy2O3 ppm] + [Pr2O3 ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [TbO3 ppm]).HREO = [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [TbO3 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]). LREO = [La2O3 ppm]+[CeO2 ppm]+[Pr6O11 ppm]+[Nd2O3 ppm].

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/199183_25dd9843745f888c_001.jpg
Map 1 - Map of Diamond Drill Hole location and mineralization at Target IV and Buriti zones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/199183_25dd9843745f888c_001full.jpg

Appia will be participating at this year's Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) event from March 3-6th 2024 at the Toronto Convention Centre. You are invited to visit the Appia booth #2715. Stephen Burega will also be presenting the Appia Corporate Update on March 6th at 10:50 am during the Electric Materials 2 session located in room 801B.

QA/QC

Diamond drill holes (DDH) can be vertical or inclined. If vertical, the reported intervals are true thickness. Inclined DDH true thickness need to be calculated based on the hole inclination angle given by the survey executed in the hole. The core produced from drill holes are described, the intervals are chosen and the core split and sampled at regular intervals within the same lithologic unit. The samples are bagged in a resistant plastic bag, labeled, photographed, and stored for shipment.

The samples are sent to the SGS laboratory in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais. In addition to the internal QA/QC of the SGS Lab, Appia includes its own control samples in each batch of samples sent to the laboratory.

Quality control samples, such as blanks, duplicates, and standards (CRM) were inserted into each analytical run. For all analysis methods, the minimum number of QA/QC samples is one standard, one duplicate and one blank, introduced in each batch. The rigorous procedures are implemented during the sample collection, preparation, and analytical stages to insure the robustness and reliability of the analytical results.

All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation. All assay results of DDH samples were provided by SGS Geosol, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 Certified Laboratory, which performed their measure of the concentration of rare earth elements (REE) analyses by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) analytical methods.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE)

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 144.5 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director 
(c) (416) 876-3957 
(e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President
(c) (647) 515-3734
(e) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199183

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Appia Unveils Significant REE, Cobalt and Scandium Assay Results From 47 RC Drill Holes at the Buriti Target Within Its PCH IAC REE Project, Brazil

Appia Unveils Significant REE, Cobalt and Scandium Assay Results From 47 RC Drill Holes at the Buriti Target Within Its PCH IAC REE Project, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to report substantial results from a comprehensive exploration campaign, comprising a total of 47 Reverse Circulation (RC) holes as part of our 2023 drilling program in the Buriti REE Target. This target spans approximately 2 km by 1.2 km and is open to the south. The average drill hole depth was 14 metres, with a total weighted average grade of 853 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), 148 ppm Cobalt Oxide (CoO), and 67 ppm Scandium Oxide (Sc2O3) across all 47 drill holes. Scandium is most commonly used in aluminum-scandium alloys for aerospace industry components and for specialized sports equipment such as bicycle frames. Current Scandium average metal price, provided by the Institute for Rare Earths and Metals AG, is US$3,100.00Kg (99.99% purity) and US$5,200.00 (99.999% purity). Cobalt is primarily used in lithium-ion batteries and in the manufacture of magnetic, wear-resistant and high-strength alloys.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Appoints Constantine Karayannopoulos as New Member to Its Critical Minerals Advisory Committee

Appia Appoints Constantine Karayannopoulos as New Member to Its Critical Minerals Advisory Committee

Appia's Advisory Committee Also Includes Renowned Rare Earths Experts Jack Lifton and Don Hains

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce the appointment of Constantine Karayannopoulos (Kloni Inc.) to its Advisory Committee, bringing with him 30 plus years of extensive expertise in Rare Earth Elements (REE) and critical minerals. His profound understanding of REE and critical minerals was honed during his illustrious tenure as the President and CEO of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE: NEO) where he retired in 2023 (See Press Release). The Appia service agreement is set to commence on February 1, 2024, marking a pivotal moment for Appia as it strengthens its strategic advisory team with the inclusion of an industry luminary.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Outstanding Re-Assayed Diamond Drill Results Including 100 Metres Averaging 3,577 PPM TREO at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Announces Outstanding Re-Assayed Diamond Drill Results Including 100 Metres Averaging 3,577 PPM TREO at Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Key Weighted Average TREO Concentrations: 0-100 Metres 3,577 PPM, 0-18 Metres 9,445 PPM, Including 7 Metres 18,275 PPM, 3 Metres 25,317 PPM, and 1.5 Metres 30,642 PPM

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0)(the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to report significant assay results from its discovery Diamond Drill Hole (DDH) PCH-F01, located within the highly prospective Target IV zone at its PCH ionic adsorption clay project in Brazil. Appia has re-assayed the entire hole PCH-F01 as part of its due diligence, and assay results from surface to 18 metres include 9,445 parts per million (ppm) Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO), 2,786 ppm Magnet Rare Earth Oxide (MREO), 787 ppm Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO), and 8,658 ppm Light Rare Earth Oxide (LREO).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Plans for Drilling at the Loranger Uranium-Bearing Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Announces Plans for Drilling at the Loranger Uranium-Bearing Property, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce its plans for drilling at the 100%-owned uranium-bearing Loranger property in northern Saskatchewan in conjunction with the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office ("YNLR"). This diamond drilling program emphasizes Appia's excitement to capitalize on the rising uranium market in collaboration with the YNLR and local Wollaston residents.

The Loranger diamond drilling program is pending permitting and is slated to commence between late February and early April, and represents a pivotal step in Appia's multi-year exploration efforts to develop its five (5) uranium properties. In partnership with the YNLR and the local Wollaston community, the program will follow up by targeting some of the approximately twenty (20) favourable electromagnetic and uranium-bearing geophysical anomalies (Figure 1) of the property within the eastern Wollaston Domain, in particular the Tabbernor Fault minerals system.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Announces New Cooperation Agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Announces New Cooperation Agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0)(the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce a new cooperation agreement with the Ya'thi Néné Lands and Resources Office ("YNLR"), which is owned by the Athabasca Denesułiné First Nations of Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac, the Northern Hamlet of Stony Rapids, and the Northern Settlements of Uranium City, Wollaston Lake, and Camsell Portage. The agreement pertains to specific exploration activities undertaken by Appia in Nuhenéné, the traditional territory of the Athabasca First Nations in Treaty 8 and Treaty 10 Territories (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Carmanah Minerals Corp.

February 8, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM), ( "Carmanah " or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen to the Company's board of Directors effective February 5, 2024. With over two decades of experience in financial markets and investment strategies, Moen brings a wealth of expertise to the Company's leadership team with a focus on natural resources.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") pursuant to the terms of a liquidity program services agreement (the "Services Agreement").

Services Agreement

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into loan amending agreements with Big Mountain Development Corp Ltd. (the "Lender").

The Lender has provided term loans (collectively, the "Loans") to the Company in the aggregate amount of $3,339,485 (the "TotalLoan Amount"), as further set forth in the Company's quarterly and annual financial statements. $2,589,485 of the Total Loan Amount, with interest owing and accruing thereon, became due and owing on December 31, 2021. $750,000 of the Total Loan Amount, with interest owing and accruing thereon, became due and owing on April 28, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Reports 92,758 ppm TREO, 13,798 ppm MREO and 2,241 ppm HREO over 2m Within the Total Weighted Average of 38,655 ppm TREO, 6,869 ppm MREO, and 1,380 ppm HREO Across 24m Following the Reanalysis of Over-Limit Assay Results from PCH-RC-063 at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce a substantial increase in the total weighted average grade of drill hole PCH-RC-063 at our PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay project in Goias, Brazil, which had previously been reported (Press Release October 31, 2023 - Click Here). The Reverse Circulation (RC) PCH-RC-063 drill hole exceeded multiple intervals limits of detection (LOD), prompting a reanalysis using methods suited to very high grade samples.

The new analysis, conducted by SGS Geosl Labs, used method IMS95RS. The updated assays reveal a very significant 42.2% increase in Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) and a notable 9.2% increase in Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO). Of particular significance is the high-grade 2 metre (m) intercept from 10m to 12m, showing an exceptional 92,758 ppm (Parts Per Million) or 9.28% TREO, with 13,798 ppm or 1.38% MREO, and 2,241 ppm or 0.22% Heavy Rare Earth Oxide (HREO), and 90,516 ppm or 9.05% Light Rare Earth Oxide (LREO).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Critical Minerals Permit Application Update and Invites Investors and Interested Parties to Radius Research Webinar

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Provides Critical Minerals Permit Application Update and Invites Investors and Interested Parties to Radius Research Webinar

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its permit application for its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine ("RRIMM" or the "Project") and to invite investors and other interested parties to join an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research.

Following the Company's October 25, 2023 press release announcing the submission of the RRIMM amended permit application (the "Amended Permit Application"), the Company participated in the next step of the Application by meeting with the Mine Development Review Committee ("MDRC") committee on December 6, 2023. At this meeting, the Company provided MDRS with an update and answered questions regarding the Amended Permit Application and a corresponding socio-economic report thereon. The MDRC committee chair, after having received the Company's submissions at the December 8, 2023 meeting, requested that the MDRC provide technical comments to the Company relative to the Amended Permit Application by January 15, 2024. The Company, in conjunction with its consultants, will address the comments it receives from the MDRC before its next scheduled meeting with the MDRC set for February 14, 2024. The Company anticipates further feedback and details at this February 14, 2024 meeting pertaining to the next steps in the technical review process of the Amended Permit Application.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Significant Geochemical Critical REE Assay Results at Alces Lake Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Announces Significant Geochemical Critical REE Assay Results at Alces Lake Project, Saskatchewan, Canada

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce significant initial geochemical assay results derived from the 2023 drilling program conducted on the Magnet Ridge Zone at its Alces Lake Project in Northern Saskatchewan. These promising findings mark a pivotal milestone in the Company's ongoing commitment to advancing exploration and development initiatives within the prolific Athabasca Basin area. The drilling campaign, instrumental in extending mineralization further to the south-southeast (SSE) underscores Appia's dedication to unlocking the full potential of this project.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

