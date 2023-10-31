Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Appia Reports Extraordinary Assay Drill Results From Its PCH Ionic Clay Project, Brazil

Reverse Circulation Drill Hole Returns 24 Metres Of Mineralization Averaging 27,188 ppm or 2.72% Total Rare Earth Oxides From Surface

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia")  is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking discovery of an exceptional high-grade Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) intersection extending the known area of Target IV. Hole PCH-RC-063 contains unique high grades and depth of mineralization, spanning an impressive 24 metres from top to bottom, and remains open at depth.

Summary:

  • 27,188 parts per million (ppm) or 2.72% TREO over 24 metres
    • Including 6,293 ppm or 0.63% Magnet Rare Earth Oxides (MREO)
    • Including 1,369 ppm or 0.14% Heavy Rare Earths Oxides (HREO)
  • PCH-RC-63 totalled 24 metres depth and is mineralized throughout the entire hole from surface, and remains open at depth.
  • Notably, several elements surpassed the upper detection limit of the assay method being used, and updated resultswill be reported once received.
  • Previously announced drill results - Press Release October 16th, 2023

"These drill results are the highest TREO grades detected on the PCH property to date," commented Tom Drivas, CEO. "The data released today reveals an unprecedent concentration of TREO over the entire hole, and even more impressive is that the hole remains open at depth, suggesting significant potential for further mineralization."

"This extraordinary RC hole confirms the extension of the initial Target IV area to the West and has increased the average thickness and total depth of the highly mineralized PCH ionic clay horizon," said Stephen Burega, President. "These high concentrations of TREO are very uncommon, and may be the first indications of a larger high-grade mineralized zone. Lastly, we have not yet tested the total thickness of this zone as the RC drilling was stopped at the water table."

"The consistency of grades is truly spectacular. At the bottom one metre of the hole, in sample F485895, we observed grades of 26,882 ppm of TREO, 5,897 ppm of MREO, and 1,245 ppm of HREO," stated Carlos Bastos, Geology Manager and Appia's Brazilian Qualified Person. "The assay results from PCH-RC-063 are highly promising, revealing sustained mineralization of essential elements including Terbium (Tb), Dysprosium (Dy), Neodymium (Nd), and Praseodymium (Pr). Notably, several elements surpassed the upper detection limit of the assay method being used, and updated results will be reported once received."

In light of these findings, Appia has commissioned a comprehensive analyses for each rare earths oxide using the methods IMS95RS and ICP95A from SGS Geosol Lab to further understand the potential implications that this level of mineralization could have on the project.

Appia will provide timely updates to shareholders and the general public as assay results are received from the remaining 129 RC, 106 Auger, and 1 diamond drill holes.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/185740_b7722d55d4c358cd_005.jpg

Table 1 - Denotes weighted average chemical assay results of composites RC samples from PCH-RC-063. For a full list of assay results, please click here.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/185740_b7722d55d4c358cd_005full.jpg

TREO = ([CeO2 ppm] + [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [La2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Pr6O11 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]). MREO = ([Dy2O3 ppm] + [Pr6O11 ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm]).HREO = [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Er2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm] + [Tm2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm]).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/185740_b7722d55d4c358cd_006.jpg
Figure 1 - Location of PCH-RC-063, PCH Project, Goias, Brazil

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/185740_b7722d55d4c358cd_006full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/185740_b7722d55d4c358cd_007.jpg
Figure 2. A representative cross section of PCH-RC-063 from Target IV, north-south orientation, and location showed in Figure 1.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/185740_b7722d55d4c358cd_007full.jpg

HOLE_IDUTM EUTM N ElevationFinal Length (m)
PCH-RC-063479527.88193285623.2224

 

Table 3. Drill hole collar details for PCH-RC-063. SIRGAS 2000 - UTM zone 22S.

Background on the PCH Project

The PCH Project is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and Niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REEs within lateritic ionic adsorption clays and Niobium.

QA/QC

Reverse circulation (RC) drill holes are sampled at one metre intervals, resulting in higher average sample sizes of 5-25 kg. A small representative specimen was taken from each sample bag and placed into a chip tray for visual inspection and logging by the geologist. Quartering was performed at Appia's logging facility using a riffle splitter and continued splitting until a representative sample weighing approximately 500g each was obtained, bagged in a resistant plastic bag, labeled, photographed, and stored for shipment.

The samples were sent to the SGS laboratory in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais. In addition to the internal QA/QC of the SGS Lab, Appia has used its own control samples in each batch sent to the laboratory.

Quality control samples, such as blanks, duplicates, and standards (CRM) were inserted into each analytical run. For all analysis methods, the minimum number of QA/QC samples is one standard, one duplicate and one blank, introduced every batch which comprise a full-length hole. The rigorous procedures implemented during the sample collection, preparation, and analysis stages underscore the robustness and reliability of the analytical results obtained.

All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation. All assay results of RC samples were provided by SGS Geosol, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 certified laboratory, which performed their measure of the concentration of rare earth elements (REE) analyses by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) analytical methods.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo, Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click Here)

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 143.3 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com
Stephen Burega, President: (cell) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185740

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

