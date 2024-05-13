Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corporation Will Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corporation Will Present at John Tumazos Very Independent Research

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") invites you to register for a webinar on May 14th at 9:45 AM EDT, Eastern Daylight Time (North America) with Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.'s President, Mr. Stephen Burega and VP of Exploration, Brazil, Mr. Andre Costa, and renowned former Wall Street analyst, John Tumazos of Very Independent Research. John will dig in on the latest developments at Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. with plenty of probing inquiries.

To register for the event click here.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

About John Tumazos Very Independent Research, LLC

JOHN TUMAZOS VERY INDEPENDENT RESEARCH, LLC (JTVIR LLC) is registered as an investment advisor in the State of NJ. We have 30-odd institutional clients in the U.S. and Canada. We do fundamental research on commodities markets and common stocks in the metals, fertilizer and forest products sectors. For example, we typically publish 20 investment reports per month and travel for research each month often travelling abroad. We formed our company in 2007 when the former Prudential Equities Group shut down. We are regulated like a money manager, but our business is to advise active money managers and we also manage a few accounts. We are not a broker-dealer, but deliver the same basic research services that we had since 1981 as an employee at major brokerage firms. In our business model we sell our research direct payments and deliver it via email and our www.veryindependentresearch.com website. Our clients pay us via direct checks, wire transfer, commission sharing agreements or soft dollar payments. We have limited distribution and depend on our existing reputation, existing relationships and "word of mouth." We have provided corporate advisory services to seven small emerging mining companies since inception.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project (See June 9th, 2023 Press Release - Click HERE) which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See January 11th, 2024 Press Release - Click HERE) The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 136.3 million common shares outstanding, 145 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

Contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director 
(c) (416) 876-3957 
(e) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President
(c) (647) 515-3734 
(e) sburega@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/208927

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

API:CC
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
