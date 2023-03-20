Appia Drills 6.08m of 0.305 wt.% Treo Within Wide Zone of 26.07 Metres Grading 0.246 wt.% Treo at the Alces Lake Magnet Ridge Zone

Brunswick Exploration Begins Drilling at Anatacau West and Kicks off 2023 Exploration Campaign

 Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of geochemical assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of the Magnet Ridge Zone on its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Final assays for Appia's 2022 Alces Lake diamond drilling program have been received, compiled, and interpreted zone-by-zone. The second set of results is reported here. Further results will follow once all the results are finalized.

Highlights from the Magnet Ridge drilling program (Table 1) are listed as follows:

  • Drilling intersected thick sequences of REES from surface to 85 meters depth, with drilled widths up to 28.19 meters.
  • The discovered mineralization intervals are similar in nature and larger in size when compared to the AMP Zone at WRCB.
  • Total rare earths oxide (TREO) assays of up to 0.65 wt.% (6500 ppm) TREO were returned, with thickness and grades increasing by >50% to the south-southeast; all within 85 meters of surface.
  • 19.85m @ 0.317 wt.% TREO including 8.94m @ 0.467 wt.% TREO in hole 22-AUG-031
  • 18.67m @ 0.245 wt.% TREO including 9.02m @ 0.344 wt.% TREO in hole 22-AUG-030
  • 26.70m @ 0.246 wt.% TREO including 6.08m @ 0.305 wt.% TREO in hole 22-AUG-013
  • 28.19m @ 0.190 wt.% TREO including 3.07m @ 0.506 wt.% TREO in hole 22-AUG-026
  • Follow-up drilling is warranted.

In 2022, the Company drilled the Magnet Ridge (formally Augier) prospect (located SSE of WRCB, Figure 1) for the first time and intersected REE mineralization in 27 of 34 DDHs near surface over significant strike length and drilled widths exceeding 28 metres (Figures 2 and 3, Table 1). Table 1 below highlights the most significant geochemical assay results from the Magnet Ridge Zone. Table 2 provides the collar information for all of the drill holes from the 2022 Wilson and AMP (WRC) diamond drilling program. The complete assays results are available in Table 3 by clicking on this link.

The Magnet Ridge zone was discovered from interpreted results of a 2021 airborne radiometric (U-Th-K) survey (Figures 1 and 4), and is exposed on surface as a large 500m long and 150m wide zone of thorium enrichment (Figure 2) along the same km-scale SSE-trending structural corridor hosting the monazite-rich REE zones of the WRCB area (Figures 1 and 4). Mineralization at Magnet Ridge remains open to the SSE and to the NNW for follow-up drilling in 2023. Radiometric Thorium (Th) is an important proxy for delineating monazite mineralization at Alces Lake. A representative X-section (Figure 3) suggests that the structural geometry of the mineralization is complex and probably folded.

Vice President of Exploration Irvine Annesley says "The Company is excited that our very first drilling program at Magnet Ridge yielded these highly anomalous results. Like the WRCB area's AMP zone, the mineralization style/type at Magnet Ridge opens new potential for large-volume, high-tonnage REE deposits over significant strike-length at Alces Lake".

Comprehensive interpretation and modeling of the WRCB and Magnet Ridge mineralized zones have indicated that follow-up geophysical and geochemical surveys (e.g., Figure 4) are necessary along and across the highest-priority areas of a major structural corridor that extends south-southeast from the main mineralized zones at WRCB to Magnet Ridge and then for another 20 to 25 km. These surveys will facilitate delineation and mapping of REE mineralized (monazite-bearing) pegmatites and associated glimmerites within this structural corridor to establish new drill targets. The petrophysical characteristics (i.e. density, radiometric, and magnetic properties) of monazite will be maximized as a vectoring tool(s) for finding new targets (i.e. by utilizing leading edge exploration technology like airborne radiometrics/magnetics/3D gravity gradiometer surveys at optimal line spacing/orientation).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/159075_80a5cd0f0461594a_001.jpg
Figure 1. Primary REE-bearing mineralized zones (e.g. WRCB, Magnet Ridge) and exploration targets (Western Anomaly, denoted by red circle) on the Alces Lake REE exploration property.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/159075_80a5cd0f0461594a_001full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/159075_80a5cd0f0461594a_002.jpg

Figure 2. Map of 2022 diamond drill holes (DDHs) in the Magnet Ridge area. Map base illustrates the near-surface equivalent Thorium (Th) abundances as determined by the 2021 airborne radiometric survey. Th is an important pathfinder element (i.e., a proxy to monazite mineralization) at Alces Lake.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/159075_80a5cd0f0461594a_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/159075_80a5cd0f0461594a_003.jpg
Figure 3. A representative Cross Section of DDHs 22-AUG-003, 22-AUG-004, 22-AUG-007, and 22-AUG-022 from the Magnet Rdge Zone. Vertical 10m thickness section looking 150 degrees.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/159075_80a5cd0f0461594a_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/159075_80a5cd0f0461594a_004.jpg

Figure 4. Topography map (overlain by airborne radiometrics equivalent Th) that shows the planned 3D airborne gravity survey area for the 2023 Alces Lake exploration season. This area will also be the focus of aggressive ground prospecting, followed up by selective drilling of priority targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/159075_80a5cd0f0461594a_004full.jpg

Table 1. Summary of Highlighted Drillhole Composites

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/159075_table%201%20unresized_550.jpg

Table 1. Highlighted assay composites from 2022 diamond drillholes in the Magnet Ridge Area. wt.% TREO = ([CeO2 ppm] + [Dy2O3 ppm] + [Pr6O11 ppm] + [La2O3 ppm] + [Nd2O3 ppm] + [Sm2O3 ppm] + [Eu2O3 ppm] + [Gd2O3 ppm] + [Tb4O7 ppm] + [Ho2O3 ppm] [Er2O3 ppm] + [Yb2O3 ppm] + [Lu2O3] ppm + [Y2O3 ppm] ) / 10000

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/159075_table%201%20unresized.jpg

Table 2 - Drill hole collar details for 2022 Magnet Ridge drilling, including those of reported intercepts.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/159075_table%202%20unresized.jpg

Table 2

Cannot view this image? Visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/159075_table%202%20unresized.jpg

Table 3 - The complete assays results are availableby clicking on this link. About the Alces Lake Project

The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REEs and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within several surface and near-surface monazite-bearing occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.

* Critical rare earth elements are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets and modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines (i.e: neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb)).

The Alces Lake project is located in northern Saskatchewan, the same provincial jurisdiction that is developing a "first-of-its-kind" rare earth processing facility in Canada (currently under construction by the Saskatchewan Research Council and scheduled to become fully operational in early 2024). The Alces Lake project area is 38,522.43 contiguous hectares (95,191.00 acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia.

All lithogeochemical assay results of core samples were provided by Saskatchewan Research Council's Geoanalytical Laboratory, an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 (CAN-P-4E) certified laboratory in Saskatoon, SK. All analytical results reported herein have passed internal QA/QC review and compilation.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo, Vice-President Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 153.8 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com

Stephen Burega, President: (cellular) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com

Irvine R. Annesley, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration: (tel.) (416) 546-2707 or (email) jnrirvine@appiareu.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159075

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium
API:CC
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium


Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia")  is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a Letter Agreement (the "Letter Agreement") with 3S LTDA ("3S") and Beko Invest Ltd. ("Beko") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH Project (the "Transaction") located in the Tocantins Structural Province of the Brasília Fold Belt, Goiás State, Brazil (the "Target Property").

The Cachoeirinha Project (PCH Project) is located within the Tocantins Structural Province in the Brasília Fold Belt, more specifically, the Arenópolis Magmatic Arc. The PCH Project is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. It is classified as an alkaline intrusive rock occurrence with highly anomalous REE and niobium mineralization. This mineralization is related to alkaline lithologies of the Fazenda Buriti Plutonic Complex and the hydrothermal and surface alteration products of this complex by supergene enrichment in a tropical climate. The positive results of the recent geochemical exploration work carried out to date indicates the potential for REE and Niobium within lateritic ionic adsorption clays.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2023 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth #2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building. The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023 (Click here for floor map).

Drop by and speak to the team with regards to our latest highlights (Click here for most recent news):

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is excited to announce the release of assay results from 2022 diamond drilling of the Wilson and AMP zones of the WRCB area at its 100%-owned Alces Lake Rare Earth Elements (REES) Property, Northern Saskatchewan.

Wilson Zone Highlights from the program include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I:F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I:BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Burega has been appointed President of the Company effective immediately. Stephen will be working alongside CEO, Tom Drivas as Appia moves forward with its continuing development of core rare earths and uranium assets in Canada.

Mr. Burega has held senior resource management roles working internationally and has a strong technical knowledge of exploration operations and the North American and European financial markets. Stephen has led the development of market awareness, sales campaigns and raised public and private capital across various natural resources assets while developing innovative investment solutions to promote ESG criteria.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I:F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I:BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it will be closing the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering, announced on November 21, 2022, with the issuance of 1,980,000 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares") for gross proceeds of $990,000 and 409,300 working capital units (the "WC Units") (collectively, the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $176,000. The Company has raised total gross proceeds of $3,666,000.

Each FT Share is priced at $0.50 and consists of one (1) common share. Each WC Unit is priced at $0.43 and consists of one (1) common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant issued on the final closing entitles the holder to acquire one (1) Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price equal to $0.65 per Warrant Share until December 8, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured a recycled water source, which fulfills the full water requirement of the Penco Module (the "Project"). This represents a major milestone in improving the environmental attributes of the Project and strengthens the Company's position in preparation of filing its enhanced Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") application in the second quarter of 2023

The Company has confirmed that its decision to obtain a 100% recycled water source was made as a result of its ongoing dialogue with the community to further improve the sustainability measures of the Project. The recycled water will be provided by Essbio, the water utility company of Concepcion, which collects water from the city and treats it prior to discharge into the environment. This solution is the result of collaborative efforts between Aclara and Essbio to preserve the area's hydric resources and to develop the first fully recycled water supply project in the Biobío region.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it has awarded the Penco Module Feasibility Study (the "Penco Feasibility Study") contract to Pares & Alvarez ("P&A"), a Chilean engineering company with more than 28 years of experience in the design and construction of similar mining and industrial projects, located in both Chile and abroad

The scope of the Penco Feasibility Study contract includes the feasibility engineering for the process plant, mine infrastructure and mine services. Pursuant to the contract, P&A will also be responsible for the preparation of the associated technical report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, which is expected to be issued during the first half of 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration activities in Brazil. The Company has made significant progress in respect of its previously announced exploration plan for ionic clay deposits outside of Chile, which aims to strengthen the Company's existing exploration projects portfolio, diversify country risk and pursue growth

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Defense Metals Corp. (" Defense Metals " or the " Company "; (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE:35D) is pleased to report its technical team has completed updates to the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element (REE) Deposit 3D geological model. The geological model and resource estimation domain update, which incorporates over 10,000 metres of additional drilling within 47 diamond drill holes completed during 2021 and 2022 following completion of the Wicheeda Deposit preliminary economic assessment (PEA), is preparatory to updating the Wicheeda Deposit mineral resource estimate (MRE) and is an essential input to the planned pre-feasibility study (PFS).

Key Highlights of Updated Geological Model

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration and production company focused on finding, developing and commercializing assets in southern Saskatchewan, is pleased to provide a corporate update that outlines the upcoming milestones and catalysts anticipated through the balance of the year, including those related to our Amended and Restated Farmout Agreement (the " Farmout Agreement "), seismic option agreement (the " Seismic Option Agreement ") and the seismic review option agreement (the " Seismic Review Option Agreement "), (collectively, the " Agreements ") with North American Helium (" NAH "), announced October 21, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Defense Metals Corp. (" Defense Metals " or the " Company ") (TSXV: DEFN) (OTCQB: DFMTF) (FSE:35D) is pleased to report favourable comminution results on multiple samples extracted from the Wicheeda deposit.  The data allows the design of the crushing and grinding plant that will be an integral part of the planned Wicheeda development. These data are essential inputs to the upcoming pre-feasibility study (PFS).

Defense Metals Corp Logo (CNW Group/Defense Metals Corp.)

Comminution, i.e., crushing and grinding, will be the first step in the processing of material mined from the Wicheeda deposit.  In the process, coarse, as-mined, rocks are reduced in size to sand-like particles, typically less than 1 mm in size, and suitable for upgrading by flotation or other means. Comminution usually accounts for a significant percentage of the energy demand, production cost and carbon footprint of a mineral processing plant.

John Goode , Metallurgy Advisor, stated: "Comminution tests on seventeen variability samples and a Master Composite show that the ore is soft, amenable to conventional grinding operations and has a low abrasion index. The recent results confirm, and expand on data obtained from a 30 t bulk sample taken in 2019.  The data show that a conventional semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mill-ball mill circuit will work well and that grinding energy and supply costs will be relatively low."

Key Highlights:

  • The Wicheeda variability samples and Master Composite were studied using the industry-standard SMC test to determine amenability to, and sizing design parameters for, SAG processing. The A x b value averaged 97 and the SAG Circuit Specific Energy (SCSE) averaged 7 kWh/t indicating a very soft ore.
  • The Bond rod mill work index test was applied to the Master Composite and returned a value of 10 kWh/t – which again indicates a very soft feed material.
  • The Bond ball mill work index test was applied to all samples and resulted in an average of 10 kWh/t using a 65-mesh closing screen. This again indicates a very soft feed material.
  • A standard Bond abrasion test was performed on the Master Composite and returned a value of 0.059 g meaning a very low consumption of grinding balls and mill liners is anticipated.
  • The Bond ball mill work index and abrasion index data for these new samples are very similar to the values obtained on the 2019 bulk sample taken from the Wicheeda deposit giving additional confidence in the new data. Comminution data for the 2019 bulk sample were used during preparation of the 2021 Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment 1 .

Methodology

Seventeen variability samples and a Master Composite were made from drill core taken from the Wicheeda deposit. The variability samples covered different lithologies, depths, areas and grades of the deposit. The Master Composite had a mass of 260 kg and included all lithologies in the approximate ratios of their mass in the deposit.

SGS Lakefield performed all of the comminution tests. The SMC testing protocol is an industry-standard method of evaluating the amenability of material to grinding in a semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mill. The Bond rod and ball mill indices and abrasion index are also industry-standard tests performed on crushed ore and are essential to the accurate sizing of a grinding circuit.

The comminution data will be used, along with other information, during the upcoming pre-feasibility study (PFS) to design the comminution circuit for the Wicheeda project.

PDAC Convention, Toronto , March 5 - 8, 2023

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will be attending this year's Prospector's and Developer's Annual Convention (PDAC) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023 .

The Company's management team, members of the Board of Directors and technical advisors will be available during the convention ( www.pdac.ca/convention ) and invite you to drop by Booth #2500 in the Investors Exchange in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from March 5 - 7, 2023 , 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 8, 2023 , 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to discuss the Company's latest activities and plans for 2023 and onward.

In addition, we invite you to attend the following presentation at PDAC, which includes Kris Raffle, P.Geo, a director of the Company, presenting on behalf of Defense Metals at 2:14 p.m. : Electric materials / Rare earth elements (REE), Room 801B - MTCC Level 800.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release, as it relates to the Wicheeda Rare-Earth Project, has been reviewed and approved by John Goode , P. Eng., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who has provided the technical information relating to metallurgy in this news release.

About the Wicheeda REE Property

Defense Metals 100% owned, 4,262-hectare (~10,532-acre) Wicheeda REE property is located approximately 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, British Columbia ; population 77,000. The Wicheeda REE Project is readily accessible by all-weather gravel roads and is near infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines. The nearby Canadian National Railway and major highways allow easy access to the port facilities at Prince Rupert , the closest major North American port to Asia .

The 2021 Wicheeda REE Project Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report ("PEA") outlined a robust after-tax net present value (NPV@8%) of $517 million and an 18% IRR 1 . This PEA contemplated an open pit mining operation with a 1.75:1 (waste:mill feed) strip ratio providing a 1.8 Mtpa ("million tonnes per year") mill throughput producing an average of 25,423 tonnes REO annually over a 16 year mine life. A Phase 1 initial pit strip ratio of 0.63:1 (waste:mill feed) would yield rapid access to higher grade surface mineralization in year 1 and payback of $440 million initial capital within 5 years.

Defense Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits containing metals and elements commonly used in the electric power markets, defense industry, national security sector and in the production of green energy technologies, such as, rare earths magnets used in wind turbines and in permanent magnet motors for electric vehicles. Defense Metals owns 100% of the Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Deposit located near Prince George, British Columbia , Canada. Defense Metals Corp. trades in Canada under the symbol "DEFN" on the TSX Venture Exchange, in the United States , under "DFMTF" on the OTCQB and in Germany on the Frankfurt Exchange under "35D".

For further information, please contact:

Todd Hanas , Bluesky Corporate Communications Ltd.
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: (778) 994 8072
Email: todd@blueskycorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to advancing the Wicheeda REE Project, completion of the PFS, attending PDAC, the Company's plans for its Wicheeda REE Project, expected results and outcomes from the comminution data, the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its project and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of rare earth elements, the anticipated costs and expenditures, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration and metallurgical results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates, the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations),  risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of personnel, materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), risks relating to inaccurate geological, metallurgical and engineering assumptions, decrease in the price of rare earth elements, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to, the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, loss of key employees, consultants, or directors, increase in costs, delayed results, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

