Appia Corrects Drill Hole Depths Reported in August 6, 2026 Alces Lake News Release

Appia Corrects Drill Hole Depths Reported in August 6, 2026 Alces Lake News Release

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API,OTC:APAAF) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announces a correction to the Company's August 6, 2026 news release entitled "Appia Intersects REE-Bearing Monazite in Three of Six Drill Holes and Completes 2026 Alces Lake Summer Drill Program."

Table 1 of the August 6 release contained incorrect final drill hole depths, and the corrected final drill hole depths are provided in Table 1 below. Based on these corrected depths, the six-hole program total is 1,471.32 metres, replacing the previously reported total of 1,440.87 metres.

The monazite-bearing interval depths reported in the August 6, 2026 release were correct and are not affected by this correction.

Interpreted monazite-bearing intervals and apparent widths include:

  • Drill hole 26-ALF-001 intersected monazite from approximately 216 to 220 metres.

  • Drill hole 26-RSC-002 intersected two monazite-bearing intervals from approximately 71 to 78 metres and 84 to 90 metres.

  • Drill hole 26-RSC-004 intersected monazite from approximately 202 to 214 metres.

Table 1 - Corrected Final 2026 Diamond Drill Hole Summary

Target
Zone 		UTM DDH Easting Northing Dip Azimuth Depth (m)
1 12N 26-ALF-001 666273 6618090 -45 340 465.00
1 12N 26-ALF-002 666230 6618501 -45 340 291.00
5 12N 26-RSC-001 670618 6612815 -45 90 273.00
5 12N 26-RSC-002 670618 6612815 -45 270 123.00
7 12N 26-RSC-003 670970 6611766 -60 270 84.76
7 12N 26-RSC-004 670970 6611766 -45 90 234.56
Total





1,471.32

 

About the Alces Lake Project

The Alces Lake project encompasses some of the highest-grade total and critical* REE and gallium mineralization in the world, hosted within several surface and near-surface monazite occurrences that remain open at depth and along strike.

* Critical rare earth elements/oxides (CREO) are defined here as those that are in short-supply and high-demand for use in permanent magnets that enable modern electronic applications such as electric vehicles and wind turbines. The "magnet alloy" CREO are neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy) and terbium (Tb).

The Alces Lake project is located in northern Saskatchewan, where the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) is commissioning its Rare Earth Processing Facility. SRC schedules completion of commissioning by December 2026, with operations following ramp-up in 2027. The Alces Lake project area is ~38,522 hectares (~95,191 acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia.

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Dr. Irvine R. Annesley, P.Geo., Senior Exploration Advisor of Appia and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in Ultra Rare Earth Inc. ("Ultra USA") and Ultra USA indirectly holds a 100% interest in the Ultra Hard Rock and Ultra IAC Projects, which total 42,932.24 ha. in size and are located within the state of Goiás in Brazil (see June 1, 2026 Press Release here).

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 102,450.74 hectares (253,161.29 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 14,483 hectares (35,788 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 194.9 million common shares outstanding, 211.3 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (X, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

Contact:

Tom Drivas
CEO and Director
(416) 876-3957
tdrivas@appiareu.com 		Kurt Radtke
President
(907) 791-0213
kradtke@appiareu.com

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323527

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

api:cccse:apicritical minerals investing
API:CC
The Conversation (0)
Appia Rare Earths & Uranium (CSE:API)

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium

Sustainable exploration for High-grade REE and Uranium Deposits in Canada and Brazil to Support Clean Technologies

Sustainable exploration for High-grade REE and Uranium Deposits in Canada and Brazil to Support Clean Technologies Keep Reading...
Ucore Announces Investor Conference Schedule and Consultant Engagements

Ucore Announces Investor Conference Schedule and Consultant Engagements

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU,OTC:UURAF) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that members of its management team will participate in three investor conferences during November and December 2026.Management will discuss Ucore's rare earth separation strategy and... Keep Reading...
Ucore Receives Initial Machine A Commissioning Feedstock at the Louisiana SMC

Ucore Receives Initial Machine A Commissioning Feedstock at the Louisiana SMC

Ucore announces arrival of initial commissioning feed material, updates on Factory Acceptance Testing, and highlights the features of Machine AUcore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU,OTC:UURAF) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received 50+ tonnes of mixed... Keep Reading...
Ucore Provides Louisiana SMC Organizational and Project Team Updates

Ucore Provides Louisiana SMC Organizational and Project Team Updates

Orbital Engineering leads an expanded engineering consortium advancing engineering, permitting, procurement, construction, and operational readiness in Alexandria, LouisianaUcore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU,OTC:UURAF) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has... Keep Reading...
Operational Update September 2026

Operational Update September 2026

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational Update September 2026Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Periodic table section showing gallium.

Metlen Inks Second Major Gallium Deal with Japanese Firm

Greek industrial conglomerate Metlen Energy & Metals (LSE:MTLN,OTCPL:MTLPF) has secured a long-term commercial agreement to supply a major Japanese chemical company with gallium, allocating up to 16 percent of the annual output from its upcoming production facility.The contract marks the second... Keep Reading...
Apex Extends Trinity Zone 200 m with 3.55% REO over 116.0 m and 2.35% over 171.5 m in Western Step-out Drilling at Rift

Apex Extends Trinity Zone 200 m with 3.55% REO over 116.0 m and 2.35% over 171.5 m in Western Step-out Drilling at Rift

Apex Critical Metals Corp. ("Apex" or the "Company") (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)(Euronext Access Paris:MLAPX), a mineral exploration company focused on advancing its strategic 100%-controlled Rift Rare Earth Project within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A.,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports 8 Completed Drill Holes at Trapper North Aimed to Expand the MRE at the Radar Critical Minerals Project

Steadright Begins Exploration at Péribonka Ree-Niobium Carbonatite Target in Quebec's Niobium District

Red Metal Reports Mine Sampling at Farellon, Including 6.8% Copper on Level 7 and 6.05% Copper on Level 9

Standard Uranium Closes First Tranche of LIFE Offering

Related News

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports 8 Completed Drill Holes at Trapper North Aimed to Expand the MRE at the Radar Critical Minerals Project

base metals investing

Steadright Begins Exploration at Péribonka Ree-Niobium Carbonatite Target in Quebec's Niobium District

base metals investing

Red Metal Reports Mine Sampling at Farellon, Including 6.8% Copper on Level 7 and 6.05% Copper on Level 9

energy investing

Standard Uranium Closes First Tranche of LIFE Offering

base metals investing

Nuvau Intersects 76.23 g/t Au over 0.5 Metres

precious metals investing

Tinka Signs Agreement with Key Community at Ayawilca

base metals investing

Renforth Completes Additional Channel Sampling On Wholly Owned Parbec Gold Deposit In Malartic, Quebec