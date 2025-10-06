Apollo Silver Meets Top County Leaders at San Bernardino County Forum

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOD, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it was invited to participate in an industry luncheon with the San Bernardino County's (the "County") new Land Use Director, Miguel Figueroa, on September 30, 2025. The event was hosted by County Chair Dawn Rowe, and former Chairman Robert Lovingood, and brought together County and industry leaders to highlight the importance of mining as a driver of economic growth and innovation in the County.

With over 90 active mine sites, the County is recognized as California's largest mining jurisdiction, with a long history of contributing to the state and national supply of silver and critical minerals, where US$60 billion of mineral reserves have been permitted in the last 15 years. The County's leadership continues to demonstrate strong support for responsible mineral development, underscoring mining's role in job creation, infrastructure, and investment.

"Our participation reflects Apollo Silver's commitment to building strong relationships with local communities and San Bernardino County officials, as we advance the Calico Project in the historic Calico Mining District," said Ross McElroy, President & CEO of Apollo Silver. "The County's formal presentation highlighted the significant role the mining sector plays in supporting the local work force and economy, reaffirming that San Bernardino is open for business. We look forward to continued engagement with the County and contributing to its proud mining legacy."

Situated near the town of Barstow, in San Bernardino County, Apollo Silver's Calico Project builds on a proud mining legacy that once generated the equivalent of more than $2 billion in today's dollars from silver and borax from the historic Calico mine. Today, Calico stands out as one of America's most significant undeveloped primary silver projects and has the added benefit of being well endowed with barite and zinc, both important critical minerals. Notably, silver is included on the U.S. draft 2025 Critical Minerals List. The presence of these critical minerals enhances Calico's strategic position in the permitting process. Additionally, the project is located largely on private land with vested mining rights, providing potential to further streamline its development.

ABOUT Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo Silver is advancing one of the largest undeveloped primary silver projects in the U.S. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite and zinc credits – recognized as critical minerals essential to the US energy, industrial and medical sectors. The Company also holds an option on the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major carbonate replacement (CRD) deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an experienced and award-winning management team, Apollo is well positioned to advance the assets and deliver value through exploration and development.

