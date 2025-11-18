Apollo Silver Grants Incentive RSUs

Apollo Silver Grants Incentive RSUs

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) announces that, pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan") dated December 12, 2024, and in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies, the Board of Directors has approved a grant of Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain officers and directors.

The Company granted an aggregate of 750,000 RSUs. The RSUs vest in three equal tranches over 36-months. Upon vesting, each RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share of the Company.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo is advancing the second largest undeveloped primary silver project in the US. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite and zinc credits – recognized as critical minerals essential to the U.S. energy, industrial and medical sectors. Additionally, the Company has optioned Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major CRD deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an award-winning management team, Apollo's growth strategy is matched only by the scale of the opportunity ahead.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ross McElroy
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@apollosilver.com
Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Apollo SilverAPGO:CATSXV:APGOPrecious Metals Investing
APGO:CA
Apollo Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Apollo Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO)

Apollo Silver

Advancing two significant silver projects in the US and Mexico

Advancing two significant silver projects in the US and Mexico Keep Reading...
Silver Added to USGS 2025 List of Critical Minerals

Silver Added to USGS 2025 List of Critical Minerals

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that the US Department of the Interior has added 10 minerals, including silver, to the US Geological Survey ("USGS") 2025 List of Critical Minerals. For the first time,... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Closes $26.78 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Closes $26.78 Million Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the Company has closed the final tranche of its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Upsized Offering"), raising gross proceeds of $1,641,503... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Closes Initial $25 Million Tranche of Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Closes Initial $25 Million Tranche of Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the Company has closed the first tranche, representing the majority of its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Upsized Offering"), raising... Keep Reading...
Apollo Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Calico Silver Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Apollo Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Calico Silver Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it has filed the independent technical report for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Calico Project"). The report titled... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Meets Top County Leaders at San Bernardino County Forum

Apollo Silver Meets Top County Leaders at San Bernardino County Forum

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOD, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that it was invited to participate in an industry luncheon with the San Bernardino County's (the "County") new Land Use Director, Miguel Figueroa, on September 30, 2025. The... Keep Reading...
Cartier Metallurgical Testwork Program is Underway at Cadillac

Cartier Metallurgical Testwork Program is Underway at Cadillac

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce that metallurgical testwork program is underway on samples of the Main Sector from its Cadillac Project, located in Val-d'Or (Abitibi, Quebec). This work will be supervised by Soutex, a... Keep Reading...
Radisson Announces Exercise of Warrants

Radisson Announces Exercise of Warrants

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQX: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received total gross proceeds of C$1,481,694.12 from the exercise of 5,487,756 class A shares purchase warrants (the "Warrants") at a price of $0.27 per warrant.... Keep Reading...
Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) (OTCQB: EQMEF) ("Equity") reports new precious and base metal assays from the Summer '25 drill program on its 100% owned Silver Queen Au-Ag project, British Columbia, which continue to extend the projection of mineralization in the No.... Keep Reading...
Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M

Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35M

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Horizon to divest Lake Johnston for $35MDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Significant consolidation of district-scale tungsten

Significant consolidation of district-scale tungsten

Trigg Minerals (TMG:AU) has announced Significant consolidation of district-scale tungstenDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
White Lion Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation

White Lion Drilling Intersects Gold Mineralisation

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced White Lion Drilling Intersects Gold MineralisationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Apollo Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Apollo Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Cartier Metallurgical Testwork Program is Underway at Cadillac

Standard Lithium to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences

VVC - Strategic Exit of Gloria Copper Project in Mexico

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Related News

Gold Investing

Don Hansen: Gold Bull Run Just Starting, 5 Powerful Price Drivers to Watch

Resource Investing

Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sell

Lithium Investing

Ganfeng Chairman’s Forecast Sparks Lithium Price Surge in China

Gold Investing

Larvotto Completes First Drilling at Freehold Prospect, Reports Gold, Antimony and Tungsten Results

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Strategic Exit of Gloria Copper Project in Mexico

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages Minerali Industriali Engineering for Third Party Confirmation Testing and Reporting on the Santa Maria Eterna Silica Sand for the Manufacture of Antimony-Free Solar Glass as a Key Deliverable Under the Solar Plant Bankable Feasibility Study

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Reports First Drill Hole at Trapper North Zone of Radar Property Intercepts Extensive Oxide