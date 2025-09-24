Apollo Silver Engages Capital Analytica for Marketing and Social Media Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO; OTCQB:APGOF; Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Triomphe Holdings Ltd., doing business as Capital Analytica (" Capital Analytica "), an arm's-length service provider, to provide certain marketing and social media services to the Company (the " Services "), in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Capital Analytica specializes in marketing, social media, and public awareness within the mining and metals sector. Under a consulting services agreement dated September 22, 2025 (the " Agreement "), Capital Analytica will provide social media services, capital markets consultation, and social engagement reporting for an initial six-month term for a fee of US$120,000, payable in two tranches. The engagement remains subject to the approval of TSXV.

Capital Analytica has no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and has no current intention or right to acquire any such interest during the engagement, other than the potential grant of stock options in the future.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of current CEO and President, Mr. Ross McElroy, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. McElroy is a professional geologist with over 38 years of mining industry experience, both in operational and corporate roles, having worked with major, mid-tier, and junior mining and exploration companies. His extensive international background spans from grassroots exploration to development to mining operations. He has played a key role in the discoveries of numerous world-class uranium and gold orebodies, several of which have been advanced to development and mining operations. His accomplishments have earned widespread recognition, including being named The Northern Miner's "Mining Person of the Year" (2013), and receiving PDAC's prestigious "Bill Dennis Award" (2014).

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo is advancing one of the largest undeveloped primary silver projects in the US. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite credits – a critical mineral essential to the US energy and medical sectors. Additionally, the Company has optioned Cinco de Mayo in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major CRD deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an award-winning management team, our growth strategy is matched only by the scale of the opportunity in front of us.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ross McElroy
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@apollosilver.com
Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements including, the timing, scope, and success of planned marketing program by Capital Analytica. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of the management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may have caused actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company's projections and estimates; realization of mineral resource estimates, interest and exchange rates; competition; stock price fluctuations; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; insurance risks; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; personnel relations; and changes in Project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the price of silver, gold and Ba; the demand for silver, gold and Ba; the ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of any required approvals; the ability to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective matter; and the regulatory framework regarding environmental matters, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws .


