Apollo Silver Congratulates Equinox Gold on FAST-41 Permitting

Apollo Silver Congratulates Equinox Gold on FAST-41 Permitting

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) congratulates Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) on the recent acceptance of its Castle Mountain Project into the United States' FAST-41 program, which is designed to streamline and derisk the permitting process. Castle Mountain is located just 165km from Apollo's Calico silver and barite project both situated in San Bernardino County, California.

Ross McElroy, President and CEO of Apollo, commented, " This news speaks to the diligence of the Equinox team in advancing their project to this stage. Crucially for our Calico Project in San Bernardino County, which hosts one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits in North America, this also highlights the government's determination to accelerate domestic mine development. "

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo is advancing one of the largest undeveloped primary silver projects in the US. The Calico Project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite credits – a critical mineral essential to the US energy and medical sectors. Additionally, the Company has optioned Cinco de Mayo in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major CRD deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an award-winning management team, our growth strategy is matched only by the scale of the opportunity in front of us.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ross McElroy
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@apollosilver.com
Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Apollo SilverAPGO:CATSXV:APGOPrecious Metals Investing
APGO:CA
Apollo Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Apollo Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO)

Apollo Silver

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing two significant silver projects in the US and Mexico

Apollo Silver Engages CDMG for Marketing Services

Apollo Silver Engages CDMG for Marketing Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc. ("CDMG"), an arm's-length service provider, to provide marketing and advertising services for an aggregate total of US$1,620,357 (the "Agreement"), payable in tranches, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, CDMG specializes in marketing, advertising, and public awareness across various sectors, including mining and metals.

Pursuant to a work order dated May 16, 2025, the Company initially engaged CDMG to develop creative content for potential marketing and advertising campaigns. The Company has entered into subsequent work orders dated August 14, 2025, authorizing CDMG to proceed with a marketing and advertising campaign focused on increasing investor awareness through online platforms and physical marketing, including direct mail. The campaign is expected to commence in September 2025 and continue through November 2025. The CDMG Agreement contains no performance-based conditions, and CDMG will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. The principals of CDMG have confirmed that they have no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and no right or intention to acquire such an interest.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Silver Enters into Investor Relations Agreement

Apollo Silver Enters into Investor Relations Agreement

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Matthews Investments, to provide investor relations services to the Company, as defined in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws. Matthews Investments will receive consideration of C$7000month, payable monthly in arrears, for an initial term of three months, with the option for the Company to renew on a quarterly basis thereafter.

Matthews Investments, a company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, provides IR consulting services for public companies. Founding CEO, Richard Matthews, is an IR expert with more than 15 years of experience and with deep expertise in the mining industry. He has held senior management and board roles at Canadian publicly listed companies and has run highly successful, international IR programs. Neither Matthews Investments nor any of its principals hold, directly or indirectly, any securities of Apollo, however, they have advised that they may participate in a future financing or acquire shares in the open market.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Silver ; Right Assets, Right Management and Right Time

Apollo Silver ; Right Assets, Right Management and Right Time

Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks, issues a snapshot of Apollo Silver Corp. (TSXV: APGO,OTC:APGOF) (OTCQB: APGOF) showing how it's executing its vision of owning significant silver assets, attracting world class management with the recent appointment of President and CEO, Ross McElroy and building long term value for its shareholders.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/258362_fa89eeeef4e3c963_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Exploring Mining's Silver Discussion with Apollo Silver, and Mining Expert Chris Temple

Exploring Mining's Silver Discussion with Apollo Silver, and Mining Expert Chris Temple

Seasoned Experts in Mining Talk about Silver Market and what's next for Apollo's (APGO) (APGOF) Flagship Silver Properties

Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases a new episode of the Exploring Mining Podcast. In today's episode, Cali Van Zant hosts a top tier Silver discussion featuring renowned mining investment expert, Chris Temple, editor and publisher of The National Investor, and Apollo Silver Corp's. (TSXV: APGO) (OTCQB: APGOF) management; Chairman Andy Bowering and recently appointed President and CEO, Ross McElroy.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/256852_aefa4502c45f8b17_001full.jpg

Exploring Mining's Silver Discussion with Apollo Silver, and Mining Expert Chris Temple 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/256852_aefa4502c45f8b17_001full.jpg

Ross McElroy joined Apollo following the successful acquisition of Fission Uranium, a company he co-founded and led as CEO, by Paladin Energy in a $1.14 billion transaction. He is a professional geologist with over 38 years of mining industry experience, both in operational and corporate roles, having worked with majors, mid-tiers, and juniors.

For investors following the silver market and silver stocks, the podcast explores silver's current market, with Temple noting its technical improvement and chronic supply shortfalls. McElroy highlights silver's 25% price surge over the past six months, outpacing gold.

The episode also dives into Apollo's strategic advancements and updates on their flagship Calico (California) project and Cinco de Mayo (Mexico) project. The company recently expanded the Calico Project land package by over 285%. Already the one of the largest undeveloped silver projects in the US, the additional Calico claims form just one part of Apollo's aggressive growth strategy. Cinco de Mayo in Mexico is a silver-zinc asset with a historic resource of 50 million ounces of silver and 1.8 billion pounds of zinc.

The combined expertise of the three panel members provides investors with in-depth perspective and insight into what it takes to build a successful mining company in today's silver market.

Listen to the podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/episode/silver-s-next-big-surge-apollo-silver-s-mining-legends-discuss-with-chris-temple--66749524

Watch on YouTube: 

About Apollo Silver (TSXV: APGO) (OTCQB: APGOF)

Apollo Silver has assembled an experienced and technically strong leadership team who have joined to advance quality precious metals projects in sought after jurisdictions. The Company is focused on advancing its portfolio of two prospective silver exploration and resource development projects, the Calico Project, in San Bernardino County, California and the Cinco de Mayo Project, in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

Corporate Presentation: https://apollosilver.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/APGO-Investor-Presentation-2025-06-13.pdf

About Chris Temple

Chris Temple is editor and publisher of The National Investor. He has had an over 40-year career now in the financial/investment industry. Temple is a sought-after guest on radio stations, podcasts, blogs and the like all across North America, as well as a sought-after speaker for organizations. His ability to help average investors unravel, understand and navigate today's markets is unparalleled; and his ability to uncover "off-the-radar" companies is likewise.

https://www.nationalinvestor.com/

Listen to Exploring Mining on Spotify

Listen to Exploring Mining podcast on iTunes Apple podcasts

Hear other episodes of the Exploring Mining Podcast , rated as one of the top 30 mining podcasts to listen to in 2025,

The Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on Apple Podcasts, Audible, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts and most audio platforms available.

Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:
https://www.investorideas.com/Audio/

Research mining stocks at Investorideas.com with our free mining stocks directory at Investorideas.com

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: This podcast and article featuring Apollo Silver Corp is paid for content as part of a monthly featured mining stock service (payment disclosure). Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This is not investment opinion. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published/created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/. Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.

Follow us on X @investorideas @Exploringmining
Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas
Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Contact Investorideas.com to be a guest or sponsor this podcast
800-665-0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256852

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Stocks and the Land Grab for Silver Assets

Silver Stocks and the Land Grab for Silver Assets

Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering gold and silver stocks presents a mining snapshot highlighting news from silver miners, from expanded land packages to acquisitions, featuring Apollo Silver Corp. (TSXV: APGO) (OTCQB: APGOF) (FSE: 6ZF0).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/253763_98936cef8488f87c_001.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Investor Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Farm In Agreement to acquire St George Gold-Antimony Project

Farm In Agreement to acquire St George Gold-Antimony Project

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Farm In Agreement to acquire St George Gold-Antimony Project

Download the PDF here.

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Leadership Changes With Focus On Accelerating Nevada Asset Development

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Leadership Changes With Focus On Accelerating Nevada Asset Development

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC August 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company"), is a Canadian mining company focused on developing its portfolio of gold and silver projects in Nevada and Peru, announces strategic leadership changes which will be effective August 31, 2025, alongside an update on its advancing growth strategy.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Corporation Engages Suzette Ramcharan for Investor Relations Services

1911 Gold Corporation Engages Suzette Ramcharan for Investor Relations Services

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, it has engaged WIN Expertise Inc. (" WIN "), operated by Suzette Ramcharan to provide investor relations and corporate communications services (the " Services ").

WIN (an Ontario -based company) specializes in investor relations services and will develop and implement an investor relations strategy for 1911 Gold to support the Company's goals and objectives, targeting a broader and more diversified investor base. The engagement is for an initial period of six months and bears an aggregate fee of $48,000 , to be paid in installments of $6,000 per month for the first three months and $10,000 per month for the following three months. For the first three months, Ms. Ramcharan will spend approximately 20 hours per week providing the Services to the Company, and approximately 40 hours per week thereafter. WIN is also entitled to reimbursement by the Company for its expenses and to an additional fee of $3,000 for each in-person industry event or conference attended by Ms. Ramcharan, at the election of the Company, on behalf of the Company. The Services will commence, and the first monthly payment will be made upon receipt of TSXV acceptance of the Services.

WIN's engagement as an investor relations and corporate communications services provider may be renewed upon completion of the initial six-month term, following which WIN will be paid a monthly fee of $10,000 for approximately 40 hours per week dedicated to providing the Services. All fees and expenses will be paid from the working capital of the Company. WIN and Ms. Ramcharan are arm's-length parties to the Company. Neither WIN nor Ms. Ramcharan have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba , and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba . 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario . It intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation and all local stakeholders in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, the expected term of the Services to be provided, the total compensation expected to be paid for the Services, the results to the Company and its shareholders of the Services, the timing and ability of the Company to receive necessary regulatory approvals for the Services, the results of any exploration or other work on the Company's properties, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2025/15/c3783.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Harvest Gold Kicks Off Drilling at Mosseau, Launches Urban-Barry Till Program, and Completes Labelle Mag Survey

Harvest Gold Kicks Off Drilling at Mosseau, Launches Urban-Barry Till Program, and Completes Labelle Mag Survey

(TheNewswire)

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia / August 14, 2025 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG) (" Harvest Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities across its 100%-owned Quebec properties, all located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt within the Urban-Barry area. The Company has mobilized a diamond drill to commence drilling at its Mosseau property, initiated a property-wide till sampling program at its Urban-Barry project, and completed a high-resolution airborne magnetic survey over the LaBelle property and recently acquired claims southeast of Mosseau .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports July 2025 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports July 2025 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for July 2025.

July 2025 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Apollo Silver
Sign up to get your FREE

Apollo Silver Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Questcorp Mining Completes 25 Percent of Maiden Drilling Program at the La Union Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

QEM Limited: Vanadium and Energy Resource Development in Queensland’s North West Minerals Province

Kobo Resources: Unlocking West Africa’s Untapped Gold Potential

Fast-Tracking Gold Production at Livingstone Project WA

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Completes 25 Percent of Maiden Drilling Program at the La Union Gold & Silver Project in Mexico

Vanadium Investing

QEM Limited: Vanadium and Energy Resource Development in Queensland’s North West Minerals Province

Gold Investing

Kobo Resources: Unlocking West Africa’s Untapped Gold Potential

Gold Investing

Fast-Tracking Gold Production at Livingstone Project WA

Agriculture Investing

Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility

Gold Investing

Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Asra Hits 14m at 7.49 g/t Gold Near Surface at Eclipse

×