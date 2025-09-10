Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) announces that, further to its news release dated September 2, 2025, the Company will proceed with a consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares ") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP and ISIN for post-Consolidation Shares will be 03370A307 and CA03770A3073, respectively. The Consolidation will take effect on September 15, 2025.

Apollo currently has 242,610,395 shares issued and outstanding. Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 48,522,067 Shares outstanding.

No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole Share. The Company's outstanding incentive stock options, warrants, and other convertible securities will be adjusted proportionately to reflect the 5:1 Consolidation ratio, including corresponding adjustments to exercise prices, in accordance with their respective terms. Post-Consolidation Shares are expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on or about September 15, 2025.

A letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Endeavor Trust Corporation (the " Transfer Agent "), will be mailed to registered shareholders with instructions on exchanging physical share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Shares for new post-Consolidation Shares. Additional copies of the letter of transmittal may be obtained through the Transfer Agent by calling 604-559-8880 or by emailing admin@endeavortrust.com . Shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-Consolidation Share certificate(s), will receive a post-Consolidation Share certificate or direct registration system statement representing the post-Consolidation Shares.

About Apollo Silver Corp.

Apollo is advancing one of the largest undeveloped primary silver projects in the United States. The Calico project hosts a large, bulk minable silver deposit with significant barite credits – a critical mineral essential to the US energy and medical sectors. The Company also holds an option on the Cinco de Mayo Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, which is host to a major carbonate replacement (CRD) deposit that is both high-grade and large tonnage. Led by an experienced and award-winning management team, Apollo is well positioned to advance the assets and deliver value through exploration and development.

Please visit www.apollosilver.com for further information.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ross McElroy
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@apollosilver.com

Telephone: +1 (604) 428-6128

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "objective", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of the management of the Company made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may have caused actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital; accuracy of the Company's projections and estimates; realization of mineral resource estimates, interest and exchange rates; competition; stock price fluctuations; availability of drilling equipment and access; actual results of current exploration activities; government regulation; political or economic developments; environmental risks; insurance risks; capital expenditures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities; personnel relations; and changes in Project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to the price of silver, gold and Ba; the demand for silver, gold and Ba; the ability to carry on exploration and development activities; the timely receipt of any required approvals; the ability to obtain qualified personnel, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner; the ability to operate in a safe, efficient and effective matter; and the regulatory framework regarding environmental matters, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws .


Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO)

Apollo Silver

Advancing two significant silver projects in the US and Mexico

Apollo Increases Measured and Indicated Silver Resource Estimate at Calico Project

Apollo Increases Measured and Indicated Silver Resource Estimate at Calico Project

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the results of an updated independent Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") for its Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Calico Project") located in San Bernardino County, California. Total silver ("Ag") Measured & Indicated ("M&I") tonnes at the Waterloo property have increased by 61% to a total of 55 million tonnes ("Mt") at a grade of 71 grams per tonne ("gt') Ag for a total content of 125 million troy ounces ("Moz"). This represents a 14% increase in Ag ounces compared to the previous MRE (dated March 6, 2023). In addition to updating the gold resource at Waterloo, inaugural barite ("BaSO4") and zinc ("Zn") resources have been included in both the Indicated and Inferred categories.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Apollo to Proceed with 5-for-1 Share Consolidation

Apollo to Proceed with 5-for-1 Share Consolidation

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated October 3, 2024, it intends to proceed with the consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares ") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

" Consolidation of the Company Shares should result in a price environment that allows for immediate marginability, the opportunity of greater blue-sky potential in the US and foreign markets, increased sophisticated investor interest and greater opportunity for inclusion in various indexes and/or index funds. In addition, few of the Company's peer groups are margin eligible, providing the Company another advantage over our peers," commented Ross McElroy, President and CEO.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Apollo Expands Project Team; Receives Drill Permit for Calico Silver Project

Apollo Expands Project Team; Receives Drill Permit for Calico Silver Project

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce a number of positive developments at its Calico Silver Project ("Calico" or the "Calico Project") located in San Bernardino County, California.

Highlights:

Highlights:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Apollo Silver Congratulates Equinox Gold on FAST-41 Permitting

Apollo Silver Congratulates Equinox Gold on FAST-41 Permitting

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) congratulates Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) on the recent acceptance of its Castle Mountain Project into the United States' FAST-41 program, which is designed to streamline and derisk the permitting process. Castle Mountain is located just 165km from Apollo's Calico silver and barite project both situated in San Bernardino County, California.

Ross McElroy, President and CEO of Apollo, commented, " This news speaks to the diligence of the Equinox team in advancing their project to this stage. Crucially for our Calico Project in San Bernardino County, which hosts one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits in North America, this also highlights the government's determination to accelerate domestic mine development. "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Apollo Silver Engages CDMG for Marketing Services

Apollo Silver Engages CDMG for Marketing Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc. ("CDMG"), an arm's-length service provider, to provide marketing and advertising services for an aggregate total of US$1,620,357 (the "Agreement"), payable in tranches, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, CDMG specializes in marketing, advertising, and public awareness across various sectors, including mining and metals.

Pursuant to a work order dated May 16, 2025, the Company initially engaged CDMG to develop creative content for potential marketing and advertising campaigns. The Company has entered into subsequent work orders dated August 14, 2025, authorizing CDMG to proceed with a marketing and advertising campaign focused on increasing investor awareness through online platforms and physical marketing, including direct mail. The campaign is expected to commence in September 2025 and continue through November 2025. The CDMG Agreement contains no performance-based conditions, and CDMG will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. The principals of CDMG have confirmed that they have no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and no right or intention to acquire such an interest.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

LaFleur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and Announces Investor Relations Partnerships

LaFleur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and Announces Investor Relations Partnerships

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 30, 2025, and August 29, 2025, the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "LIFE Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein) for gross proceeds of $2,880,000 (the "LIFE Offering"). The Company also intends to close its previously announced charity flow-through offering up to 3,750,000 charity flow-through units of the Company at a price of $0.69 per charity flow-through unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,587,500.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire September 10, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Rangefront Mining Services of Elko, Nevada ("Rangefront") to complete a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report on its 100%-owned Elephant Project, located within the highly productive Battle Mountain Trend in Nevada, USA.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Heliostar Announces Graduation to Tier 1 Status on the TSX Venture Exchange

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved for graduation from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective September 12, 2025.

The TSXV classifies issuers into different tiers based on various factors, including financial performance, stage of development, and available resources. Tier 1 is the TSXV's highest designation and is reserved for more advanced companies with significant financial resources. This upgrade signifies Heliostar's continued growth and its commitment to providing long-term value for its shareholders.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 17m @ 9.38 g/t gold from 236m at Napie

Download the PDF here.

Maiden Drilling Commences at White Lion Prospect

Maiden Drilling Commences at White Lion Prospect

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Maiden Drilling Commences at White Lion Prospect

Download the PDF here.

Initial Theia Grade Control Drill Results

Initial Theia Grade Control Drill Results

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Initial Theia Grade Control Drill Results

Download the PDF here.

