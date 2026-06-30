Apollo Advisors Initiates Coverage of E-Power Resources Inc.

Apollo Advisors Initiates Coverage of E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces today that it has engaged Apollo Nora Advisors Ltd. ("Apollo Advisors") to provide research coverage on the global graphite industry and on E-Power's specific position within the sector.

Apollo Advisors' report details E-Power's key Quebec-based flagship Tetepisca Property – a high-grade graphite project in a constructive, resource-friendly jurisdiction. E-Power holds 12,665 hectares in the Tetepisca Graphite District, a world-class graphite corridor hosting significant resources at world-class grades.

With respect to Apollo Advisors, the engagement reflects independent analysis focusing on the company and including industry trends, market fundamentals, supply-demand dynamics, and corporate updates regarding E-Power's progress to date. This research is intended to support investor awareness and provide stakeholders with consistent, third-party insight into the graphite market and E-Power's best-in-class business model.

This research report will be published on E-Power's website, and those interested are also invited to reach out with any inquiries to Apollo Advisors at the contact listed below.

"As E-Power advances its graphite exploration programs, it is critical for investors and the market to review this reliable, third party research," said Jamie Lavigne, interim CEO of E-Power. "Apollo Advisors brings solid expertise researching the resource sector and this engagement brings clarity to E-Power's story."

About Apollo Advisors

Apollo Nora Advisors Ltd. is an independent, Toronto-based investor relations and capital markets advisory firm specializing in investor relations, proxy solicitation, research, fairness opinions and valuations. Apollo provides tailored solutions to public and private companies to enhance their capital markets presence or tell their story more accurately to stakeholders.

About E-Power Resources Inc.

E-Power Resources Inc. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Quebec. Its flagship asset, the Tetepisca Graphite Property, is located in the Tetepisca Graphite District of the North Shore Region of Quebec, approximately 215 kilometers from the Port of Baie-Comeau. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at info@e-powerresources.com.

On Behalf of the Company

Jamie Lavigne - Interim CEO
438-701-3736
info@e-powerresources.com

On Behalf of Apollo Advisors

Jonathan A. Pinto
647-407-5667
jpinto@apollo-advisors.ca

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

For information contact: Jamie Lavigne, VP Exploration and Director, Interim CEO at: info@e-powerresources.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303508

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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