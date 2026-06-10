Apollo Adds Senior Policy and Government Affairs Leaders in Europe

Huw van Steenis to Join as European Economic & Policy Strategist

Sarah Jenkins to Join as Head of Government Affairs, Europe

Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced that Huw van Steenis will join the firm as a Partner and European Economic & Policy Strategist, and that Sarah Jenkins will join the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Government Affairs for Europe. Both newly created positions start in August and are based in London, Apollo's European headquarters.

Van Steenis has spent more than 25 years in leadership and senior advisory roles for global financial institutions, with a focus on strategy, policy and economic research. He was most recently the Vice Chair of Oliver Wyman, and before that served as a senior advisor to the CEO of UBS as well as to the Bank of England's then-Governor Mark Carney.

Jenkins has more than two decades of experience in public affairs, most recently at CPP Investments where she successfully led public affairs across Europe. Jenkins also worked in the UK government, including HM Treasury and the Department for Business, as well as in the European Parliament.

"Huw and Sarah bring differentiated expertise and significant European experience to Apollo, and I am confident will be valuable additions to our growing franchise," said David Krone, Apollo Partner and Global Head of Policy. "Huw is one of the industry's most authoritative voices on financial markets, economics and policy, while Sarah has an impressive record of building and managing highly effective government affairs programs across Europe."

Apollo Partner and CIO, EMEA, Tristram Leach added: "With nearly $240 billion of regional AUM and as we continue to scale our investment activity, we're highly focused on deepening our enterprise leadership in tandem. We're thrilled to soon welcome Huw and Sarah to Apollo."

Apollo has been an active investor in Europe for decades with significant growth in the last few years. Its Funds have committed to more than $60 billion of high-grade investments for large corporates and assets in EMEA, including AB InBev, Air France, BP, EDF, Intel's Irish Fab 34, Orsted, SOCAR, Vonovia and more – providing long-term funding for semi-conductor manufacturing, aviation, real estate and critical energy infrastructure that spans offshore wind, nuclear, gas pipelines and grid expansion.

Biographies

Huw van Steenis
Previous to Apollo, Huw van Steenis has served as a Partner and Vice Chair of Oliver Wyman (2022-2026); Senior Advisor to the CEO, UBS (2019-2022); Senior Advisor to the BOE Governor (2018-2019); Global Head of Strategy, Schroders (2016-2018); Managing Director, Global Head of Banks and Financial Research, Morgan Stanley (2002-2016); in addition to research and consulting roles with JP Morgan and the BCG. Van Steenis currently serves on the climate advisory board of Norges Bank Investment Management and the Investment Committee of Oxford University's Endowment. He was a member of multiple councils and initiatives for the World Economic Forum for a decade, from 2014-2024. Van Steenis is a graduate of the University of Oxford and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Sarah Jenkins
Previous to Apollo, Sarah Jenkins served as Managing Director, Global Public Affairs EMEA for CPP Investments (2014-2026). Before that Jenkins was an Account Director, Fleishman-Hillard (2012-2014); a member of the Lord Heseltine Review Team on UK competitiveness in the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills (2012); Private Secretary to the Commercial Secretary and to the Economic Secretary, HM Treasury (2009-2012); Parliamentary and Public Affairs Manager, now-Cabinet Office (2007-2009); Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Manager, Ofsted (2005-2007), and a Parliamentary Research Assistant for Liz Lynne MEP (2004-2005). She is a graduate of the University of London and received her Master's in International Relations from the University of East Anglia.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of March 31, 2026, Apollo had approximately $1.03 trillion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn
Global Head of Investor Relations
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0540
IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose
Global Head of Corporate Communications
Apollo Global Management, Inc.
(212) 822-0491
Communications@apollo.com / EuropeanMedia@apollo.com


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