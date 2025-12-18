Apogee Minerals Provides Notice of Termination of Pine Channel Option Agreement with Eagle Plains Resources Ltd.

Apogee Minerals Ltd. ("Apogee" or the "Company" or the "Optionee") (TSXV: APMI) announces that it has provided notice to Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. ("Eagle Plains") of its decision not to proceed with the option agreement on the Pine Channel Gold Project, located approximately 40 km west of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The option agreement will terminate effective December 17th, 2025, and Apogee will retain no further interest in the property.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the May Lake Project in northern Saskatchewan's La Ronge Belt, an under-explored property with demonstrated potential for VMS Cu-Zn-Pb and orogenic gold mineralization.

May Lake Property Summary:

The May Lake Property lies at the boundary between the Rottenstone and La Ronge domains, host to a variety of deposit types including volcanogenic massive sulphide Cu-Zn-Pb orogenic gold and intrusion-hosted magmatic Ni-Cu deposits. The claims are underlain by interlayered, felsic, intermediate and mafic volcanics, as well as intermediate to felsic intrusives and metasediments. Several notable mineral occurrences are located on the claims. The most significant of these is a rusty andesite outcrop which returned up to 2090 ppm Cu (0.2%), along with anomalous Zn, gold and silver values. The property has not seen a great deal of exploration historically and significant potential for the discovery of volcanogenic massive sulphide Cu-Zn-Pb and orogenic gold mineralization exists on the property.

About Apogee Minerals Ltd.:

Apogee Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. Our goal is to build shareholder value through mineral project acquisitions and advancement, as well as new mineral discoveries.

To find out more about Apogee Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: APMI) visit the Company's website:
www.apogeemineralsltd.com

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

"Tim Fernback"               

Tim Fernback
Interim CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Apogee Minerals Ltd.
Nicholas Coltura, Director
Email: ncoltura@sentinelmarket.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

