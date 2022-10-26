Life Science NewsInvesting News

New Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab Platform drives collaboration and connections among start-ups, physicians, and institutions; aims to improve stroke treatment and access for patients worldwide

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the launch of Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab ™ Platform designed to accelerate urgently needed innovation in stroke care and treatment.

Medtronic Neurovascular announces the launch of the Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab™ Platform

The company is harnessing its market-leading position and trusted partner reputation to create a platform that will ultimately advance technology concepts that have the highest potential to positively impact millions of stroke patients. Innovators, entrepreneurs, and physicians will be able to collaborate, enhance, and share their breakthrough concepts and products. With the launch of Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab Platform, Medtronic is deepening its commitment to advance stroke innovation as the world prepares to recognize World Stroke Day on October 29, 2022 .

"We need to act now to prioritize the best concepts and strongest products to ensure they reach more patients sooner," said Dan Volz , president of the Medtronic Neurovascular business, which is part of the Neuroscience Portfolio. "Clinicians and innovators are passionate about improving stroke care, and the neurovascular technology market is brimming with ideas, improvements, and would-be therapies in need of development. Our platform will provide both an infrastructure and a process to realize viable opportunities on a previously unmatched scale."

Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab Platform will help bring neurovascular innovations to life. The process will be both transparent and collaborative, ensuring opportunities advance effectively and responsibly. The platform will be launched on October 29 , World Stroke Day.

"What's fascinating about the neurovascular field is that we still have so much to discover about the brain. Medtronic has always invested in innovative stroke treatment technologies leading the standard of care and advancing the practice of neurosurgery," said Brett Wall , executive vice president and president of the Medtronic Neuroscience Portfolio. "The neurovascular market has enormous growth potential, and we invite innovative start-ups, physicians, venture-capital firms and inventors to collaborate with us as we set out to change stroke care as we know it today. With more than 90,000 employees across 150 countries – combined with our proven record in stroke innovation – Medtronic is positioned well to help address this urgent challenge."

Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab Platform is an always-on virtual portal for innovator submissions, which are then assessed and prioritized to determine a potential path forward. Chosen opportunities will be advanced based on their individual needs, including exposing innovators to Medtronic's network of experts, thought leaders and partners for collaboration, clinical study funding, and strategic and directional guidance.

Medtronic welcomes innovations at every stage of development to move them to the next level; however, high-priority opportunities are high-potential, late-stage clinical and commercial-stage products and technology, followed by physician-led improvements to existing products. To learn more, or input a submission, please visit Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab Platform at www.medtronic.com/neurovascular-co-lab .

About the stroke challenge
Advancing stroke care is critical and urgent. Globally, 15 million people suffer from stroke annually. Of those, 5 million people die and another 5 million are left permanently disabled. 1 Yet, the second leading cause of death and the third leading cause of disability globally often goes untreated. 2 Most people experience ischemic strokes in which blood flow to the brain is blocked by a clot. Studies indicate that only about 10 to 14 percent receive clot-dissolving treatment that can stop the onset of stroke symptoms. 3

Furthermore, the use of mechanical thrombectomy, a surgical treatment for stroke and the standard of care for large vessel occlusion strokes remains extremely low. In the U.S., the 2019 estimate of thrombectomies was below 40,000, while the number of patients who could benefit from thrombectomy was between 200,000 and 350,000. 4

About the Neurovascular business at Medtronic
With the largest neurovascular technology business in the world, Medtronic Neurovascular led evidence-based medicine in neurointervention with five landmark studies published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2015 . Its clinical and regulatory leadership and bold approach shaped the current guidelines for treating strokes. 5

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for all. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

References:

  1. Stroke, Cerebrovascular accident. World Health Organization, http://www.emro.who.int/health-topics/stroke-cerebrovascular-accident/index.html . Accessed September 6, 2022 .
  2. What we do. World Stroke Organization. https://www.world-stroke.org/what-we-do . Accessed October 6, 2022 .
  3. Skolarus, et al. Marked Regional Variation in Acute Stroke Treatment Among Medicare Beneficiaries. Stroke. (2015) 46: 1890-1896.
  4. The Global Push for Mechanical Thrombectomy in Stroke Care. NeurologyLive, December 2020 , Volume 3, Issue 7. https://www.neurologylive.com/view/the-global-push-for-mechanical-thrombectomy-in-stroke-care
  5. The 2015 AHA/ASA Focused Update of the 2013 Guidelines for the Early Management of Patients with Acute Ischemic Stroke Regarding Endovascular Treatment.

Contacts:




Kelli Lynch

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-203-500-3328

+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/announcing-the-launch-of-medtronic-neurovascular-co-lab-platform-to-accelerate-innovation-in-stroke-treatment-301653851.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

MedtronicMDTMedical Device Investing
MDT
Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium & Rare Earth Positions

Webcast on August 9, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Energy Fuels Announces 2021 Results, Including Net Profits, Strong Cash Position, and Market-Leading U.S. Uranium, Rare Earth and Vanadium Position

Webcast on March 17, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future.

Cloud DX's Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Its partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources.

Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canada-wide client base. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health™ platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada.

Under the agreement, a typical deployment would involve the enrollment of a chronic care or surgical patient onto the Connected Health™ platform, generating recurring revenue, depending on the length of the monitoring program. Cloud DX generates revenue upfront for kits prescribed to patients for use at home, and then a monthly subscription fee per patient for software, services, and support. Additional revenues could also be generated through customizations, consulting, and special services, as needed.

Jessica Rudd, National Director of New Partnerships and Solutions at Medtronic Canada, stated: "Medtronic is committed to partnering with Canada-based SMEs to advance the Canadian life sciences ecosystem. More importantly, Medtronic Canada is dedicated to responding to the needs of our Canadian healthcare system, and we are committed to enabling equitable access to care and patient empowerment and reducing the burden on our precious health human resources. However, we can't do this alone. To that end, we are delighted to enter this exclusive partnership with Cloud DX and scale their innovative technology, thoughtful service model, and excellent track record for delivering results to patients across the country."

Among its many awards, Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of " Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers.

The shares are trading at $0.195. For more information, please visit the company's corporate website www.CloudDX.com, and the company's investor relation site ir.CloudDX.com/overview/default.aspx, contact Jay Bedard, Investor Relations, at 647-881-8418 or by email at jay.bedard@CloudDX.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106272

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

MasterControl Honors Customers' Achievements in Quality, Manufacturing, Analytics and Innovation at the Annual Masters of Excellence Gala.

MasterControl a provider of quality and manufacturing software solutions that enable life sciences and other regulated companies to deliver life-changing products to more people sooner, announced the 2022 Masters of Excellence Awards winners. The awards gala, which is part of the company's Masters Summit 2022, recognizes customers that have excelled in innovation, digital transformation, and analytics.

The Masters of Excellence Quality Champion Award is the only award that goes to an individual and this year, Eli Tuber, a Solutions Architect with Carestream Health, was honored for his work with 4,000 end-users at the company, ensuring their experience with MasterControl is intuitive, valuable and effective. Tuber is a source of feedback for MasterControl, leading to several feature enhancements and product development efforts. Carestream Health is a global manufacturer of medical devices and X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic chairman and CEO Geoff Martha to speak at the CECP's CEO Investor Forum

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it will participate in the Chief Executives for Corporate Purpose's (CECP's) 10 th CEO Investor Forum held at AdvaMed's 2022 MedTech Conference on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 in Boston, MA.

Geoff Martha , Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, will make a formal presentation and answer questions on the company beginning at 3:30 p.m. CDT ( 4:30 p.m. EDT ).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Salix Will Present XIFAXAN , TRULANCE and RELISTOR Data at The American College of Gastroenterology 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), today announced four posters and one abstract featuring data for XIFAXAN® (rifaximin), TRULANCE® (plecanatide) and RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) that are being presented at the American College of Gastroenterology® (ACG) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting, which is taking place October 21-26 in Charlotte, North Carolina

Bausch Health Companies Inc, Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release pictureBausch Health Companies Inc, Monday, October 24, 2022, Press release picture

The complete list of Salix research being featured at ACG 2022 includes:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces intention to separate its combined Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses

Separation of the combined Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses ("NewCo") expected to better position both NewCo and Medtronic for long-term success and value creation

  • Enhances both Medtronic and NewCo's strategic and operational focus on meeting the needs of their respective patients, physicians, customers, and other stakeholders
  • Advances the Medtronic portfolio management and capital allocation strategies focused on higher growth markets and revenue acceleration
  • Pursuing NewCo separation via a distribution that is expected to be tax-free to Medtronic shareholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes or other alternatives

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced its intention to pursue a separation of the company's combined Patient Monitoring and Respiratory Interventions businesses ("NewCo"), which are part of the company's Medical Surgical Portfolio.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ortho Dermatologics To Present New Data at the 2022 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference

Eleven Poster Presentations Include New Analyses of ARAZLO®, DUOBRII®, and IDP-126 Gel

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced the presentation of eleven posters during the Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, which takes place Oct. 20-23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nev. The presentations will feature new data around ARAZLO® (tazarotene) Lotion, 0.045%, DUOBRII® (halobetasol propionate and tazarotene) Lotion, 0.01%0.045%, and the investigational medicine IDP-126 Gel-a combination retinoid, antibacterial and antibiotic topical. Two other presentations are adaptations featuring research on SILIQ® (brodalumab) Injection, 210 mg1.5 mL. Please see below for warning about suicidal ideation and behavior with SILIQ. There will also be five encore presentations, including a systemic review of onychomycosis dermatophytoma treatment

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×