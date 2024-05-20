Anna Richo joins Illumina's Board of Directors

Ms. Richo brings more than 30 years of global legal, compliance, and regulatory experience to Illumina's Board
Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) announced today that Anna Richo has joined the company's Board of Directors following shareholder approval of the director slate at the company's May 16, 2024 annual meeting. Ms. Richo currently serves as Corporate Senior Vice President, Strategic Advisor to the General Counsel and CEO at Cargill, Inc. a global food production and agricultural company.
Ms. Richo brings more than 30 years of regulated-industry experience as an attorney and legal executive, with extensive experience in compliance and business ethics, intellectual property, and corporate litigation. She formerly served as Corporate Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary at Cargill, where she oversaw the company's corporate governance, global ethics and compliance, global security, global government relations, law, and shareholder relations functions.
Prior to joining Cargill, Ms. Richo was Executive Vice President and General Counsel at UCB, a biopharmaceutical company based in Belgium . She also served as Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at Amgen, a global biotechnology company, and as Chief Litigation Counsel, Associate General Counsel, and Vice President of Law at Baxter Healthcare.
"I am thrilled to welcome Anna to our Board of Directors," said Jacob Thaysen , CEO of Illumina. "In today's evolving business and regulatory environment, her extensive global legal, compliance, and regulatory experience, including at biotechnology, biopharmaceutical, and medtech companies, will enhance our evaluation and understanding of the risks and opportunities associated with Illumina's expanding worldwide operations."
Ms. Richo also serves as a member of Exelon's Board of Directors, as a member of the Cargill Foundation Board of Directors, on the Board of Trustees for DePaul University , and on the Children's Minnesota Governance Board.
Ms. Richo holds a B.S. in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University and a J.D. from DePaul University College of Law.
