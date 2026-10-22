Anika to Issue Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Friday, November 6, 2026

.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Yif2THvwQm55aXrR4Q_uYAIyHSlVWmn3sDlJBkSnEgRyO6YfxcEJMbo5DRjqo_HnSUt7pyBKr2MyCJ16x94LIHNIZRRv17J61eJXUTTEpuA=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Yif2THvwQm55aXrR4Q_uYAIyHSlVWmn3sDlJBkSnEgTFK5NSa88FH3UTM0-xLZEgmu6EI6rWqM7L4NzkmoK8Y3Ugnhy_S_w750kg7yjIMNs=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2026 financial results before the opening of the market on Friday, November 6, 2026, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its results and business highlights.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-717-1738 (toll-free domestic) or 1-646-307-1865 (international) and providing the conference ID number 27870. A live audio webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Anika's website, www.anika.com. The call will be archived and accessible on the same website shortly after its conclusion.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is the global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of hyaluronic acid innovations. In partnership with clinicians, our primary focus is dedicated to delivering and advancing osteoarthritis pain management and orthopedic regenerative solutions. At our core is a passion to deliver a differentiated portfolio that improves patient outcomes around the world. Anika's global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

ANIKA, Anika Therapeutics and the Anika logo are trademarks of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. or its subsidiaries or are licensed to Anika Therapeutics, Inc. for its use.

For Investor Inquiries:
Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
Matt Hall, 781-457-9554
Executive Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
investorrelations@anika.com


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