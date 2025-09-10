Angkor Resources Receives Approval to Incorporate Mussel Basin into Block VIII Oil and Gas License, Cambodia

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (September 10, 2025) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co. Ltd. (Cambodia) ("EnerCam") has received approval  from government authorities of Ministry of Mines and Energy for an additional 220 square kilometers added within the Block VIII boundaries, referred to as the Mussel Basin.

With the added area, Block VIII now is 4277 square kilometers in size, having removed all parks and protected area from development.   Mike Weeks, President of EnerCam, comments, "We are very happy to add the Mussel Basin area to be part of Block VIII. This is a significant area with strong indications as an added sub-basin for exploration and development of oil and gas in Cambodia. "


Figure 1 :  The active areas of Block VIII with seismic lines shown in red, the vintage 2008 seismic line in blue.  Seismic is completed on the large west side of the area, now proceeding in the northwest corner.  Proposed seismic for the Mussel Basin are shown on the NE section of the license.

Justin Snelling, senior geologist and reservoir specialist for EnerCam describes the basin and its potential, " Mussel Basin is a self contained, Cenozoic age sedimentary basin. Our additional land parcel brings all prospective sedimentary zones of interest fully into Permit Block VIII and allows us to properly evaluate it with new 2-D seismic lines acquired during our current field seismic operations. A review of the two 2008 vintage Accelerated Weight Drop (AWD) 2-D seismic lines has identified interesting potential stratigraphic trapping anomalies that together with the known legacy surface oil seeps documented here making this basin a prospective target for early exploratory drilling."


Figure 2 Newly verified Block VIII boundaries, with removal of parks and protected areas, and the addition of 220.64 square kilometers, making Block VIII a total of 4277.18 square kilometers.

Next steps will be incorporating the seismic lines of Mussel Basin into the seismic program and completing

that for processing and interpretation, targeting September 20, 2025.

ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project in Saskatchewan, Canada is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions.  The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds three mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia and its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometers in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII.  The license was reduced to roughly half the size with the Company's voluntary removal of all parks and protected areas in March 2025 and now is 4277 square kilometers.  Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in gas/carbon capture and oil and gas production in Evesham, Saskatchewan.

CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkor resources.com

Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results o f future exploration, and the availability of financing.  Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements


