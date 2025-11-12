Angkor Resources Engages Departure Capital Inc. for Marketing and Investor Relations Services

GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - Nov. 12, 2025 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that it has entered into a service agreement with Departures Capital Inc. (" Departures Capital ") was signed November 3 2025 and is effective November 12, 2025 to April 11, 2026, for a period of five months.

Under the agreement, Departures Capital will conduct a five-month targeted digital marketing and investor outreach campaign designed to expand Angkor's visibility within the global investment community. The program will include the production and distribution of original video content, the development of a dedicated investor landing page, publication of promotional materials across Departures Capital's YouTube channel and social media platforms, and digital advertising initiatives aimed at generating investor engagement and awareness. Departures Capital will also support email marketing efforts to further amplify investor reach.

The total contract value is US$25,000 payable in advance of services. Departures Capital is arm's-length to Angkor, and to the Company's knowledge, neither Departures Capital nor its principals currently hold any securities of Angkor, nor will they receive securities for providing these services to Angkor.

Departures Capital Inc. can be reached at:
#1500 – 409 Granville Street
Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2
Tel: (519) 590-6985
Email: contact@departurescapital.com

ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:

Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Canada and Cambodia.

Its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing nation.

Since 2022, Angkor's Canadian subsidiary, EnerCam Exploration Ltd., has been involved in oil and gas production in Saskatchewan, Canada and undertaken carbon and gas capture to reduce emissions. ANGKOR's carbon capture and gas conservation project is part of its long-term commitment to Environmental and Social projects and cleaner energy solutions across jurisdictions.

The company's mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. in Cambodia holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects of copper and gold.

CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO

Email:- info@angkorresources.com Website: angkor resources.com

Telephone: +1 (780) 568-3801

Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

_____________________________________

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results o f future exploration, and the availability of financing.

Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

