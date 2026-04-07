Angkor Resources Advances Environmental Impact Assessment For Oil & Gas Drilling Targets, Block VIII, Cambodia

(TheNewswire)
GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA (April 7, 2026) TheNewswire - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd. ("EnerCam") is well advanced with its Khmer contractor on the Drilling Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA") study for Block VIII.
The EIA is assessing four target areas for drilling including the Kirirom Basin, and the South, Central, and North Bokor sub-basins. Multiple topics must be addressed and reported as part of the submission to the Ministry of Environment in May, 2026.
Mike Weeks, President of EnerCam, describes the EIA "These assessments are both in-depth and sophisticated, with several hundred pages completed to describe each assessment in full." Concurrently, members of the EnerCam team including drilling engineers and management have been actively researching drilling equipment and rigs from various countries to undertake the task of drilling, completions, and production testing to be completed at each drill site. Equipment will have to be brought into Cambodia as there are no drilling rigs for this purpose in the country at this time.
Four locations have been identified in Block VIII for Drilling as mentioned in previous press releases. Mike Weeks explains that the actual environmental impact from the drilling program is expected to be very limited as each site will be a secured 1-hectare location, secured and fenced off from the neighboring land with all best industry practice environmental safeguards in place.
Figure 1 A portion of the landscape in Block VIII covered by the EIA.
As part of the work required, EnerCam's contractor, Green Assessment Co. Ltd., looks at the drill targets and completes data sampling of air, water, land; biodiversity studies of wildlife, flora and fauna; community socio-economic analysis, and public consultation at village, commune, provincial and national levels. And as the four targets for drilling are in different areas across the 4095 square kilometre license area, the team of seven professionals will be joined by additional enumerators at the point of data collection.
EnerCam contracted Green Assessment Co., Ltd. to perform the Drilling Environmental Impact Assessment Study and Report for Block VIII. Licensed by the Ministry of Environment, Green Assessment Co., Ltd., performed the Preliminary Environmental Impact Assessment in Q2 of 2025 so is very familiar with the Block VIII license. Weeks has indicated his satisfaction that the Exploratory Program for Block VIII is progressing according to plan. At the completion of the Drilling EIA Study and Report with coordination and approval from the Ministry of Environment, EnerCam will receive permission from the Ministry of Mines and Energy to start the Drilling in Block VIII.
EnerCam is still on schedule to potentially start drilling in calendar Q4 2026 or Q1 2027.
ABOUT Angkor Resources CORPORATION:
Angkor Resources Corp. is a public company, listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange, and is a leading resource optimizer in Cambodia working towards mineral and energy solutions across Cambodia. The company's Cambodian mineral subsidiary, Angkor Gold Corp. holds two mineral exploration licenses in Cambodia with multiple prospects in copper and gold. Both licenses are in their first two-year renewal term.
Angkor's Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources, was granted an onshore oil and gas license of 7300 square kilometres in the southwest quadrant of Cambodia called Block VIII. The company then removed all parks and protected areas and added 220 square kilometres, making the license area just over 4095 square kilometres. EnerCam is actively advancing oil and gas exploration activities onshore to meet its mission to prove Cambodia as an oil and gas producing Nation. The Company completed seismic in 2025, and has identified multiple drill targets with multiple target zones. As it now works to complete an Environmental Impact Assessment on the drilling target areas, the Company plans to follow with drilling Cambodia's first onshore oil & gas exploratory wells.
CONTACT: Delayne Weeks - CEO
Email: info@angkorresources.com Website: angkorresources.com Telephone: +1 (780) 831-8722
Please follow @AngkorResources on , , , Instagram and .
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to the potential for gold and/or other minerals at any of the Company's properties, the prospective nature of any claims comprising the Company's property interests, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, uncertainty of sample results, timing and results of future exploration, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.
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