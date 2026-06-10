Anaergia's SoCal Biomethane Facility in California Begins Deliveries Under SB 1440 Contract to Southwest Gas

First producing RNG facility to deliver gas to a California utility under the state's Biomethane Procurement Program
Anaergia Inc. ("Anaergia" or the "Company") (TSX: ANRG,OTC:ANRGF; OTCQX: ANRGF) has begun deliveries to Southwest Gas Corporation's distribution system. This marks the first delivery of renewable natural gas ("RNG") in California under the state's Biomethane Procurement Program.
The project received conditional approval by the California Public Utilities Commission on March 19, 2026 and commenced RNG delivery after satisfying the CPUC conditions, demonstrating SB 1440's effectiveness in enabling commercial-scale RNG projects that meet utility safety and quality standards.
"As the first facility to deliver renewable natural gas under California's Biomethane Procurement Program, the SoCal Biomethane facility proves that organic waste can be transformed into a reliable and renewable fuel source at scale," said Assaf Onn, CEO of Anaergia. "By integrating with existing wastewater infrastructure, we are delivering immediate value to customers while establishing a replicable blueprint for communities across the state."
The SoCal Biomethane facility, located at the Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority in Victorville, co-digests municipal wastewater solids and diverted organic waste sourced across Southern California, upgrading resulting biogas to pipeline-quality RNG that complies with Southwest Gas' California tariff. The facility can process up to 104,000 tons of organic waste annually and has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 31,710 metric tons of CO2-equivalent per year.
"This agreement marks an important step in Southwest Gas' efforts to responsibly integrate RNG into our supply portfolio," said Justin Brown, President and CEO of Southwest Gas. "Projects like this show what's possible, delivering tangible environmental benefits for our communities while supporting the energy needs of our customers."
Anaergia worked with commercial partner Anew Climate, which markets RNG from the SoCal Biomethane facility and supports utility offtake, carbon intensity compliance, and physical delivery and scheduling as a Core Transport Agent in California. The collaboration and this contract establish a model for SB 1440 implementation and a replicable pathway for future biomethane projects across the state.
"We're pleased to support this project as it moves into active delivery under SB 1440," said Andy Brosnan, President of Low Carbon Fuels at Anew Climate. "This work reflects the coordination required across industry and regulators to bring renewable natural gas projects online, and the experience gained here will help inform future development across California and in other regions pursuing methane reduction, grid reliability, and expanded renewable energy supply."
SB 1440 requires investor-owned utilities in California to procure RNG derived from landfill-diverted organic waste, with statewide targets indicating the need for many similar facilities by 2035. The SoCal Biomethane project's transition to active delivery provides an operational and regulatory template to accelerate broader deployment.
About Anew Climate
Anew Climate, LLC, is a global leader of diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. With an expansive portfolio of low and negative carbon fuels, Anew Climate delivers tailored solutions that reduce emissions and accelerate sustainability goals across diverse market segments. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise, TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, and Spain with an environmental commodities portfolio that extends across five continents.
For further information please see: www.anewclimate.com
About Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority
VVWRA serves a 279 square mile area that includes Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville, Spring Valley Lake, and Oro Grande. VVWRA treats about 12 million gallons of wastewater per day. Wastewater that comes to the VVWRA plant goes through an extensive cleaning and disinfection process before being returned to the Mojave River as recycled water through direct discharge to the river or through percolation ponds located on VVWRA property.
For further information please see: www.vvwraca.gov
About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe, reliable, and affordable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth.
For further information please see: www.swgas.com
About Anaergia
Anaergia is a pioneering technology company in the RNG sector, with hundreds of patents dedicated to converting organic waste into sustainable solutions such as RNG, fertilizer, and water. It is committed to addressing a significant source of greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions through cost-effective processes. Our proprietary technologies, combined with our engineering expertise and vast experience in facility design, construction, and operation, position Anaergia as a leader in the RNG industry. With a proven track record of delivering hundreds of innovative projects over the past decade, we are well-equipped to tackle today's critical resource recovery challenges through diverse project delivery methods. As one of the few companies worldwide offering an integrated portfolio of end-to-end solutions, we effectively combine solid waste processing, wastewater treatment, organics recovery, high-efficiency anaerobic digestion, and biomethane production. Additionally, we operate RNG facilities owned by us, by third parties, or through joint ventures. This comprehensive approach not only reduces environmental impact but also significantly lowers costs associated with waste and wastewater treatment while mitigating GHG emissions.
For further information please see: www.anaergia.com
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Anaergia's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, counterparty contractual performance and the capability of the Company's technology and performance with respect to the project objectives. The Company is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect Anaergia's operations or financial results are included in Anaergia's reports on file with Canadian regulatory authorities.
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