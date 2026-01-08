Amphenol Appoints Sanjiv Lamba to Board of Directors

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) today announced that Sanjiv Lamba has been appointed to Amphenol's board of directors. With his appointment, the size of the Company's board has increased to nine members.

Mr. Lamba is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Linde plc (NASDAQ: LIN), a leading global industrial gases and engineering company. Mr. Lamba is based in Danbury, Connecticut and was promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer of Linde in 2022 and has been named Chairman of Linde's board effective January 31, 2026. He brings nearly thirty years of global leadership experience to Amphenol's board. Prior to his current role as CEO, Mr. Lamba served as Chief Operating Officer of Linde, where he was responsible for the regional operating segments of the Americas, APAC and EMEA, as well as Linde Engineering, Lincare and certain other global functions. Prior to being named COO, Mr. Lamba led Linde's operations in the Asia-Pacific region across a footprint of nearly 20 countries in the region. He joined Linde in 2006 when the company acquired BOC Group, where he served as Managing Director, Process Gas Solutions, South and Southeast Asia. Mr. Lamba has been with Linde/BOC for almost his entire career, having joined BOC India in 1989. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calcutta's St. Xavier's College, and qualified as a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

"We conducted a comprehensive search for a director who would further strengthen our board's breadth of talent and background, and we are delighted to have identified such an outstanding individual," said Martin Loeffler, Amphenol's Chairman. "I am confident that Sanjiv will make a significant contribution to our board and the Company."

"Sanjiv brings a wealth of experience to Amphenol, and we are excited to welcome him to Amphenol's board of directors," said R. Adam Norwitt, Amphenol's President and CEO. "We believe his successful track record growing and leading a high-performance multinational manufacturing business, together with his extensive experience living and working around the world will be extremely valuable as Amphenol continues to expand internationally."

"I have been extremely impressed by Amphenol's innovative products, dynamic leadership team and unique entrepreneurial culture, and am honored to be joining the board," said Mr. Lamba. "I have tremendous respect for Martin, Adam and the entire board, and I look forward to working with them."

About Amphenol
Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors and interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol designs, manufactures and assembles its products at facilities in approximately 40 countries around the world and sells its products through its own global sales force, independent representatives and a global network of electronics distributors. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market including: Automotive, Commercial Aerospace, Communications Networks, Defense, Industrial, Information Technology and Data Communications and Mobile Devices. For more information, visit www.amphenol.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release, other than historical facts, are intended to be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other related laws. While the Company believes such statements are reasonable, the actual results and effects could differ materially from those currently anticipated. Please refer to Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, for factors that could cause actual results to differ from estimates. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Sherri Scribner
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
203-265-8820
IR@amphenol.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Linde GroupLINNYSE:LINCleantech Investing
LIN
The Conversation (0)
New Age Metals Provides A 2026 Go Forward Plan And A Summary 2025 Chairmans Message

New Age Metals Provides A 2026 Go Forward Plan And A Summary 2025 Chairmans Message

(TheNewswire) January 7th, 2026 TheNewswire - Rockport, Ontario– New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM | OTCQB: NMTLF | FSE: P7J) ("NAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a summary 2025 Chairmans Message and Go-Forward Plan for 2026. In this press release, NAM is also to update shareholders on... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Survey Results at Silver King

Prismo Metals Announces Assay & IP Survey Results at Silver King

(TheNewswire) Crown Porphyry-Stockwork Drill Targets Confirmed Vancouver, British Columbia, January 7th, 2026 TheNewswire Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce it has received final assay results for samples taken at the Silver... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

Angkor Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Evesham Oil Production

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - January 5, 2026 - Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that it has completed the Definitive Agreement ("Agreement") with an arm's length party (the "Purchaser") to sell its 40%... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Private Placement

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - December 31st, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that further to its news release December 3, 2025, the Company has proceeded with an upsized closing (the... Keep Reading...
Prismo Metals Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

Prismo Metals Announces Security Based Compensation Grants

(TheNewswire) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Vancouver, British Columbia, December 23, 2025 TheNewswire - Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) announces that, pursuant to the... Keep Reading...
Low-angle view of European Commission banner hanging on the southern wing of the Berlaymont building.

Europe's Emerging Green Hydrogen Market Creates Investment Opportunities

Europe's green hydrogen market is experiencing an unprecedented surge, thanks to its accelerated transition towards a sustainable future. This evolving landscape presents a strategic opportunity for forward-thinking investors. The European Union's (EU) commitment to green hydrogen is a key... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp Commences Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under Symbol '3DD0'

Syntholene Energy Corp Commences Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under Symbol '3DD0'

Listing Positions Syntholene as the First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Synthetic Fuel (eFuel) Company on any European Exchange
SYNTHOLENE ENERGY CORP (TSXV: ESAF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces that the Company's common shares have been approved for listing and have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) under the trading symbol FSE: 3DD0. The Frankfurt co-listing is... Keep Reading...
Solar power plant panels.

Silica Investing: How Processing Bottlenecks Create Breakthrough Opportunities

As one of its most abundant minerals, the world has no shortage of silica. The challenge — and more importantly, the value — lies in making it pure enough for the technologies that will define the global energy transition.Innovations in cleaner and more efficient high-purity (HPQ) silica... Keep Reading...
RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (the "Company" or "RZOLV") today reported the results of a bulk-scale vat leach metallurgical test conducted at an independent, operating gold mine in Arizona, marking a significant milestone in the commercial validation of the Company's proprietary... Keep Reading...
Electric car charging with cityscape at sunset in the background.

EV Market Forecast: Top Trends for EVs in 2026

The global electric vehicle (EV) market was a study in contrasts in 2025. While global sales surged by 21 percent, fueled by China’s continued dominance and a resilient European recovery, the North American market faced significant headwinds on the back of policy changes. Against that backdrop,... Keep Reading...
Electronic circuit board close up.

From Sand to Solar: Capturing Value Through Vertical Integration

The global shift to clean energy is rewriting the playbook on resource investing. While critical minerals, such as lithium, rare earths and high-purity silica, continue to gain market momentum, owning a deposit is now just the tip of the investment iceberg. Forward looking companies and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott

Steadright Binds Deal for Historic Copper-Lead-Silver Project in Morocco

CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai on Krafty Labs Acquisition and $321,917 CEO Investment

Surface Sampling at Smart Creek Project Yields High-Grade Mineralization with up to 102 g/t Au, up to 23% Cu and up to 3810 g/t Ag

Related News

Copper Investing

Rio Tinto, Glencore Restart Talks on US$260 Billion Mining Mega-Merger

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott

nickel investing

Global Nickel Market Recalibrates After Explosive Trading Week

Rare Earth Investing

Steadright Binds Deal for Historic Copper-Lead-Silver Project in Morocco

Base Metals Investing

Surface Sampling at Smart Creek Project Yields High-Grade Mineralization with up to 102 g/t Au, up to 23% Cu and up to 3810 g/t Ag

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 662,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM