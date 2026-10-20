AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF MEDICAL ONCOLOGY CONGRESS 2026

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF MEDICAL ONCOLOGY CONGRESS 2026

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO) 2026 on Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. PT. Murdo Gordon, executive vice president of Global Markets and Policy at Amgen, and Jean-Charles Soria, senior vice president of oncology within Global Development at Amgen, as well as other members of Amgen's management team, will discuss Amgen's oncology portfolio and selected data being presented at ESMO 2026. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com, under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

About Amgen

Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to fight some of the world's toughest diseases. Harnessing the best of biology and technology, Amgen reaches millions of patients with its medicines.

More than 45 years ago, Amgen helped establish the biotechnology industry at its U.S. headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, and it remains at the cutting edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what is known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline and portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, inflammatory conditions, rare diseases, heart disease and obesity and obesity-related conditions.

Amgen has been consistently recognized for innovation and workplace culture, including honors from Fast Company and Forbes. Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average®, and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index®, which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedInInstagramYouTube and Threads.

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Brianna Wilkins, 513-284-9807 (media)
Casey Capparelli, 805-447-1746 (investors) 

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

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SOURCE Amgen

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