AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 33rd ANNUAL OPPENHEIMER HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2023 Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference at 2:00 p.m. ET on Monday, March 13, 2023 . Susan Sweeney senior vice president, Global Marketing, Access and Capabilities at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2022, Amgen was named one of the "World's Best Employers" by Forbes and one of "America's 100 Most Sustainable Companies" by Barron's.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-447-0974 (media)
Arvind Sood , 805-447-1060 (investors)

bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Aptose to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call on Thursday, March 23, 2023

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, March 23, 2023, after the close of the market, and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for First Quarter 2023 on April 27, 2023

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) will announce results for the first quarter of 2023 on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts during a conference call beginning at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same date.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com . Investors and the public can also access the live conference call by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-300-3045 or international +1 646-568-1027, conference code: 3734085. Materials related to the call will be available at http://investor.bms.com prior to the start of the conference call.

BOTOX® Cosmetic Partners with IFundWomen to Help Close the Confidence Gap for Women Entrepreneurs

NEW PARTNERSHIP PROVIDES TRANSFORMATIVE GRANTS TO EMPOWER CONFIDENCE

In honor of International Women's Day, Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that BOTOX ® Cosmetic is partnering with IFundWomen, the go-to funding marketplace for women-owned businesses, on a grant program. Women entrepreneurs can apply for the opportunity to receive one of 20 grants worth $25,000 each, as well as a year of coaching and mentorship to boost confidence, advance knowledge, and inspire action.

AbbVie to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 . Robert A. Michael vice chairman and president, Scott Reents executive vice president, chief financial officer, Jeffrey R. Stewart executive vice president, chief commercial officer and Roopal Thakkar senior vice president, development and regulatory affairs and chief medical officer, will present at 12:35 p.m. Central time .

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through AbbVie's Investor Relations website at investors.abbvie.com. An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2023 SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.13 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2023 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 18, 2023 .

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Portage Biotech to Present at Oppenheimer's 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company advancing novel multi-targeted therapies for use as single agents and in combination, today announced that the Company's management team will be presenting virtually at Oppenheimer's 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference on March 13-15, 2023. Presentation details are below:

Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference

