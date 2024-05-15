Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AMGEN TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL FOLLOWING ATS 2024

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcasted call for the investment community at 1:00 p.m. PT on Monday May 20, 2024 following the presentation of new data from TEZSPIRE ® in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference on May 19 and 20, 2024. The presentation will also include an overview of additional programs from Amgen's innovative inflammation portfolio. Jay Bradner executive vice president of Research and Development and chief scientific officer at Amgen, and other members of the Amgen team will participate. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers innovative medicines to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the world's toughest diseases. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped to establish the biotechnology industry and remains on the cutting-edge of innovation, using technology and human genetic data to push beyond what's known today. Amgen is advancing a broad and deep pipeline that builds on its existing portfolio of medicines to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases.

In 2024, Amgen was named one of the "World's Most Innovative Companies" by Fast Company and one of "America's Best Large Employers" by Forbes, among other external recognitions . Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average ® , and it is also part of the Nasdaq-100 Index ® , which includes the largest and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow Amgen on X , LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Threads .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Elissa Snook , 609-251-1407 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-to-host-conference-call-following-ats-2024-302146981.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global Ltd

Nutura Organic Ltd – Term Sheet to commence Pilot Study

The Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) announces that the Company has entered into a legally binding Term Sheet (Term Sheet) with Australian-based company Nutura Organic Ltd (Nutura) for the purchase of adult milk formula to enable the Company to undertake a pilot study in China.

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM)

Sirona Biochem


Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Engages Stonegate Healthcare Partners

Sirona Biochem Engages Stonegate Healthcare Partners

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) has announced a partnership with Stonegate Healthcare Partners. Stonegate is a leading corporate advisory firm based in Dallas, Texas that offers research driven business development and investor outreach services. Leveraging Stonegate's extensive global network of corporate and institutional investor relationships, Stonegate has begun an evaluation of Sirona's anti-aging ingredient, GlycoProteMimTM, to effectively assess and demonstrate its market potential within the global anti-aging skincare industry.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the first quarter 2024.

"With many of our innovative products delivering strong growth and promising new medicines advancing through our pipeline, we are excited about delivering attractive long-term growth," said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN HIGHLIGHTS NEW COPD, ASTHMA AND VASCULITIS RESEARCH AT ATS 2024

Findings From Tezspire ® (tezepelumab-ekko) Phase 2a COURSE COPD Study

Phase 1 Study on AMG104/AZD8630 (Inhaled Anti-TSLP) in Moderate to Severe Asthma

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global Ltd

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

BPH Global Limited (ASX: BP8) (“BP8” or the “Company” or the “Group”), a plant-based biotechnology company, today released its Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report for the period ended 31 March 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

×