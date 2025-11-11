AMETEK Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

AMETEK Releases 2025 Sustainability Report

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) is proud to release its 2025 Sustainability Report, a biennial publication that presents a comprehensive update on AMETEK's global sustainability initiatives. The report highlights AMETEK's integrative approach to sustainability centered around key elements - upholding sound governance, protecting our environment, investing in our people, partnering with our communities, and developing sustainable product solutions.

"AMETEK's approach to sustainability begins with our core values and governance structure, providing our colleagues with the foundation to advance sustainability initiatives across our businesses," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Their combined efforts reflect who we are: an organization driven by purpose, powered by innovation, and committed to making a safer, sustainable, and more productive world a reality."

The report provides a comprehensive overview of AMETEK's sustainability journey and progress in key areas. AMETEK continues to make meaningful progress toward its Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions target to reduce intensity by 40% by 2035, compared to a 2019 baseline. The company has achieved a 33% reduction in emissions intensity, with a 25% reduction in absolute emissions recorded over the same period.

The report also includes a small sample of AMETEK's many products and solutions that help customers achieve their sustainability goals and support the transition to a low-carbon future.

Learn more by reading the full AMETEK 2025 Sustainability Report here: www.ametek.com/who-we-are/sustainability.

About AMETEK

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annualized sales of approximately $7.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for 95 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasurer
kevin.coleman@ametek.com
Phone: 610.889.5247

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ametek-releases-2025-sustainability-report-302609273.html

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

AMETEK Inc.AMENYSE:AME
AME
The Conversation (0)
AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Keep Reading...
Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant

Amitsoq Update - Graphite pilot processing plant

GreenRoc Strategic Materials Plc (AIM: GROC), a company focused on the development of critical mineral projects in Greenland, is pleased to announce that it has signed a purchase agreement with a leading manufacturing company in China for a line of graphite processing mills and has also signed a... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NAU

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NAU

Trading resumes in: Company: Nevgold Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: NAU All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 11:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market.... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Announces PEA for Ana Paula Underground with Strong Economics and Sustainable Cash Generation

Heliostar Announces PEA for Ana Paula Underground with Strong Economics and Sustainable Cash Generation

Highlights: Base Case shows US$426.0M post tax NPV5, 28.1% IRR, with a 2.9 year payback at a US$2,400/oz gold priceUpside Case shows US$1,012M post tax NPV5, 51.3% IRR, with a 1.9 year payback at a US$3,800/oz gold price874,700 oz of gold produced over a nine year mine life averaging 101 koz/yr... Keep Reading...
Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Alvopetro Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results and an Operational Update Including Record October Sales

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV:ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces an operational update and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All references herein to $ refer to United States dollars, unless otherwise stated and all tabular amounts are in thousands of... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

Heliostar Board Changes at Annual General & Special Meeting

The Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") Annual General & Special Meeting ("AGM") is scheduled for November 26th, 2025. The Company's Chairman, Jacques Vaillancourt and director Ken Booth will step down at the AGM, and Mr James... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

InMed Pharmaceuticals: Innovating Cannabinoid-inspired Medicines, Backed by Real Revenue and Clear Path to Value

Contract Renewal & Additional Cash Inflows

Related News

Gold Investing

Trump’s Fed Feud: Fears Over Fed Independence Benefit Gold

Copper Investing

Caravel Minerals and Kutch Copper to Fast-Track Caravel Copper Project

Iron Investing

BHP Invests AU$944 Million in Western Australia Communities

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Intersects up to 24.83 g/t Gold over 2.60 m on San Antonio West at the True North Gold Project

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp Mining Receives Initial Investment from U.K. Based Institutional Investor Sorbie Bornholm LP.

gold investing

Loyalist Exploration Samples 7.36 g/t Au and 31 g/t Ag in Preliminary Bedrock Sampling at Gold Rush Property, Timmins, Ontario

Base Metals Investing

Two Pools Gold Project Update