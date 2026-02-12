AMETEK Increases Quarterly Dividend

AMETEK Increases Quarterly Dividend

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced its Board of Directors has approved a 10% increase in its quarterly cash dividend on common stock to $0.34 per share from $0.31 per share. The first quarter dividend is payable March 31, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 16, 2026. This dividend increase will raise the indicated annual rate to $1.36 per share.

"AMETEK continues to perform exceptionally well, delivering strong growth, outstanding cash flow generation and excellent operating results," stated David A. Zapico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "AMETEK remains committed to deploying our robust cash flows on strategic acquisitions to enhance long-term shareholder value. Given our strong financial position, we are also able to provide our shareholders with a higher and steadily increasing cash dividend."

Corporate Profile:
AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 95 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
kevin.coleman@ametek.com
Phone: 610.889.5247

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ametek-increases-quarterly-dividend-302685491.html

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ametek-incamenyse-ame
AME
The Conversation (0)
AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Announces Return of Tom Peregoodoff as Board Nominee and Prospective Executive Chair

Apollo Silver Announces Return of Tom Peregoodoff as Board Nominee and Prospective Executive Chair

Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce that Tom Peregoodoff has been nominated for election to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Company's upcoming annual general meeting on March 27, 2026 and, if... Keep Reading...
Earthwise Minerals Completes Private Placement and Makes Changes to the Management Team

Earthwise Minerals Completes Private Placement and Makes Changes to the Management Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE,OTC:HWKRF)(FSE:966) ("Earthwise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") announced January 30, 2026. The Company has... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NEXT

Trading resumes in: Company: NextSource Materials Inc. TSX Symbol: NEXT All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Acquires Lawantino Gold Project Situated Along the Prolific Antino-Sela Creek Trend, Suriname

Sranan Gold Acquires Lawantino Gold Project Situated Along the Prolific Antino-Sela Creek Trend, Suriname

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (OTCQB: SRANF) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Lawantino N.V. (the "Vendor") to acquire up to a 100% interest in the 18,468-hectare Lawantino Gold... Keep Reading...
1911 Gold Delivers Positive PEA for True North Highlighting Robust Economics with Low Capital Intensity and High Returns

1911 Gold Delivers Positive PEA for True North Highlighting Robust Economics with Low Capital Intensity and High Returns

1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce significant positive results from the independent Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the True North Gold Project ("True North"), located in southeastern Manitoba,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

RETRANSMISSION: Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

SAGA Metals Provides Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Related News

base-metals-investing

RETRANSMISSION: Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

battery-metals-investing

SAGA Metals Provides Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

base-metals-investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tartisan Nickel Corp. to OTCQX

precious-metals-investing

Radisson Highlights Developing Vein Model at O'Brien Gold Project with Implications for Future Growth and Mine Planning

gold-investing

Sirios Resources: Advancing a Multi-million-ounce Gold Project in Québec’s James Bay Region