AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025.

This fourth quarter dividend is payable December 19, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 5, 2025.

Corporate Profile:
AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annualized sales of approximately $7.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 90 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

Contact:
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
kevin.coleman@ametek.com
Phone: 610.889.5247 

