Americas Cardroom is never one to rest on its laurel whether it comes to huge promotions or its already-popular tournament lineup. The US-facing online poker site just announced a new tourney schedule starting Sunday, April 3rd .

"Our tournament schedule gets a lot of compliments from our player base, but we're all about continuous improvement here," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "Many players are already joking that this version is like our old tourney schedule on steroids."

The new tournament schedule features bigger prize pools, and brand-new events every day. In addition, there are several tourneys with faster structures. According to Moneymaker, faster structures were a request from many players.

Americas Cardroom started its improvements from Monday through Saturday. There's a new daily $109 buy-in tourney with prize pools that range from $50,000 to $75,000 . Plus, a daily $33 buy-in tournament with a $40,000 guarantee.

Next came the focus on Sunday, which is already their biggest day of the week, and one of the biggest in all of poker. The site supplemented its PKO schedule with a $109 buy-in $150,000 tourney and a $320 buy-in $100,000 event.

The new tournament schedule continues the start of a very strong 2022. Americas Cardroom has already run a $10 Million Venom tourney, a $25 Million OSS Cub3d series, and a $12 Million OSS Cub3d Encore.

More details on the new tournament schedule can be found at AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has one of the longest and trusted online names in the industry and has been in existence since 2001. Americas Cardroom accepts players from the US market and the rest of the world. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Contact:
Dylana Reyes
1-877-314-4195

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-cardroom-make-its-tournament-schedule-even-better-with-latest-improvements-301515425.html

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Good Gamer Licenses On-Chain, Secure, Verifiably Fair Giveaway/Raffle Management Solution to Fork Gaming

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a real-money skill-gaming operator and blockchain games developer, is pleased to announce a software licensing agreement with Sig Capital Inc. dba Fork Gaming for its on-chain, secure, verifiably fair GiveawayRaffle Management platform.

The Chosen Ones NFT Play-to-Earn Game (CNW Group/Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.)

The solution consists of smart contracts, a consumer facing website, as well as an admin interface and leverages Chainlink VRF to request verifiable, secure, random numbers on chain, allowing Fork Gaming to run on-chain, secure, fair, verifiable raffles for the Chosen Ones Legendary Heroes NFT project contests.

Chainlink is a decentralized blockchain oracle network built on Ethereum and is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink VRF provides next-generation tamper-proof randomness to smart contract applications, ensuring that users can verify giveaway competitions independently. By integrating the industry leading Chainlink VRF, Good Gamer can provide Chosen Ones community members and eligible contest participants with simple, secure, and entirely random giveaways.

Good Gamer's Giveaway/Raffle Management solution includes:

  • A smart contract that uses Chainlink VRF to request verifiable, secure, random numbers on chain, in order to determine giveaway winners for giveaways.
  • An admin page where a wallet is connected, and admin can initiate a new giveaway specifying a name, and number of winner spots for giveaway.
  • A customer facing page that shows all giveaways. The Giveaway name and the NFT number(s) (and wallet address associated) of the winners

"Fork Gaming's main priority is to provide our communities with a trustworthy, transparent, and verifiable on-chain experience, making the technology Good Gamer is developing essential and Chainlink is an obvious solution to solve the problems NFT projects face when conducting contests," said Fork Gaming CEO Diego "By licensing Good Gamer's Giveaway/Raffle Management solution, which prioritizes fairness and transparency to determine winners, we can ensure all of the Chosen Ones contests and giveaways are auditable, tamper-proof and completely random."

Following the upcoming Chosen Ones Legendary Heroes NFT mint day on April 1 and public sale on April 3 , Fork Gaming will be hosting a series of giveaways right before the characters are revealed on April 8.  Fork Gaming will use Good Gamer's solution to raffle off two of the most iconic NFTs on the market, a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT and a CryptoPunk.  The price of each of the NFTs are US$367,000 and US$230,000 respectively.

"I can't tell you how excited we are about Fork Gaming's upcoming Chosen Ones mint day and NFT giveaways," said Good Gamer CEO, Charlo Barbosa . "There have been so many exciting NFT projects lately that have sold out within days, like the World of Women Galaxy NFTs, or even minutes, like the Impostors NFTs. We believe the Chosen Ones NFT collection has the ability to garner the same massive response from the community and are looking forward to the Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunk giveaways.  We have not seen any other NFT projects hosting giveaways as large as this."

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.
Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) is a real-money skill gaming operator and blockchain game developer. Good Gamer's principal business is operating its online Esports skills-based real-money gaming tournament management platform (the "Tournament Management Platform") in Canada and the United States . The Tournament Management Platform allows players to compete against other users for real prizes in skills-based casual mobile games. Good Gamer is also the creator and developer for the Chosen Ones auto-battler game and has developed a suite of NFT blockchain related products.

About Chainlink
Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries, and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.

About Sig Capital Inc. dba Fork Gaming
Fork Gaming is the game publisher of the Chosen Ones NFTs and the future P2E blockchain game. The Chosen Ones Legendary Heroes are a collection of 10,000 programmatically generated NFTs uniquely crafted from hand-drawn images. Fork Gaming has a proven track record in the gaming industry with partnerships with professional gamers and its roster of influencers.

Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/01/c7671.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gaming Innovation Group completes acquisition of Sportnco

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. ("GiG" or the "Company") signed a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") to acquire the iGaming company Sportnco Gaming SAS ("Sportnco") on 22 December 2021 . GiG has received the necessary approvals from relevant authorities, and GiG's Board of Directors has resolved to complete the acquisition, hereunder to issue new shares to the shareholders of Sportnco and to SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited ("SkyCity").

GiG acquires 100% of the shares in Sportnco Gaming SAS for a consideration of €51.37 million, whereof €27.87 million has been paid in cash and €23.50 million in 12,623,400 new shares in GiG at a share price of NOK 18.08 , equal to the VWAP of the GiG share for the past ten days of trading. In addition, Sportnco will retain €18.63 million of its existing long-term loans.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

gamer playing with a playstation 5

Gaming Monthly Highlights: Sony Seeks Subscription Model, Frazzini Leaves Amazon

Sony (NYSE:SONY) is moving ahead with a renovated subscription service in an attempt to compete with the popular Xbox Game Pass from competitor Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

The man in charge of gaming efforts at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has stepped down, leaving behind a complicated legacy and unanswered questions about the future of gaming for the tech company.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of March highlights in the gaming world.

NATIONAL RETAILER JOURNEYS TAPS POPULAR GAMER & PROFESSIONAL STREAMER KARL JACOBS AS ITS CREATIVE AMBASSADOR, ADVISING AT THE INTERSECTION OF GAMING AND YOUTH CULTURE

Global Gaming Firm Loaded Facilitated the Multi-faceted Deal with the Creator and On Board to Lead Journeys' Foray into Gaming

Journeys, the leading specialty footwear retailer for teens, announced that one of today's top streamers and popular gamers, Karl Jacobs ( @karljacobs ), will be advising the company as its Creative Ambassador. With a total of more than 28M followers across platforms, Karl will leverage his gaming and retail experience, as well as his personal passion for the brand to introduce Journeys to the vast gaming community.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

What a week in the New Earth Metaverse: Next Earth will be Listed on a Centralized Exchange, Launches a New Website, Announces an Investment. There's more, and it's only Thursday

An exciting week for the third largest metaverse: Next Earth today announced that the NXTT token will be listed on a centralized exchange, with more centralized listings expected. Meanwhile, the new Next Earth website, which captures the company vision for the future and showcases the innovative Next Earth technology, is launched. A real estate project kicked off, a hacking competition is coming, and we haven't even finished the week.

First, Next Earth is pleased to be a sponsor of the upcoming CCTF hacking competition . This great event focuses on educating and growing the hacking community.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Smilegate Entertainment Celebrates CFS Grand Finals' 10th event

- CROSSFIRE Franchise Reaches 80 Countries Globally, 670 Million Total Registered Users and 8 Million Concurrent Players Worldwide with a Total of 1 Billion Cumulative in PC and mobile platforms

Smilegate Entertainment creators of the blockbuster billion-dollar franchise, CROSSFIRE celebrates the 10th event of its CROSSFIRE STARS Grand Finals, the most prestigious CROSSFIRE esports competition, that began in 2013.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

