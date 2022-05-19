GamingInvesting News

US-facing poker site Americas Cardroom is turning 21 and inviting all players to a special party featuring lots of giveaways, huge tourneys with low buy-ins and a lot more. It's called the 21 st Anniversary Celebration and it runs May through October.

"We're sure our players remember turning 21 and the excitement it brought with their newfound freedom," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "We know you'll find equal excitement in our Anniversary Celebration whether it's at the Preparty, Party or Afterparty section."

The Preparty in May/June will have a Punters Pad Celebration in Las Vegas.

The Party in July/August will feature the biggest-ever Mini Online Super Series, a special low buy-in ($109) $1 Million GTD Anniversary Tourney, a $10 Million Venom with multiple ticket giveaways, and an OSS Cub3d Series.

The Afterparty in September/October features multiple package giveaways to a Uruguay live event and a massive party there for their players. There will also be a surprise tourney with a big prize pool and small buy-in. Finally, there will be surprise heads-up challenges vs. CEO Phil Nagy and ACR Team Pros.

For more information on the 21 st Anniversary Celebration, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, Americas Cardroom offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:
Dylana Reyes
336649@email4pr.com
1-877-314-4195

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-cardroom-invites-players-to-its-21st-anniversary-celebration-from-may-to-october-301550551.html

SOURCE Americas Cardroom

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FSP, the Top Brand of Power Supply in Five Application Fields

-Edge Computing/Medical/Smart Energy/Gaming/PD Charger-

FSP Group, the world's leading high-performance ODM & Modified STD power supply manufacturer, today unveils the next wave of products designed with bleeding-edge technology that outperforms their rivals.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New NFT Game - MetaSpets will rise to offer players real values and benefits even while the market is in a bad shape.

This is the statement of Mr. Tom Bui , BA in Game Design at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco , U.S., working on many game projects for 9 years. He is the founder of Wise Balance and MetaSpets, a Play & Earn NFT game. Through MetaSpets, the Wise Balance team will revive the community's trust in the GameFi.

- In recent years, the trend of Game-Fi or NFT Game has become one of the world's popular keywords, especially in Southeast Asian countries. This is considered a money-spinner job and financial stability during the pandemic.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gamelancer records $182,010 in monthly recurring OTT video revenue in the month of April

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is excited to announce it has generated $181,010 in monthly recurring revenue from its curated, in-house produced online video content. With custom Gamelancer video featuring Robolox, Minecraft, GTA and its branded "Egirl" content, Gamelancer now produces 8 custom video content series featured on various OTT video platforms, with recently acquired JoyBox Media launching 2 OTT video content series in the month of May.

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

OTT, or "over-the-top" media is a service which provides internet streaming of custom TV shows or movies for subscribers of the platform to view. Gamelancer curates custom short-form video content which is submitted to OTT platforms, which are subsequently featured on the platform for subscribers to view. Gamelancer therein received a 50% revenue split with the OTT platform hosting the content.

"Gamelancer's growing network of over 28,000,000 followers and subscribers on Tiktok, Snapchat, and Instagram, constitute the largest GenZ social media network in gaming. Our audience increasingly views our video content on subscription-based OTT platforms, which charge viewers a fee and generate advertising revenue, providing Gamelancer with a vital monthly recurring revenue stream. Our OTT video revenue continues to demonstrate that Gamelancer is a new media company, focused on short-form video content and direct media sales. Gamelancer will continue to build multiple short-form video series', featuring content derived from our daily videos posted across our 27 channels. Our walled-garden approach to owned and operated channels on platforms such as Tiktok, allows us to host hundreds of daily short-form videos and choose the best material to build into TV-style series." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 28,000,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamelancer-records-182-010-in-monthly-recurring-ott-video-revenue-in-the-month-of-april-301551039.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/19/c3489.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G FUEL and Capcom Partner Up to Celebrate 35 Years of Mega Man with Brand-New Flavor, Blue Bomber Slushee!

Pre-order your G FUEL Blue Bomber Slushee Collector's Box at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

Celebrating 35 years of robot-blasting adventures with Capcom's Mega Man™ G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports ® — today announced its new flavor, Blue Bomber Slushee, is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com ! Fans can pick up the flavor in a limited-edition Collector's Box, which includes a 40-serving tub and an exclusive Shaker Cup modeled after the Blue Bomber's signature Mega Buster arm cannon!

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Study Finds Kaiser Permanente Initiative Improves Mental Health in Online Gaming Community

Newly released results show the Presence of Mind initiative can be an effective way to deliver mental health information to a young adult, at-risk group.

A first-of-its-kind mental health initiative developed by Kaiser Permanente and esports organization Cloud9 has been found to be an effective way of supporting the mental health of young adult esports players and fans, according to a new study published today in NEJM Catalyst.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Mirror Megaverse Announces Game and Metaverse Building Platform for Web3

The Mirror Megaverse™ Inc. The Mirror™ is creating a metaverse platform that will serve as the interoperable Megaverse Engine™ a game engine tailored to Web3 that offers both an end-user product and a platform for game studios and brands to build experiences. The initial product is currently in internal alpha, a downloadable desktop client providing out-of-the-box multiplayer, Web3 integrations, chat, direct 3D model imports, and more.

The Mirror Megaverse™ Inc.

The Mirror enables creators to build experiences, games, and programmable 3D creations and sell these in The Mirror marketplace. More than Play-to-Earn, The Mirror is pioneering Build-to-Earn, where the consumer can become the creator and earn a living while learning real-world skills such as coding, 3D modeling, and even mathematics with The Mirror's physics engine. Everything in The Mirror is interoperable **with Mirror Assets™: creators can import 3D models from external sources and build, script, and experience them in games, events, and even other metaverses.

What Shopify is to e-commerce, The Mirror is to the metaverse, giving creators the tools they need to build a full-blown metaverse with integrated blockchains. The Mirror will launch a series of foundational templates for builders to quickly craft environments, terrain, and gameplay frameworks with a click of a button. The platform will service both the expert game developer and the low-code/no-code user.

The founder, Jared McCluskey , grew up building 3D models and, after having nothing to do with them besides showing them to his mom, asked, "What's next?" He eventually built an online business in Second Life in 7th grade, selling 3D models and scripts in-world for USD. This past year, as the momentum of NFTs gained traction, the core Mirror team believed they could bring true utility to the booming NFT market and saw a need for a Web3 platform that existed to bring real economic value to its users. With the space being dominated by hype projects and schemes, The Mirror was born out of a desire to allow anyone the ability to improve their livelihood through building and learning.

In its first three months of operation (Q1 2022), The Mirror grew its team from 3 to 20 people, the vast majority being software engineers. The company is VC-backed by Florida Funders and other unannounced VCs and accepts applications for its closed beta at https://themirror.space .

Media Contact:
Alec Tremaine
303-915-5057
336732@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-mirror-megaverse-announces-game-and-metaverse-building-platform-for-web3-301550309.html

SOURCE The Mirror Megaverse™ Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×