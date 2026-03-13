American Salars Announces Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BC, MARCH 13TH, 2026 TheNewswire - American Salars Lithium Inc. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI,OTC:USLIF, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY) is pleased to announce that it has arranged to settle outstanding indebtedness of $129,000.00
The Company intends to settle outstanding indebtedness of $129,000 in exchange for an aggregate of 600,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.215 per common share.
The securities, when issued will be subject to a four month and one day hold from the date of issuance. In addition, the debt settlement is subject to the approval of the CSE.
This debt settlement includes outstanding indebtedness of $43,000 owing to the Company's CEO, Nick Horsley's management company. As a result, the debt settlement is a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 based on a determination that the fair market value of the debt settlement, insofar as it involves related parties, does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company.
ABOUT AMERICAN SALARS
American Salars Lithium is an exploration company focused on exploring and developing high-value battery metals projects to meet the demands of the advancing electric vehicle market.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors,
"R. Nick Horsley"
R. Nick Horsley, CEO
For further information, please contact:
American Salars Lithium Inc.
Phone: 604.740.7492
E-Mail: info@americansalars.com
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding American Salar's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits American Salars will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including American Salars results of exploration or review of properties that American Salars does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and American Salars assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
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