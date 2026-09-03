American Resources Corporation Joins Critical Minerals Institute as its First Platinum Member

American Resources Corporation Joins Critical Minerals Institute as its First Platinum Member

American Resources Chairman and CEO Mark Jensen will speak at Critical Minerals Institute Summit 6 in Toronto

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. critical materials platform company, today announced it has joined the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) as its inaugural Platinum member, marking a major milestone in the Institute's expansion and bringing a U.S. critical minerals platform company with activities across the value chain into its highest level of corporate membership. The relationship reflects a shared commitment to moving critical minerals strategy beyond policy discussion and into the execution of secure, resilient and commercially sustainable supply chains.

As CMI's first Platinum member, American Resources will participate in CMI's global executive network and receive access to the Critical Minerals Platform (CMP), which provides independent mineral pricing, market forecasts, corporate intelligence and global supply chain data.

"The future of critical minerals will be defined by execution - not simply strategy," said Mark Jensen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Resources Corporation. "Building secure, commercially sustainable supply chains requires connecting feedstocks, industrial processing, advanced refining, capital, customers and government partners. CMI has created a valuable forum where those capabilities can come together, and we look forward to working with fellow members to accelerate practical solutions that strengthen domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains."

"American Resources is precisely the type of commercially focused and strategically ambitious organization that the CMI Platinum membership was created to support," said Tracy Hughes, Executive Director of the Critical Minerals Institute. "The Company's work connecting complementary capabilities across critical mineral feedstocks, recycling and advanced processing reflects the collaborative approach required to build secure Western supply chains. We are delighted to welcome Mark Jensen and the American Resources team as our first Platinum member."

Mark Jensen will also participate as a speaker at CMI Summit 6, taking place May 17-18, 2027, at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto, Canada.

Held under the theme Critical Minerals Diplomacy in a Fragmenting Global Economy, CMI Summit 6 will bring together government leaders, institutional investors, policymakers, technical experts and industry executives from around the world. The two-day program will examine supply chain security, industrial policy, geopolitical risk, financing, downstream processing, technological innovation and the commercial realities of establishing competitive critical minerals supply chains.

"So many critical minerals still trade without an independent reference price, which makes every procurement decision and financing harder than it needs to be," said Dr Mark Andrich, CEO of the Critical Minerals Platform. "Our job is to fix that by providing independent, verified pricing and more clarity to the industry. Partnering with CMI puts that data in front of more of the executives making those decisions, at the point where they are making them."

"CMI's objective has always been to connect the people and organizations capable of turning critical minerals policy into commercial reality," Hughes added. "Welcoming American Resources as our inaugural Platinum member is an important milestone as CMI enters its sixth year and expands its work across North America, Australia, Europe and other strategically important markets."

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is strategically developing a collaborative critical materials ecosystem through its Platform Orchestration strategy, which brings together complementary capabilities across commercial feedstock origination, industrial processing, and advanced refining. Through this capital-efficient approach, the Company is building a flexible platform designed to adapt to evolving technologies, customer requirements, and national priorities while strengthening domestic and allied critical mineral supply chains.

The Company's operating platforms span conventional and unconventional resource sourcing, feedstock aggregation, recycling, processing, conditioning, and advanced refining through its strategic affiliation with, and former parent relationship to, ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth elements and critical minerals. Together, these complementary capabilities enable American Resources to efficiently align diverse feedstock sources with growing commercial, industrial, and defense-sector demand.

American Resources' modular, asset-light business model emphasizes disciplined capital allocation, scalable growth, and strategic partnerships. By integrating complementary operating platforms rather than relying on traditional vertical integration, the Company is positioned to expand efficiently while supporting resilient, commercially sustainable supply chains across infrastructure, defense, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, energy, and electrification markets. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the Critical Minerals Institute (CMI)

The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is a global think tank and central hub for the critical minerals economy. CMI connects companies, capital markets, policymakers, technical experts and institutional participants through its monthly CMI Masterclasses, twice-monthly Critical Minerals Report and CMR Podcast, bespoke research, executive advisory services and annual Critical Minerals Summit.

Through its strategic partnership with the Critical Minerals Platform, CMI provides Platinum members with access to independent mineral pricing, forecasts, corporate intelligence and global supply chain data. CMI Summit 6 will be held May 17-18, 2027, at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto under the theme Critical Minerals Diplomacy in a Fragmenting Global Economy.

About the Critical Minerals Platform (CMP)

The Critical Minerals Platform (CMP) is a market intelligence platform headquartered in Perth, Western Australia, the global epicentre of critical minerals expertise and innovation. CMP provides independent pricing, corporate intelligence, and supply chain analysis across 67+ critical minerals, 7,000+ companies and more than 100 countries worldwide. Designed for participants across the entire value chain, from mining and processing to trading, investment, and downstream manufacturing, the platform integrates proprietary data, industry expertise, and value chain analytics to support better decision making in a rapidly shifting global market.

American Resources Corporation
Mark LaVerghetta
+1 317 855 9926 ext. 0
investor@americanresourcescorp.com

Media Contacts

Critical Minerals Institute
Tracy Hughes
Executive Director
+1 647 289 7714
Tracy@CriticalMineralsInstitute.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

American Resources CorporationARECnasdaq:arecindustrial metals investing
AREC
The Conversation (0)
American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation

Keep Reading...
Maxim Group LLC to Host the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" on Thursday, January 16th at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

Maxim Group LLC to Host the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals" on Thursday, January 16th at 9:00 a.m. E.T.

Maxim Group LLC, a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm, and M-Vest, a digital community built for issuers, investors, and thought leaders, present the "2025 Mining Conference: Mining & Supplying Critical Minerals & Precious Metals", hosted virtually at... Keep Reading...

Medallion Secures Exclusive Rights to Purdue University's Rare Earth Element Separation and Purification Technology

Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) is pleased to announce the acquisition of a license for exclusive rights to Purdue University-developed rare earth element (REE) separation and purification technologies, from Hasler Ventures LLC. Medallion will further develop... Keep Reading...
Jim Wiederhold, investing symbols.

Jim Wiederhold: Institutions Want Commodities Again, 3 Reasons Why

Jim Wiederhold, commodity indices product manager at Bloomberg, breaks down the commodities sector's performance in 2026, saying institutional investors are becoming increasingly interested in the industry as resource security concerns ramp up. "Commodities have definitely re-emerged as a... Keep Reading...
Jim Wiederhold, investing symbols.

Jim Wiederhold: Will Industrial Metals Outshine Gold, Silver in 2026?

Jim Wiederhold, commodity indices product manager at Bloomberg, shares his commodities outlook for 2026, saying that while precious metals dominated last year, there's potential for a rotation toward industrial metals like copper in the year ahead. "The fundamental story for industrial is very... Keep Reading...
Closeup of pile of white kaolin clay mineral with text: "5 Top Australian Mining Stocks This Week."

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Andromeda Soars on Report, HPA Scoping Study

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.A mix of minerals and resources once again form this week’s top stocks list, including kaolin, gold, critical minerals antimony and... Keep Reading...
Operational Update

Operational Update

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Operational UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2025 Half Year Results

2025 Half Year Results

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced 2025 Half Year ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Metro Mining (MMI:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Stockpiles Continue to Deliver High- Grade Gold Assays

NevGold Appoints Dale Found as CFO, Current CFO Bob McKnight Transitions to VP Engineering Studies To Support Next Project Development Phase

Skyharbour Files Independent NI 43-101 Technical Reports on its Co-Flagship Moore and Russell Lake Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Alvopetro Announces August Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

Related News

critical minerals investing

US Department of War Pledges US$174 Million for New Gallium Plant

potash investing

Could Potash Become Part of Canada-US Negotiations?

precious metals investing

Stockpiles Continue to Deliver High- Grade Gold Assays

precious metals investing

NevGold Appoints Dale Found as CFO, Current CFO Bob McKnight Transitions to VP Engineering Studies To Support Next Project Development Phase

energy investing

Skyharbour Files Independent NI 43-101 Technical Reports on its Co-Flagship Moore and Russell Lake Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces August Sales Volumes and an Operational Update

base metals investing

Red Metal Resources Reports First Ore Delivery from Farellon Ahead of Schedule, Launching Non-Dilutive Royalty Revenue