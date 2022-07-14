Precious MetalsInvesting News

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling and report new results from the CSAMT survey conducted at the Tuscarora Project located in Elko County, Nevada.

Approximately 21 drillholes (~4,000 metres) of reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling has been completed to-date and up to five additional holes will be completed in the coming weeks, including multiple holes to test newly defined vein targets generated from the recently completed CSAMT survey. Additional assay results will be released once received and interpreted.

The CSAMT survey was commissioned to identify sub-surface and hidden silica bodies and quartz vein occurrences throughout the previously untested, newly acquired land package. The survey has identified numerous untested vein occurrences, but two anomalies stand out as very strong quartz responses. Neither of these anomalies has been previously drill-tested in these areas.

Figure 1. 2022 Tuscarora CSAMT Survey Lines with Vein Interpretations and Targets

Figure 2. King's Vein Target

Figure 3. Grand Prize and East Pediment Targets

"The King's Vein and the Grand Prize Vein Intersection with the East Pediment Vein system present us with very strong quartz responses. This is exciting from an exploration standpoint since these are the strongest indicators of untested veins within the entire land package. The Grand Prize/East Pediment is covered with a thin gravel veneer and is reminiscent of the South Navajo Vein response, although much stronger," stated American Pacific President Eric Saderholm. "Our drill plans are currently being adjusted to test these strong anomalies which do not have surface expressions. The Grand Prize Vein has yielded up to 21,032 grams per tonne (" g/t ") gold (" Au ") and 38,820 g/t Au from surface samples. The East Pediment Vein returned a 1.52 metre intercept of 52.37 g/t Au in historic drilling and no drilling has been done at East Pediment since 1998."

Qualified Persons

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Persons (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious metals explorer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the high-grade, past-producing Madison Copper-Gold project in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, a division of the Rio Tinto Group, which the Company acquired in 2020. For this transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in the S&P Global Platts Global Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories, including 'Deal of the Year,' the category in which American Pacific Mining competed. The awards program is hosted by S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Also in the American Pacific's asset portfolio are the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project: two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

"Warwick Smith"

CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Investor Relations Contact:
Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.,
604.908.1695 / kristina@americanpacific.ca

Media Relations Contact:
Adam Bello, Primoris Group Inc.
416.489.0092 / media@primorisgroup.com

American Pacific Mining Reports High-Grade Samples, Up to 11.21% Copper, and Verifies Historic Samples Up to 10 g/t Gold at the South Lida Project in Nevada

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to report high-grade copper and gold assays from both a Phase I rock chip sampling program and recently acquired historic sampling data at the South Lida Project in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

A total of 27 rock samples were collected during the Phase I program from the claim package staked by the Company earlier this year ( see April 5, 2022 news release ). American Pacific controls all lands included within this land package with no underlying royalties or agreements.

Aben Resources Amends Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN ) (OTC QB : ABNAF ) (Frankfurt: E2L2 ) ("Aben" or "the Company") announces that, further to its news release dated July 11, 2022, it has increased the unit portion of the non-brokered private placement to up to 7,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD $0.035 per Unit.

Roogold Announces Appointment of Daniel Cohen to Board of Directors

RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Cohen to the Company's board of directors, effective July 14, 2022

Daniel Cohen, CFA is presently Chairman and CEO of PharmaDrug Inc (CSE:PHRX), a Canadian

Red Pine Intersects 68.71g/t gold over 4.72m including 231.5 g/t Gold over 1.06m in extension of the Minto Mine South Deposit. Visible Gold Intersected South of the Parkhill Fault.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSXV: RPX, OTCQB: RDEXF) ("Red Pine" or the "Company") is pleased to report on new results from its 2022 Phase 1 exploration program. Red Pine drilling has intersected high-grade gold mineralization in the Minto Mine Shear Zone. We have confirmed gold mineralization in the extension of the Jubilee Shear south of the Parkhill Fault adding over 2.5kms in strike length of known continuous gold mineralization to the Wawa Gold Corridor.

"We know that the historic high grade mines; Minto, Parkhill and Darwin Grace; have produced spectacular gold intersections throughout their operational history and it is understandable that we are now intersecting similar high-grade as we work to expand our resources into these areas. Red Pine is making excellent progress as we expand the footprint of our current resource," - Quentin Yarie, President and CEO of Red Pine Exploration.

NOMAD ROYALTY FILES CIRCULAR FOR SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE ACQUISITION BY SANDSTORM GOLD LTD.

  • Special Meeting to be held August 9, 2022 in virtual format
  • The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote FOR the special resolution to approve the Arrangement in advance of the proxy deadline of 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on August 5, 2022

 Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSX: NSR) (NYSE: NSR ) (" Nomad " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed its management information circular (the " Circular ") for the special meeting (the " Meeting ") of the Company's shareholders (the " Shareholders ") to be held in a virtual format at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on Tuesday August 9, 2022 to approve the previously announced acquisition of Nomad by Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the " Purchaser ") by way of a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the  " Arrangement ").

Under the terms of the Arrangement, the Purchaser will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company (the " Nomad Shares ") for a consideration per Nomad Share of 1.21 common shares of the Purchaser (the " Consideration "), all as more particularly described in the Circular.

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Results MoGold Project, Val-D'or, Quebec

Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK), (OTC PINK:BTKRF), (FRA:0NB) is pleased to provide a summary of results from geophysical surveying on the MoGold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec

On the MoGold property TMC Geophysique completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic, TDEM) surveying designed to test a four square kilometre area to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. Rock samples returned significant values of copper, silver and zinc (See Black Tusk News Release dated 2022-03-07). The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-03-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from the Black Tusk 2021 surveys. TMC Geophysique is currently compiling the EM survey data and expects to soon provide maps and results.

iMetal Resources Receives Drilling Permit for Gowganda West Project Ontario, Canada

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of a three-year drill and exploration permit to carry out the next phase of exploration at its 100% owned Gowganda West gold property. The property is located in the Shining Tree District of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in Northern Ontario. The permit includes

  • 15 line km's of induced polarization (IP) surveying;
  • Trenching to refine gold targets at up to 25 locations, totaling 2500 linear metres;
  • greater than 20 drill pads, with multiple drill collars at each pad

"The 3-year permit renewal at Gowganda is a significant milestone for the Company as we prepare for the fully funded 2022 follow-up drill program of 2,500 metres," commented iMetal President & CEO Saf Dhillon. "I recently visited our priority gold targets at Gowganda West with Tim Henneberry our Q.P and director along with Brian Madill our Mining Land Management Consultant and we are very excited to commence the 2022 exploration program.

