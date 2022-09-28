Precious MetalsInvesting News

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD) (FSE: 1QC) (OTCQX: USGDF) ("American Pacific" or "APM") and Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. ("Constantine") (TSXV: CEM) (OTCQX: CNSNF) are pleased to announce Constantine has mailed and filed a management information circular dated September 22, 2022 (the "Circular") and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") for its special meeting (the "Meeting") of Securityholders (as defined below) to be held October 25, 2022, in connection with the proposed acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Constantine ("Constantine Shares") by American Pacific announced on August 15, 2022 (the "Transaction" or the "Arrangement").

The Meeting will be held at the offices of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, 595 Burrard Street, Suite 2600, Vancouver, BC V7X 1L3 on October 25, 2022, commencing at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time). Holders of Constantine Shares (the "Shareholders"), holders of stock options of Constantine (the "Optionholders" and, together with the Shareholders, the "Securityholders"), and their duly appointed proxyholders in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in the Meeting.

On September 21, 2022, Constantine obtained an interim order (the "InterimOrder") from the Supreme Court of British Columbia (the "Court") authorizing the holding of the Meeting and matters relating to the conduct of the Meeting. At the Meeting, Securityholders will be asked to consider and, if deemed acceptable, pass special resolutions (the "ArrangementResolutions") approving an arrangement with American Pacific pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). As announced in APM and Constantine's joint press release of August 15, 2022, the Transaction will be carried out pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated August 14, 2022, between Constantine and American Pacific (the "Arrangement Agreement") and the terms of the Plan of Arrangement. As a result of the Plan of Arrangement, Constantine will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of American Pacific.

The Meeting Materials contain important information regarding the Transaction, how Securityholders can participate and vote at the Meeting, the background that led to the Arrangement, and the reasons that the special committee of independent directors of Constantine (the "Special Committee") as well as the board of directors of Constantine (the "Board") unanimously determined that the Arrangement is in the best interests of Constantine and is fair to its shareholders. The Board unanimously recommends that Securityholders vote "FOR" the Arrangement Resolutions. Pursuant to the terms of the Interim Order, Securityholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2022 are entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at the Meeting. Securityholders should carefully review all Meeting Materials as they contain important information concerning the Arrangement and the rights and entitlements of the Securityholders. The Meeting Materials have been filed by Constantine on SEDAR and are available under Constantine's profile at www.sedar.com and on Constantine's website at https://constantinemetals.com/investors/investor-centre/.

Pursuant to the terms of the Interim Order, to be effective, the Arrangement Resolutions must be approved by at least: (i) 662/3% of the votes cast by the Shareholders present in-person or represented by proxy at the Meeting; (ii) 662/3% of the votes cast by the Securityholders, voting together as a single class, present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting; and (iii) a simple majority of the votes cast on the Arrangement Resolutions by the Shareholders present or in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, excluding for this purpose votes attached to the Constantine Shares held by persons described in items (a) through (d) of Section 8.1(2) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security holders in Special Transactions.

Subject to obtaining approval of the Arrangement Resolutions at the Meeting, and the satisfaction of the other customary conditions to completion of the Transaction, including final approval of the Court, all as more particular described in the Meeting Materials, the Transaction is expected to close on or around October 31, 2022.

Transaction Details

Constantine Shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.881 (the "Exchange Ratio") of a common share of APM for each share of Constantine held (the "Consideration") pursuant to the Arrangement. All outstanding stock options of Constantine will be exchanged for options of APM and all warrants of Constantine will become exercisable to acquire common shares of APM, in amounts and at exercise prices adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio.

The Arrangement Agreement includes customary provisions, including non-solicitation, right to match, and fiduciary out provisions, as well as certain representations, covenants and conditions which are customary for a transaction of this nature. The Arrangement Agreement provides for a C$850,000 termination fee payable by Constantine to APM in the event of a superior proposal, and a reduced break fee of $500,000 payable in the event of a no-vote by Constantine Securityholders in certain circumstances. The Transaction is to be completed by way of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and is subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including Securityholder approval at the Meeting.

Securities to be issued under the Arrangement to U.S. persons or persons in the United States will be offered and issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

ABOUT CONSTANTINE

Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and proven technical team with a focus on the Palmer Project, a copper-zinc-silver-gold-barite project being advanced as a joint venture between Constantine and Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd., with Constantine as operator. The Palmer Project is a high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide-sulphate project located in a very accessible part of coastal Southeast Alaska, with road access to the project and within 60 kilometers of the year-round deep-sea port of Haines. The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario and its corporate head office is in Vancouver, BC. The Company's shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol "CEM", and trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "CNSNF".

ABOUT AMERICAN PACIFIC

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. The Madison Mine in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, is the Company's flagship asset. The Gooseberry Gold-Silver Project and the Tuscarora Gold Project are two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

On Behalf of the Board of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

"Garfield MacVeigh"
President & CEO

Corporate Office: Suite 320 - 800 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6 Canada

Investor Relations: info@constantinemetals.com Phone: 1-604-629-2348

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

"Warwick Smith"
CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 - 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Investor Relations Contact:
Kristina Pillon, High Tide Consulting Corp.,
604.908.1695 / Kristina@americanpacific.ca

Media Relations Contact:
Adam Bello, Primoris Group Inc.,
416.489.0092 / media@primorisgroup.com

The CSE and the TSX Venture Exchange nor their Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE and TSX Venture Exchange, respectively) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements with respect to any anticipated benefits of the Transaction; expectations and funding with respect to the Palmer Project; the closing of the Transaction; Constantine's ability to complete the proposed Transaction; Constantine and APM's ability to secure the necessary Securityholder, legal and regulatory approvals required to complete the Transaction; the timing of the Transaction; and the timing and success of future events or developments of APM or its properties, including with respect to the Palmer Project. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although Constantine believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,failure to receive the required Court and regulatory approvals to effect the Transaction; changes in laws, regulations and government practices; the potential of a third party making a superior proposal to the Transaction; impacts (both direct and indirect) of COVID-19, timing of receipt of required permits, changes in applicable laws, changes in commodities prices, changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes, as applicable, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including that data is incomplete and considerable additional work will be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies and investment. The reader is referred to the Constantine and APM's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in Constantine and APM's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138814

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

American Pacific Mining CorpUSGD:CNXCNSX:USGDPrecious Metals Investing
USGD:CNX
American Pacific Mining Announces Filing of 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Copper-Gold Project

American Pacific Mining Announces Filing of 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Copper-Gold Project

American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its 43-101 technical report (the " Technical Report ") which has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "), on the Company's Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana, USA.

The Technical Report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Update for the Madison Project, Madison County, Montana, USA" and dated September 15, 2022, has been prepared for the Company by John F. Childs, Ph.D. and Registered Geologist, of Childs Geoscience Inc., who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101. The Technical Report is available on www.sedar.com under American Pacific's profile and on the Company's website at Madison Mine | American Pacific Mining Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Mining Announces Filing of 43-101 Technical Report for the Gooseberry Project and Receives Amended Drill Permits

American Pacific Mining Announces Filing of 43-101 Technical Report for the Gooseberry Project and Receives Amended Drill Permits

American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of a 43-101 technical report (the " Technical Report ") which has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "), on the Company's Gooseberry Silver Project in Nevada, USA.

The Technical Report, entitled "Technical Report, Gooseberry Property, Storey County, Nevada, USA" and dated August 15, 2022 (effective date of June 15, 2022), has been prepared for the Company by Van Phu Bui, P. Geo., of Azalea Geoservices, who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101. The Technical Report is available on www.sedar.com under American Pacific's profile and on the Company's website at Gooseberry | American Pacific Mining Corp.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Mining Announces Appointment of Vice President Exploration

American Pacific Mining Announces Appointment of Vice President Exploration

American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Josh Carron has joined the Company as Vice President Exploration and will be based in Nevada, USA. Mr. Carron is an established geologist with a broad range of experience over twenty years in the global gold exploration industry.

"American Pacific will benefit greatly from Mr. Carron's experience which is highly relevant to our Company's exploration and development objectives," commented CEO Warwick Smith. "He has managed exploration programs leading to numerous significant gold discoveries and much of his work has been focused in Nevada where American Pacific is advancing several projects. One of his initial key mandates will be to review and assess the new projects in Idaho, Arizona and Nevada we have acquired from the pending Constantine Metal Resources transaction."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Named a Finalist in Five Categories for 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards

American Pacific Mining Corp . (CSE: USGD OTCQX: USGDF FWB: 1QC) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in five categories for the 2022 Platts Global Metals Awards an annual program of S&P Global recognizing exemplary accomplishments across 17 categories.

Some 110 finalists have been selected from 22 countries for the tenth annual Platts Global Metals Awards. The awards program, operated and hosted by S&P Global Commodity Insights, recognizes and celebrates the best-of-the-best in the metals industry spanning both individual and company achievements.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Pacific Mining to Acquire Constantine Metal Resources

American Pacific Mining to Acquire Constantine Metal Resources

American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD FWB: 1QC OTCQX: USGDF) (" APM ") and Constantine Metal Resources Ltd . (" Constantine ") ( TSXV: CEMOTCQX:CNSNF ) announce that they have entered into a definitive agreement (the " Definitive Agreement ") pursuant to which APM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Constantine (the " Transaction ") in an all-share transaction, providing Constantine shareholders with an immediate upfront premium of 48.6% based on each company's respective 20-day volume weighted average price ( "VWAP" ).

The combined company will be a premier exploration and development company in the western USA with two projects being aggressively advanced under strategic partnerships with well-respected major metal producers and an expanded portfolio of prospective precious and base metals assets.

Highlights of the Transaction and Strategic Rationale:

  • Shareholders of the combined company will gain exposure to two advanced exploration projects under strategic partnerships with majors:
    • Palmer (Constantine) is an attractive PEA-stage (US$266 million after-tax NPV at 7% discount rate) 1 zinc-copper-gold-silver volcanic massive sulfide (VMS) project located in a strategic area of Southeast Alaska, being advanced with world-class joint-venture (" JV ") partner Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. of Japan (" Dowa "). The JV approved 2022 program and budget is US$18 million, with funds being advanced exclusively by Dowa, as required, during project advancement. Constantine has an option to contribute pro-rata, up to December 31 st , 2022, to maintain Constantine's 44.91% interest.
    • Madison (APM) is a past-producing high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the heart of Montana's prolific copper-gold belt under an earn-in joint-venture agreement, whereby Kennecott Exploration Company, part of the Rio Tinto Group, may spend US$30 million to earn a 70% interest.
  • The combined company will be well financed with a pro-forma cash balance exceeding C$10 million allowing APM to aggressively progress projects while leveraging spending commitments of partners.
  • Improved capital markets profile with increased market capitalization exceeding C$85 million and better positioned to attract additional institutional and high net-worth investors.
  • The Transaction has strong shareholder support, with Constantine's two largest shareholders Michael Gentile and John Tognetti and management and directors of Constantine, together representing 27% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Constantine, entering into voting support agreements with APM.
  • Strong and experienced management team (APM was recently nominated for five awards at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards) with demonstrated ability to raise capital and operate in the western USA.
  • APM and Constantine shareholders will have exposure to expanded portfolio of precious and base metals exploration projects in Idaho, Nevada and Arizona.

CEO of American Pacific Mining, Warwick Smith, stated: "This is a transformational step for American Pacific as the Palmer Project gives us an established PEA-stage asset with a tremendous amount of exploration upside. We are very impressed with the quality of technical work completed by Constantine and Dowa to-date and look forward to collaborating with our new partners and stakeholders to expand resources and realize the full potential of this high-grade VMS system while continuing to deliver exposure to progress and new discoveries across our existing portfolio of highly prospective past-producing exploration projects."

CEO of Constantine Metal Resources, Garfield MacVeigh, commented: "Constantine is pleased to enter into this agreement and our Board unanimously recommends the transaction to shareholders at a significant market premium. We believe American Pacific's focus, financing capabilities and breadth of exploration experience in the US will result in Palmer reaching its full potential. We would like to thank our shareholders, the team at Constantine, our Board and our joint venture partner at Palmer, Dowa, for all their support."

Transaction Details

Constantine shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.881 (the " Exchange Ratio ") of a common share of APM for each share of Constantine held (the " Consideration "). All outstanding stock options of Constantine will be exchanged for options of APM and all warrants of Constantine will become exercisable to acquire common shares of APM, in amounts and at exercise prices adjusted in accordance with the Exchange Ratio. The Consideration values Constantine at approximately C$0.43 per share, representing a premium of approximately 48.6% to Constantine shareholders, based on the 20-day VWAP of each company as of the close of trading on August 12, 2022. Upon completion of the Transaction, Constantine shareholders will hold approximately 31.4% of APM shares on an outstanding basis.

The Definitive Agreement for the Transaction includes customary provisions, including non-solicitation, right to match, and fiduciary out provisions, as well as certain representations, covenants and conditions which are customary for a transaction of this nature. The Definitive Agreement provides for a C$850,000 termination fee payable by Constantine to APM in the event of a superior proposal, and a reduced break fee of $500,000 payable in the event of a no-vote by Constantine securityholders in certain circumstances. The Transaction is expected to be completed by way of a court-approved Plan of Arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ") and will be subject to securityholder approval at a meeting of Constantine securityholders, which is expected to take place in October 2022, with the Transaction expected to close shortly thereafter. Under the Definitive Agreement, APM has also agreed to commit to fund C$5,000,000 for the Palmer Project in 2022 in accordance with the approved project program and budget.

Closing of the Transaction is subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, Constantine securityholder approval and the satisfaction of certain other closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature.

It is anticipated that any securities to be issued under the Arrangement will be offered and issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Board of Director's Recommendation and Voting Support

The Arrangement has been unanimously approved by the board of directors of both APM and Constantine. Directors and senior officers of Constantine along with certain Constantine shareholders, being Michael Gentile and John Tognetti, holding in the aggregate approximately 27% of the outstanding Constantine shares, have each entered into customary voting and support agreements to, among other things, vote in favour of the Arrangement at the special meeting of Constantine securityholders to be held to consider the Transaction.

Advisors and Counsel

McMillan LLP is acting as American Pacific's legal advisor. Agentis Capital Mining Partners is acting as financial advisor to Constantine and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP is acting as Constantine's legal advisor.

Agentis Capital Mining Partners has provided a fairness opinion to the Board of Directors of Constantine stating that, as of the date of the opinion, and based upon and subject to the assumptions, limitations and qualifications stated in the opinion, the consideration to be received by the shareholders of Constantine is fair, from a financial point of view, to the shareholders of Constantine.

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. The Madison Mine in Montana, under option to joint venture with Kennecott Exploration Company, is the Company's flagship asset. The Gooseberry Gold-Silver Project and the Tuscarora Gold Project are two high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

About Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and proven technical team with a focus on the Palmer copper-zinc-silver-gold-barite project (the " Palmer Project ") being advanced as a joint venture between Constantine and Dowa Metals & Mining Co., Ltd. ("Dowa"), with Constantine as operator. The Palmer Project is a high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide-sulphate ("VMS") project located in a very accessible part of coastal Southeast Alaska, with road access to the project and within 60 kilometers of the year-round deep-sea port of Haines.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.

"Warwick Smith"
CEO & Director

Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Investor Relations, Meredith Eades: investor@americanpacific.ca Phone: 1-778-833-3962

On Behalf of the Board of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.

"Garfield MacVeigh"
President & CEO

Corporate Office: Suite 320 – 800 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 2V6 Canada

For further information please contact:
Garfield MacVeigh, President or Michael Vande Guchte, VP Exploration
Phone: 604-629-2348. Email: info@constantinemetals.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements that address our expectations with respect to any anticipated benefits of the Transaction, expectations and funding with respect to the Palmer Project, the closing of the Transaction, the Palmer Project funding, APM's ability to complete the proposed Transaction; Constantine and APM's ability to secure the necessary securityholder, legal and regulatory approvals required to complete the Transaction, the timing of the Transaction, the timing and success of future events or developments of APM or its properties, including with respect to the Palmer Project. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although APM believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, impacts (both direct and indirect) of COVID-19, timing of receipt of required permits, changes in applicable laws, changes in commodities prices, changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes, as applicable, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, political risk, currency risk and capital cost inflation. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, including that data is incomplete and considerable additional work will be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socio-economic studies and investment. The reader is referred to the APM's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors. There is no certainty that any forward-looking statement will come to pass, and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Please Note: Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in APM's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, accessible through the Internet at www.sedar.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JAZZ Announces Partial Closing of Private Placement of Units and Termination of Debenture Offering

JAZZ Announces Partial Closing of Private Placement of Units and Termination of Debenture Offering

(TheNewswire)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Shareholders Approve all Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

Empress Royalty Shareholders Approve all Resolutions at Annual General Meeting

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR | OTCQB:EMPYF) ("Empress" or the "Company") reports that following the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting, held on September 28, 2022, Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of management's director nominees and the re-appointment of the auditors. Following the new share-based compensation policy adopted by the TSX Venture Exchange in November 2022, Shareholders of the Company also voted in favour of the Company's replacement 10% "rolling" stock option plan ("Option Plan") and a new equity incentive plan ("Equity Plan"). The Board of Directors approved the Option Plan and Equity Incentive Plan on July 18, 2022, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Provides Corporate Update

Southern Silver Provides Corporate Update

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern Silver" or the "Company") reports that at the Company's annual general meeting held on September 26, 2022, the shareholders resolved to:

  • Elect incumbent directors: Lawrence Page, K.C., D. Roger Scammell, Eugene Spiering, Nigel Bunting, Larry Buchanan, Peter Cheesbrough, Gina Jones and Russell Ball.
  • Reappoint Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor of Southern Silver.
  • Approve the Company's 2022 rolling incentive stock option plan pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan. The plan now provides that an option term may be extended in the event of a self-imposed formal blackout period. In such case, the option would expire 10 days after the expiry of the blackout period. The plan also now includes a provision permitting a broker-assisted "cashless exercise" of stock options. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

The following officers were reappointed subsequent to the annual general meeting: Lawrence Page, K.C. as President, Robert Macdonald as Vice President, Exploration, Graham Thatcher as Chief Financial Officer, and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Options Expands the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Options Expands the Advanced Kerrs Gold Deposit in Ontario's Prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has expanded its existing option agreement with Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. and 1544230 Ontario Inc. (collectively, the "Vendors") to expand the scope of the Kerrs Gold Deposit by an additional 137 hectares. The Kerrs Gold Deposit located 90 kilometres east-northeast of Timmins, Ontario, in the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt, now comprises mineral claims with a total area of 802 hectares

The Kerrs Gold Deposit is comprised of a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias enveloped by quartz fuchsite carbonate vein breccias averaging 10 metres in thickness. The deposit hosts an historical resource estimate of 7,041,460 tonnes grading 1.71 g/t gold yielding 386,467 ounces at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off. Drilling subsequent to the historic estimate appears to have extended the mineralized zone along strike and down dip.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey Over Gaspard, Spences Bridge District

Falcon Completes Airborne Magnetic Survey Over Gaspard, Spences Bridge District

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a fixed wing airborne magnetic survey over the Gaspard gold project (the "Property

The Gaspard Property comprises 3 mineral claims, covering 3,955 hectares ("ha") in the Clinton Mining District of central British Columbia (Figure 1). The Property covers similar geology to the Spences Bridge Gold Belt (the "SBGB") that hosts Westhaven Gold Corp.'s (TSXV:WHN) Shovelnose gold project and the Blackdome Zone gold-silver deposit owned by Tempus Resources (ASX:TMR). The Property has year-round, all-season road access with a good network of active logging roads.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WALKER BEGINS DRILLING AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

WALKER BEGINS DRILLING AT THE LAPON GOLD PROJECT

Walker River Resources Corp. (" Walker " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: " WRR ") is pleased to announce that reverse circulation ("RC") drilling has re-started at the Lapon Gold Project, located some 60 km SE of Yerington, Nevada.

Drilling started at the Pikes Peak portion of the Lapon Project, a seven-to-ten-hole program is planned here. Significant historical mining activities are present at Pikes (shafts, adits, mill) in a copper and gold environment. A previous regional sampling and prospecting program by Walker returned values of 9 g/t Au and 2.2% Cu from bedrock. (see news release 9/04/2019)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×