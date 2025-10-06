American Express Unveils Amex Ads to Connect U.S. Card Members to Premium Brands

New advertising platform leverages American Express digital platforms, giving advertisers the ability to help reach customers in high-intent, relevant moments
American Express today unveiled Amex Ads, a digital advertising platform designed to help brands connect with American Express' 34 million U.S. Consumer Card Members. Beginning on AmexTravel.com and ultimately expanding to additional Amex-owned platforms, brands can serve high-spending Card Members relevant, contextual ads in the moments they are likely to engage, shop and spend with the brands they love.
Amex Ads aims to build off the foundation of relevant value that has made Amex Offers™ a success for over a decade. In 2024, the Amex Offers program drove $15 billion in spend globally 1 , inclusive of $13 billion in spend in the U.S. 1 , at merchants who accept American Express. Amex Ads enables brands to connect with American Express ® Card Members in the U.S. in meaningful ways through a growing suite of digital media ad formats, backed by sophisticated measurement tools and invaluable insights generated by American Express' extensive first-party data, gleaned from a 360-degree view of online and offline Card Member spend.
"Powered by American Express Membership and building on the success of Amex Offers, Amex Ads harnesses the power of our direct relationships with Card Members and brands to benefit both," said Alexander Drummond, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Membership Portfolio Services at American Express. "With Amex Ads, brands can reach Card Members with relevant content at exactly the right time, while maintaining the privacy, security and trust our Card Members expect."
Piloted earlier this year, American Express worked with brands including Marriott Bonvoy, Macy's and TUMI to develop campaigns that reached targeted Card Members with relevant, contextual ads as they booked travel on AmexTravel.com. As examples:
- Marriott Bonvoy successfully used Amex Ads to reach and convert American Express Card Members who had booked a flight on AmexTravel.com but had not booked a hotel. Leveraging Amex's first-party transaction and travel booking data, Marriott achieved results 3x higher than its target benchmark 2 .
- Amex Ads helped TUMI drive sales by reaching Card Members during and after booking travel using ads on AmexTravel.com and post-booking email from Amex Travel, with results that were 30% higher than TUMI's target benchmark 2 .
Unique Data Capabilities & Measurement
American Express is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. This enables Amex Ads to use first-party data to deliver targeted and timely messages to receptive and engaged customers on American Express' digital platforms. Robust measurement connects ad exposure to online and offline sales, helping take the guesswork out of measurement by enabling a return on advertising spending.
"In a world where every dollar of marketing spending has to work hard to deliver value, Amex Ads is a gamechanger for advertisers," said Jacob King, Senior Vice President, Head of Amex Offers Digital Media American Express. "Our capability to measure sales uplift online and in-store can level the playing field, delivering tangible evidence of the advertising value delivered."
Trust, Service, Security
American Express has a deep commitment to brand safety and privacy, providing advertisers with robust guardrails and authenticated audiences to help optimize the impact of their campaigns. American Express works closely with its advertising partners to identify opportunities for unlocking value and optimizing campaigns throughout their lifecycle. For Card Members, Amex Ads means we are enhancing membership by providing them with relevant ad content during key moments when they explore and use the platform, while remaining committed to protecting their privacy.
"We were really excited to be early participants on this new advertising platform. Because American Express and TUMI are both hyper focused on meaningfully engaging with the premium traveler, it made this opportunity a home run for us," said Jill Krizelman, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing & eCommerce, TUMI. "We were particularly impressed by how targeted our campaign was, allowing us to reach a new millennial and Gen Z audience, in addition to our core brand fans."
To learn more about Amex Ads and Amex Offers, visit https://www.americanexpress.com/us/merchant/amex-offers/ .
1 Based on 2024 American Express Internal Data.
2 Transaction and travel booking data based on Amex program conducted in 2025. Benchmark data based on third party advertiser data obtained in 2025.
