American Express to Participate in UBS Financial Services Conference

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced management participation in the UBS Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, beginning at 1:00 p.m. (ET).

A live audio webcast of the discussion about the company's business strategy and financial performance will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com . An audio replay of the discussion will be available after the event at the same website address.

ABOUT American Express

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .

The above-referenced discussion may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: American Express Company

Location: Global

Media:
Amanda Miller, Amanda.C.Miller@aexp.com , +1.408.219.0563
Deniz Yigin, Deniz.Yigin@aexp.com , +1.332.999.0836

Investors/Analysts:
Kartik Ramachandran, Kartik.Ramachandran@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574
Amanda Blumstein, Amanda.Blumstein@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

American ExpressAXPNYSE:AXPFintech Investing
AXP
The Conversation (0)
Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to advise it has secured via low-cost staking 100% of the rights to an additional eleven (11) multi-cell claims, referred to as the Blind River Block, adding a further 51km2 of highly prospective ground to its Elliot Lake Uranium... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Titanium Opportunity as North America Confronts Defense Driven Titanium Supply Chain Risks

RETRANSMISSION: Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott

Update on Economics of Raleigh Lake Project in Ontario

Prismo Metals to Increase Hot Breccia Interest to 95%, Secures Option for Full Control

Related News

Energy Investing

Western Australia Opens Round 4 of the Clean Energy Future Fund

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Titanium Opportunity as North America Confronts Defense Driven Titanium Supply Chain Risks

Gold Investing

RETRANSMISSION: Blackrock Silver Closes C$15 Million Private Placement Led By a C$7 Million Investment from Eric Sprott

Base Metals Investing

Update on Economics of Raleigh Lake Project in Ontario

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals to Increase Hot Breccia Interest to 95%, Secures Option for Full Control

Rare Earth Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Energy Transition Minerals Leads With Greenland Rare Earths

Gold Investing

Yvonne Blaszczyk: Gold Still Far from "Ultimate High," US$5,000 is Next