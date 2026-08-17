American Express to Participate in Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced management participation in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (ET).
A live audio webcast of the discussion about the company's business strategy and financial performance will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com . An audio replay of the discussion will be available after the event at the same website address.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
The above-referenced discussion may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date on which they are made. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are set forth in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Source: American Express Company
Location: Global
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260817238136/en/
Media:
Amanda Miller, Amanda.C.Miller@aexp.com , +1.408.219.0563
Deniz Yigin, Deniz.Yigin@aexp.com , +1.332.999.0836
Investors/Analysts:
Kartik Ramachandran, Kartik.Ramachandran@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574
Amanda Blumstein, Amanda.Blumstein@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574