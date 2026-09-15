American Express Expands Banking Offerings for Businesses with New High-Yield Savings Account

Business Checking and Business Savings come together under American Express ® Business Banking, with a new payroll solution and integration with Amex Business Cards coming soon
Today American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced the launch of the new high-yield American Express ® Business Savings account, designed to help businesses earn more on their deposits and manage more of their finances in one place. Later this year, the company will introduce a new way for Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card Members to redeem Reward Dollars for deposits into their American Express ® Business Checking accounts, followed by a new payroll solution powered by Gusto with AI-powered insights coming early next year. These updates build on the company's strategy to expand Amex Business Membership with integrated financial solutions that deliver more value and help businesses operate more efficiently.
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American Express® Business Savings
Business Checking and Business Savings will now come together under American Express ® Business Banking , creating a more connected banking experience for businesses. Customers can apply for Business Checking, Business Savings, or both through one application and manage their banking alongside their American Express Card products online or in the Amex ® App.
With high-yield savings, no monthly maintenance fees, and the ability to move money seamlessly, Amex Business Banking helps businesses manage their cash flow with confidence.
"Businesses are looking for more value from their banking services, including competitive returns and simple tools that help them automate processes and fit seamlessly into how they operate," said Eva Reda, Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Services at American Express. "With Amex Business Banking, businesses now have banking tools that make it easy and rewarding to manage their finances, all in one place."
American Express ® Business Savings
In a recent Amex Trendex survey 1 , 82% of businesses agree that their business' excess cash could be put to better use in a savings account. Available today, American Express ® Business Savings helps businesses put idle cash to work with competitive returns and straightforward value. The account offers:
- A high Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of 2.95% 2 , with no minimum balance requirements or monthly maintenance fees
- The ability to make and receive transfers online or through the Amex ® app, including ACH, wire transfers, and check deposits at no additional cost; or same day ACH for a low $10 fee 3
- Instant transfers to and from an American Express ® Business Checking account with no transfer fee
- Integration with accounting software and bank linkages that make it easier to move money, save time, and keep financials up to date
- 24/7 support backed by American Express service
Today, customers have the option to apply for American Express ® Business Checking and American Express ® Business Savings together in one simple application. Customers who open a new Business Checking account may be eligible for a Welcome Offer of 35,000 Membership Rewards ® points after completing qualifying activities. Terms Apply.
Deposit accounts offered by American Express National Bank. Member FDIC. Learn more about the new American Express Business Savings account .
Payroll Capabilities with AI-Powered Insights
Businesses are looking for ways to simplify how they manage payroll: 81% of Amex Trendex survey respondents agree that they want better visibility into upcoming payroll payments, and nearly two-thirds (65%) say that streamlining payroll processes is a priority for their business in the next 12 months. 1 American Express is announcing a new payroll solution within the Business Checking account. Powered by Gusto, the solution will help customers enroll, manage, and run payroll all within American Express ® Business Checking, making it easier to manage payroll quickly and accurately while helping businesses stay compliant.
As businesses continue to adopt AI-enabled tools to simplify operations, Amex will also introduce an AI-powered tool within the payroll solution that includes the ability to access rich payroll insights.
The payroll solution and AI capabilities will roll out to Business Checking account customers early next year. 4 Customers will be able to enroll and pay a low monthly fee, and Small Business Card Members will be eligible to earn a monthly credit deposited in their Business Checking account after completing qualifying activities.
Connected Card and Banking Experiences
In March, American Express launched the Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card , which offers unlimited 2% cash back on all eligible purchases, earned in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
Ninety-three percent (93%) of surveyed businesses say they want their banking and financial tools to work together seamlessly, and the company is creating a new way for Graphite Card Members to redeem their rewards with Business Banking products. 1 Later this year, Graphite Card Members will be able to redeem Reward Dollars for a deposit directly into their American Express ® Business Checking account at a 1:1 redemption rate.
1 This poll was conducted between July 30 - August 4, 2026, among 1,165 small business financial decision makers (FDMs). The interviews were conducted online. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.
2 Annual Percentage Yield (APY), as advertised is accurate as of 09/15/2026. APY is subject to change at any time without notice before and after a Business Savings account is opened.
3 Same Day ACH transactions submitted between 12 AM and 2:45 PM ET on a business day will arrive on the same day by 6 PM ET. The availability of your funds may vary depending on your payee's financial institution. Please note that the same day ACH option is not available for recurring or international transactions.
4 Product enhancements and feature availability subject to change.
Frequently Asked Questions
- What is American Express Business Banking?
American Express ® Business Banking brings together American Express ® Business Checking and American Express ® Business Savings, creating a more connected banking experience for businesses. Customers can apply for Business Checking, Business Savings, or both through one application and manage their banking alongside their American Express Card products online or in the Amex ® App.
- What is American Express announcing today?
American Express is launching the new high-yield American Express ® Business Savings account. Business Checking and Business Savings will now come together under American Express ® Business Banking, creating a more connected banking experience for businesses. The company is also announcing two upcoming capabilities: later this year, Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card Members will be able to redeem Reward Dollars for deposits into their American Express ® Business Checking accounts, followed by a new payroll solution powered by Gusto with AI-powered insights early next year.
- What is the American Express Business Savings account?
American Express ® Business Savings is a new high-yield business savings account designed to help businesses put idle cash to work with competitive returns and straightforward value. The account offers a high Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of 2.95% 2 , with no minimum balance requirements or monthly maintenance fees.
- What APY does the American Express Business Savings account offer?
American Express ® Business Savings offers an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of 2.95% 2 , with no minimum balance requirements or monthly maintenance fees. The APY, as advertised, is accurate as of September 15, 2026, and is subject to change at any time without notice before and after a Business Savings account is opened.
- What features are included with American Express Business Savings?
American Express ® Business Savings offers an Annual Percentage Yield (APY) of 2.95% 2 , with no minimum balance requirements or monthly maintenance fees. Customers can make and receive transfers online or through the Amex ® app, including ACH, wire transfers, and check deposits at no additional cost, or use Same Day ACH for a $10 fee 3 . The account also offers instant transfers to and from American Express ® Business Checking with no transfer fee, integration with accounting software and bank linkages, and 24/7 support backed by American Express service.
- Can businesses open American Express Business Checking and Business Savings together?
Yes. Customers have the option to apply for American Express ® Business Checking, American Express ® Business Savings, or both through one application.
- Do customers need an American Express Business Card to open a Business Checking or Business Savings account?
No, customers do not need an American Express card to apply for a Business Checking or Business Savings account.
- How do American Express Business Checking and Business Savings work together?
Customers can apply for Business Checking, Business Savings, or both through one application. Once they have both accounts, customers can make instant transfers between Business Checking and Business Savings with no transfer fee. Customers can also manage their banking alongside their American Express Card products online or in the Amex ® App.
- What payroll capabilities is American Express adding to Business Checking?
American Express is introducing a new payroll solution within the Business Checking account. Powered by Gusto, it will help customers enroll, manage, and run payroll all within American Express Business Checking. Amex will also introduce an AI-powered tool within the payroll solution that includes the ability to access rich payroll insights.
- When will the new payroll and AI capabilities be available?
The payroll solution and AI capabilities will roll out to Business Checking account customers early next year.
- What are Reward Dollars, and how will Graphite Business Cash Unlimited Card Members be able to use them with Business Checking?
The Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card offers unlimited 2% cash back on all eligible purchases, earned in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. Later this year, Graphite Card Members will also be able to redeem Reward Dollars for a deposit directly into their American Express ® Business Checking account at a 1:1 redemption rate.
- Why is American Express launching Amex Business Banking?
Businesses are looking for more value from their banking services and more connected ways to manage their finances. The launch of Business Savings and the new Business Banking experience build on American Express' strategy to expand Amex Business Membership with integrated financial solutions that deliver more value and help businesses operate more efficiently.
- When will the products and capabilities announced in this release become available?
American Express ® Business Savings is available beginning September 15, 2026, and Business Checking and Business Savings will now come together under American Express ® Business Banking. The new Reward Dollars redemption option for Graphite™ Business Cash Unlimited Card Members will be available later this year, and the new payroll solution and AI capabilities will roll out to Business Checking account customers early next year.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements, which include American Express' plans for launching new and enhanced products, solutions and capabilities, among other matters, contain words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "aim," "will," "may," "should," "could," "would," "continue," and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in American Express' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its other reports filed with the SEC. American Express undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260914042943/en/
Drew Buchser
drew.buchser@aexp.com