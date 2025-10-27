American Express Declares Dividend on Series D Preferred Stock

The Board of Directors of American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's 3.550% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series D, of $8,973.61 per share (which is equivalent to $8.97361 per related Depositary Share).
The dividend is payable on December 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2025.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, and service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. With over a hundred million merchant locations across our global network, we seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
Source: American Express Company
Location: Global
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251027006732/en/
Media:
Amanda Miller, Amanda.C.Miller@aexp.com , +1.408.219.0563
Deniz Yigin, Deniz.Yigin@aexp.com , +1.332.999.0836
Investors/Analysts:
Kartik Ramachandran, Kartik.Ramachandran@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574
Amanda Blumstein, Amanda.Blumstein@aexp.com , +1.212.640.5574