American Express Debuts New Membership Experiences at the 2026 NFL Draft

American Express, now the Official Payments Partner of the National Football League, is reshaping fan experiences at the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. As presenting partner of the NFL Draft Experience from April 23-25, American Express is gearing up to bring exclusive access, elevated hospitality and premium experiences to eligible Card Members and fans.
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Exterior rendering of the Amex Fan Experience at the 2026 NFL Draft
"The Draft is the perfect stage to introduce how American Express will elevate the NFL fan experience," said Elizabeth Rutledge, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express. "Whether you are a Card Member customizing a hat in the Lounge to celebrate a favorite Draft pick, a guest at the Amex Fan Experience creating a personalized fan rookie card, or following the action from afar and using your enrolled Amex for an exclusive NFLShop.com discount, NFL fans will walk away understanding how impactful Amex is when it comes to bringing them closer to the games and moments they love most."
American Express Card Member Lounge
The American Express ® Card Member Lounge inside Acrisure Stadium will offer Platinum Card ® Members a dedicated space with curated food and beverage menus, customizable merchandise for purchase and premium hospitality, along with special guest appearances and conversations with NFL players and legends. Same-day in-person reservations will open when the NFL Draft Experience opens each day. Reservations are limited and terms apply .
Highlights of the Card Member Lounge include:
- Custom NFL Draft Merchandise: When a draftee turns pro and proudly wears their team hat for the first time, Amex and Fanatics will give Amex Card Members a dedicated counter to purchase and customize their own Draft Day hat with limited-edition Draft patches.
- A Taste of Pittsburgh: Chef Dave Anoia of Pittsburgh's DiAnoia's Eatery will bring fan-favorite flavors to the Lounge with a menu inspired by the city, alongside signature NFL Draft-inspired cocktails* for purchase including the "Primo Pick Margarita," a play on DiAnoia's beloved Italian Margarita, and the "Second String Spritz," a zero-proof fresh citrus spritz.
- Fireside Chats and Special Guest Appearances: Amex Card Members can attend fireside chats featuring current and former pros discussing the latest Draft news and the future of football.
NFL Draft Experience Presented By American Express
Within the NFL Draft Experience, American Express is inviting all fans for the chance to step into the spotlight like an NFL Draft prospect. Located outside of Acrisure Stadium, the Amex Fan Experience will be open Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET. Capacity limitations and terms apply.
Fans will be able to:
- Create a personalized "Draft Fan Profile," complete with digital analysis, a player portrait and a custom Topps rookie card, powered by Fanatics.
- Capture their own moment of being selected in the Draft and turn it into a celebratory portrait.
- Card Members can gear up with binoculars, a Draft-day essential (while supplies last), to help get the best visuals of the Draft Theater during all of the major onstage moments.
Amex Access Across Pittsburgh and for Fans Worldwide
Throughout the NFL Draft campus, Amex is offering several enhancements designed to help make the Card Member experience better, including opportunities to access the Draft theater on Days 2 and 3, April 24 and 25, as space becomes available and convenient charging stations throughout the campus. Plus, Platinum Card Members have the opportunity to register for a wristband daily to receive priority lane access to select NFL experiences. Reservations are limited.
As fans travel into Pittsburgh for NFL Draft weekend and follow their favorite teams across the country and abroad all season long, Amex Travel™ offers benefits and added value for eligible Card Members on flights, hotels, car rentals, and more. Terms apply . Travelers can also reserve tables at some of Pittsburgh's most popular restaurants on Resy.com and the Resy app.
American Express will also reach fans worldwide watching the NFL Draft and following the action on social, providing a glimpse of the exclusive access and elevated experiences Amex will bring to eligible Card Members and fans all season long. Leading up to Round 1, Amex will be a presenting sponsor of Daniel Jeremiah's "Final Mock Draft" on NFL Network, and throughout Draft Weekend advertising spots and live look-ins of the Amex on-site experience will appear on ESPN and NFL Network. While teams are on the clock to make their pick, eligible American Express Card Members will have the opportunity to enroll their Card in a limited-time offer to earn a statement credit on qualifying purchases at NFLShop.com. Card Members can catch an enrollment link on the NFL, New York Jets, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins' social channels throughout the Draft. Offer enrollment available through 4/26/2026. Terms apply .
*Must be 21 years of age or older to consume alcohol. Please drink responsibly.
View travel terms . CA CST#1022318.
ABOUT American Express
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.
Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.
For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com , americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/ , and ir.americanexpress.com .
ABOUT THE NFL
The National Football League is America's most popular sports league, comprised of 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the country.
Location: U.S.
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MEDIA CONTACT
Curt Villarosa
curt.villarosa@aexp.com